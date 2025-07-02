SMCI or Arista: KeyBanc Chooses the Superior AI Infrastructure Stock

The last few years have seen a boom in AI. The new tech – especially in its generative and agentic applications – has made an impressive entry into our information-driven world. AI is proving especially useful in automating manpower-intensive tasks, such as proofreading and data analysis, while it has found application in customer service and content creation.

Yet the AI revolution isn’t happening in a vacuum. This surge in advanced software is fueling a parallel build-out of the hardware backbone required to support it – from server stacks and data centers to the energy infrastructure powering these systems. In fact, as AI software continues to scale, cloud computing operators are increasingly leveraging AI-dedicated data centers, making the expansion of digital infrastructure inseparable from the rise of AI itself.

KeyBanc analyst Brandon Nispel recently weighed in on the investment implications of this intertwined growth, noting: “We see no shortage of TAM for Servers, Networking, Storage, and Cloud software, with a market estimated to be >$400B in 2025 and growing. We think Hyperscaler capex remains intact, though at moderating growth despite concerns of a slowdown. In addition, we see the market broadening to include Neo-clouds, Sovereign Clouds, and Enterprise AI. From a high level, we believe there are enough secular demand trends, including: 1) public cloud adoption by Enterprises; 2) Enterprise data center and campus modernization; 3) Enterprise AI; and 4) Hyperscaler AI infrastructure investments that we believe should drive IT Infrastructure investments…”

With this context, Nispel moves from the big picture to specifics, zeroing in on which companies are best positioned to benefit from these demand drivers. He’s taken a deep dive into two leaders in the field, Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) and Arista (NYSE:ANET), and chosen one as the superior AI infrastructure stock to buy. Let’s take a closer look.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

The first AI infrastructure stock on our radar here is Super Micro Computer, a hardware company that specializes in designing and building advanced, high-speed, high-performance computer systems – exactly the type of systems that are in greater and greater demand to support AI applications and large-scale cloud operations. Super Micro is known for producing several lines of high-performance computers, along with their accessories such as enterprise-scale server stacks and solid-state memory units. All of these are prominent among the physical computer tech that has made AI and cloud computing possible.

Since its founding in 1993, Super Micro Computer has built itself into a $28 billion leader in the high-performance computing field. The company has developed a wide manufacturing footprint, with more than 6 million square feet of total production floor space and operations in more than 100 countries. Super Micro has also taken a lead in developing ‘green’ computing at enterprise scale; that is, the company has designed its hardware to maximize efficiency and shared components while minimizing energy consumption and environmental impact. Super Micro’s servers are designed with modularity in mind, allowing for individual components and subsystems to be replaced as needed without having to replace the entire chassis. It’s an outlook, and a design feature, that minimizes waste in the electronics industry while helping to keep costs down.

Super Micro faced headwinds in recent months, in the form of increased competition, a Justice Department investigation, and difficulties with regulatory filing compliance, and the last financial report, for fiscal 3Q25, showed mixed results. On the positive side, the non-GAAP EPS of 31 cents was a penny better than had been expected. However, while quarterly revenue, at $4.6 billion, was up 20% year-over-year, the figure fell short of expectations by $450 million. Additionally, the company revised its full-year fiscal 2025 revenue guidance downward, to the range of $21.8 billion to $22.6 billion, which was below the expected $23.5 billion.

For KeyBanc’s Nispel, the key points here are increased competition in the field, and Super Micro’s difficulties in generating free cash flow in recent quarters. He writes of the stock, “While we think the potential growth in the Server market is likely greater relative to other categories, we think the competitive and structural factors will likely pressure gross margins and drive the profitability profile lower. We expect SMCI’s growth will decelerate to ~12% exiting F4Q and margins have fallen from a peak of ~19% to the 10-11% range. Further, despite the growth, SMCI has not consistently produced FCF, which we think is the ultimate sign of value creation for shareholders. With recent accounting and execution missteps, we think SMCI will have to meet expectations to justify a rerating, where we believe expectations were set too high.”

Nispel follows these comments with a Sector Weight (Neutral) rating on the stock without having a fixed price target in mind. (To watch Nispel’s track record, click here)

Overall, Super Micro Computer’s 13 recent analyst reviews split to 6 Buys and Holds, each, and 1 Sell, for a Moderate Buy consensus rating. However, the $40.83 average price target and $47.2 current trading price together imply a one-year downside of 13.5%. Watch out for analysts either boosting their price targets or downgrading their ratings shortly. (See SMCI stock forecast)

Arista Networks (ANET)

The second stock we’ll look at here is Arista Networks, a large-cap player in the data networking field. Arista is known for providing client-to-cloud networking services in the large AI, data center, and campus and routing environments, where its platforms, with their advanced networking operating stacks, deliver solid and secure combinations of availability, agility, and automation.

In business since 2004, Arista has been publicly traded since 2014. The company boasts more than 10,000 active customers, a sound base that Arista has attracted through its core strength: the development and deployment of high-end networks. The company has thrived on its ability to provide scalability in the networking industry, and its highly modular cloud networks can be configured to support almost any number of servers, from 100 to 100,000 or more. The key added value is the relative ease of expansion; Arista’s customers can expand their networks to grow as they do, without losing quality or high-speed capabilities. This is a vital advantage in providing networking services to the fast-growing AI industry.

Arista’s strength in the data center networking field has brought the company solid success. While recent trading has been rocky (down 10% year-to-date), the stock is up more than 310% in the last three years, and the company has a market cap over $124 billion. In its last reported quarter, 1Q25, Arista brought in $2 billion in revenue, a total that was up 27% year-over-year and beat the forecast by $34 million. The company’s bottom line in Q1 came to 65 cents per share by non-GAAP measures, beating the estimates by 6 cents per share. The company expects to generate $2.1 billion in revenue for 2Q25, continuing its run of quarterly revenue gains.

When we check in again with analyst Brandon Nispel, we find that the KeyBanc analyst is impressed by Arista’s strong business model. Nispel writes, “ANET is the leader in Cloud/Data Center networking and has industry-leading organic growth that has been compounding for the last decade, which we expect will continue. With the industry moving toward AI, and with Hyperscalers expected to continue spending, we would expect ANET to perform well. We believe ANET’s established relationships with the ‘Cloud Titans,’ specifically with M&M, are likely to show accelerating growth in 2025. At the same time, we see ANET expanding into the Enterprise market, which is increasing its TAM.”

Looking ahead, Nispel also explains why ANET shares remain a sound choice for investors, saying, “While we are mindful of ANET’s valuation, currently trading at ~24.7x our 2026 adj. EBITDA and ~27.2x our 2026 FCF/sh vs. the three-year averages of ~23.1x and ~28.9x, respectively, we think that the combination of: 1) a positive macro backdrop; 2) our expectations for growth; and 3) rule-of-40 profile warrants a premium and the pullback represents an attractive buying opportunity.”

These comments back up the analyst’s Overweight (i.e., Buy) rating on the stock, which he complements with a $115 price target that suggests an upside potential of 16% in the next 12 months.

The Street as a whole gives ANET a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on 16 reviews that include 12 Buys and 4 Holds. The shares are priced at $98.91, and the average price target of $110.14 implies a potential one-year gain of 11%. (See ANET stock forecast)

