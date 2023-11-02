SoFi Stock (NASDAQ:SOFI): Market Sentiment Improves After Upbeat Results

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
SoFi Stock (NASDAQ:SOFI): Market Sentiment Improves After Upbeat Results
Stock Analysis & Ideas

SoFi Stock (NASDAQ:SOFI): Market Sentiment Improves After Upbeat Results

Story Highlights

Despite concerns over near-term headwinds, the sentiment for SoFi stock has improved following its upbeat third-quarter results.

Fintech company SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) reported better-than-anticipated third-quarter results and raised full-year guidance, with management expecting GAAP net income profitability in the fourth quarter. While the risks related to a high interest rate environment and macro pressures remain, investor sentiment for the stock has improved following the upbeat performance. Moreover, Wall Street’s consensus rating for the stock has moved from Hold to a Moderate Buy following the results, with the average price target indicating strong upside potential.  

Q3 Results Drive Improved Sentiment

SoFi’s GAAP revenue increased 27% year-over-year to $537.2 million in the third quarter, driven by strong performance across its Financial Services, Lending, and Technology Platform segments. It is worth noting that the company’s student loans business saw its origination volume double year-over-year and grow notably sequentially to $919 million in the September quarter, ahead of the resumption of payments.

The company witnessed 717,000 net new member additions and ended the quarter with 6.9 million members, up 47% year-over-year. SoFi, which secured a banking charter last year, grew its total deposits by 23% during the quarter to $15.7 billion.    

Moreover, the company’s adjusted loss per share came in at $0.03, better than a loss per share of $0.09 in the prior-year quarter. However, it should be noted the company’s GAAP net loss jumped to $0.29 from $0.09 in Q3 2022 due to a goodwill impairment charge of $247 million. That said, management is confident about delivering positive GAAP net income in Q4 2023.

On Tuesday, Morgan Stanley analyst Jeffrey Adelson upgraded SoFi stock to Hold from Sell, while maintaining the price target at $7. The analyst said that the stock’s risk-reward looks more balanced now. He added that he is slightly more positive about SoFi’s near-term outlook.

Adelson noted that SoFi’s Q3 net interest income exceeded expectations, driven by faster loan growth, solid deposit flows, and the company’s ability to originate loans even at higher-than-expected yields. He also highlighted that student loan refinancing originations were stronger than anticipated. He thinks that potential loan sales for Q4 could lower the risk of the company raising additional capital in the near term.

Meanwhile, BTIG analyst Lance Jessurun lowered his price target for SoFi Technologies stock to $9 from $13 and reiterated a Buy rating on October 31. The analyst noted that the stock’s reaction has been lackluster despite the company reporting record revenue and raising guidance.

Nonetheless, Jessurun remains positive on SoFi’s platform and long-term growth potential, although he acknowledged the presence of near-term headwinds like concerns over the company’s use of fair value accountability and the ability to sustain loan origination growth over the next 12 months.

Is SoFi a Good Investment?

Wall Street’s consensus rating on SoFi stock moved to Moderate Buy from Hold following the Q3 results. The Moderate Buy consensus rating is based on five Buys, six Holds, and one Sell. The average price target of $9.88 implies 30% upside potential. Shares have risen over 64% year-to-date. The stock ended at $7.58 on November 1, up more than 10% compared to the closing stock price of $6.87 prior to the announcement of Q3 results.

Conclusion

SoFi Technologies delivered impressive results, which indicated strength across key areas despite macro pressures. While the sentiment for the stock has improved with the solid Q3 results, there are concerns about a high interest rate backdrop and macro pressures adversely impacting the company over the near term.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
SoFi Stock (NASDAQ:SOFI): Market Sentiment Improves After Upbeat Results
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

SoFi Technologies price target lowered to $14 from $16 at Truist
The FlySoFi Technologies price target lowered to $14 from $16 at Truist
2d ago
SOFI
SoFi Technologies price target lowered to $9 from $13 at BTIG
The FlySoFi Technologies price target lowered to $9 from $13 at BTIG
2d ago
SOFI
SoFi Technologies upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Morgan Stanley
The FlySoFi Technologies upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Morgan Stanley
2d ago
SOFI
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >