SOUN, BBAI: 2 AI Stocks Under $5 Worth Keeping an Eye on

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
SOUN, BBAI: 2 AI Stocks Under $5 Worth Keeping an Eye on
Stock Analysis & Ideas

SOUN, BBAI: 2 AI Stocks Under $5 Worth Keeping an Eye on

Story Highlights

SoundHound and BigBear.ai stocks are trading under $5. Wall Street analysts see significant upside potential in SOUN and BBAI stocks.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) and BigBear.ai Holdings (NYSE:BBAI) are two interesting AI (Artificial Intelligence) stocks trading under $5. These penny stocks (learn more about penny stocks here) are worth keeping an eye on as analysts see significant upside potential in them from current levels. 

Let’s delve deeper. 

What is the Future of SoundHound Stock?

SoundHound specializes in Voice AI solutions. It distinguishes itself by developing advanced voice and conversational AI technologies with little investment and forming strategic partnerships with top players. Its technology powers numerous electronic devices, automobiles, and IoT devices. 

A notable addition to its portfolio is the SoundHound Chat AI platform, tailored for the automotive sector. The company has also unveiled Smart Answering, an AI customer service solution for restaurants and other businesses. The adoption of its AI restaurant solutions has been robust. Further, SoundHound Chat AI made history by becoming the first voice assistant with generative AI capabilities to go live in European vehicles.

Overall, the company’s focus on innovation, new product offerings, and a robust channel partner ecosystem solidify its competitive positioning in the Voice AI market. Moreover, solid demand for AI and its improving financial performance augur well for growth and are reflected in analysts’ bullish outlook. With four unanimous Buy recommendations, SOUN stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating. Further, the average SOUN stock price target of $4.40 per share implies 102.76% upside potential.

What is the Prediction for BigBear AI Stock?

BigBear.ai offers AI-powered decision-intelligence solutions. Its products have applications in supply chains & logistics, cybersecurity, and autonomous systems markets. Further, the company boasts the U.S. Intelligence Community, the Department of Defense, and the U.S. Federal Government as its customers.

BBAI’s exposure to the Defense and intelligence market and a growing commercial portfolio support its bull case. In addition, the company achieved positive net income and cash flows for the first time in Q3. The company also announced the acquisition of Pangiam, a leader in Vision AI. This will enable the company to create a comprehensive Vision AI portfolio.

While BigBear.ai is poised to benefit from AI-led demand, macro headwinds keep analysts cautiously optimistic about its prospects. With two Buys and two Holds, BBAI stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Further, the average BBAI stock price target of $3.50 per share implies 97.74% upside potential.

Bottom Line

The solid demand and unique capabilities of SoundHound and BigBear.ai position them well to deliver solid financials, which could drive their share price higher. This is reflected in the analysts’ average price target, which shows significant upside potential from current levels. However, Penny stocks are risky investments. Thus, one should exercise caution before investing in them.  

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
SOUN, BBAI: 2 AI Stocks Under $5 Worth Keeping an Eye on
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >