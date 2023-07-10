S&P 500 ETF (SPY): Technical Indicators Signal a Buy

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Stock Analysis & Ideas

S&P 500 ETF (SPY): Technical Indicators Signal a Buy

Story Highlights

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has the potential to move higher from its current levels. In this article, let’s take a look at key technical indicators that suggest more upside is ahead.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY), which tracks the S&P 500 Index (SPX), allows an investor to hold a diversified portfolio without having to buy individual stocks. SPY stock has advanced about 16% year-to-date, partly thanks to the rally in artificial intelligence (AI) stocks. Moreover, based on technical indicators on TipRanks, SPY is a Buy near its current levels.

SPY ETF’s Technical Indicators

According to TipRanks’ technical analysis tool, the SPY ETF stock’s 50-Day EMA (exponential moving average) is 425.76, while SPY’s price is $438.55, making it a Buy. Further, the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator also signals a Buy.

Meanwhile, its RSI (Relative Strength Index) is 59.50, implying a Neutral signal. At the same time, the SPY ETF’s Williams %R points to a bullish trend.

Overall, in the one-day time frame, the SPY ETF stock is a Buy, according to TipRanks’ easy-to-read technical summary signals. This is based on 12 Bullish, six Neutral, and four Bearish signals.

Is SPY a Buy, According to Analysts?

SPY has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on TipRanks, and the average SPY stock price target of $484.02 implies 10.35% upside potential. Among the 6,320 analysts providing ratings on SPY’s 500+ holdings, 59.54% have given a Buy rating, 35.08% have assigned a Hold, and 5.38% have given a Sell.

It’s also worth noting that SPY has a low expense ratio of 0.09%, which is one of the major factors that makes the ETF attractive. Moreover, according to TipRanks’ Smart Score System, SPY has a Smart Score of 8 out of 10, which indicates that the ETF could outperform the broader market from here.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on SPX

Stock Market News Today, 7/10/23 – Stocks Open Higher Ahead of Inflation Data Later this Week
Market NewsStock Market News Today, 7/10/23 – Stocks Open Higher Ahead of Inflation Data Later this Week
2h ago
NDX
SPX
Markets This Week, 7/10-7/14, 2023: Banks and Inflation
NDX
SPX
3 Economic Events That Could Affect Your Portfolio This Week, July 10-14, 2023
NDX
SPX
More SPX Latest News >

More News & Analysis on SPX

Stock Market News Today, 7/10/23 – Stocks Open Higher Ahead of Inflation Data Later this Week
Market NewsStock Market News Today, 7/10/23 – Stocks Open Higher Ahead of Inflation Data Later this Week
2h ago
NDX
SPX
Markets This Week, 7/10-7/14, 2023: Banks and Inflation
Market NewsMarkets This Week, 7/10-7/14, 2023: Banks and Inflation
1d ago
NDX
SPX
3 Economic Events That Could Affect Your Portfolio This Week, July 10-14, 2023
Market News3 Economic Events That Could Affect Your Portfolio This Week, July 10-14, 2023
1d ago
NDX
SPX
More SPX Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >