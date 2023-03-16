Should You Take Refuge in Large U.S. Bank Stocks, Like JPM and BAC?

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Center
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Should You Take Refuge in Large U.S. Bank Stocks, Like JPM and BAC?

Story Highlights

Bank stocks are in a tight spot. The failure of two regional banks and the Credit Suisse crisis pose a challenge for banks.

The failure of SVB Financial Group and Signature Bank, and the Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS)(GB:0QP5crisis have put the banking sector in a tight spot. This implies that retail investors should exercise caution before investing in banking stocks, including those of major financial institutions like JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC).  

It’s important to highlight here that the large U.S. banks, including JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America, have no contagion risks from the fallout of these regional banks. Moreover, these banks are very well-capitalized and have ample liquidity. 

However, investors should take caution as the Department of the Treasury is reviewing the U.S. financial sector’s overall exposure to Credit Suisse. Further, the short-term negative investors’ sentiments could limit the upside in bank stocks. In addition, the expected slowdown in the economy could hurt loan growth and pressure these banks’ top and bottom lines.

Against this backdrop, let’s check how JPM and BAC stocks stack up on TipRanks’ data. 

Is JPM a Buy Now?

JPM’s strong capital and reserves position it well to navigate macro headwinds easily. However, JPM stock has dropped nearly 11% so far in March due to the pressure on the banking sector as a whole. At the same time, analysts are cautiously optimistic about the stock. 

JPM has received 11 Buy and four Hold recommendations for a Strong Buy consensus rating. Further, these analysts’ average price target of $156.87 implies 22.31% upside potential. 

While analysts are cautiously optimistic about JPM, our data shows that hedge funds and insiders have increased their exposure to the stock. Hedge funds bought 124.6K shares of JPM last quarter. Overall, JPM carries an Outperform Smart Score of nine

Is BAC Stock a Good Buy Now?

BAC stock has dropped over 16% month-to-date. However, fear of a recession, expectations of a slowdown in loan growth, and an increase in loan loss provisions could hurt its revenue and earnings and keep analysts cautiously optimistic about BAC stock. 

BAC stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on TipRanks based on six Buy, six Hold, and two Sell recommendations. Analysts’ average price target of $39.87 implies 39.94% upside potential. 

While analysts maintain a cautiously optimistic outlook, hedge funds sold 336.9K shares last quarter. Meanwhile, insiders sold BAC stock worth $71.6M. Further, BAC stock has an Underperform Smart Score of two. 

Bottom Line   

The expected economic slowdown and negative investor sentiment will likely play spoilsport for bank stocks. As for JPM and BAC stocks, JPM has an Outperform Smart Score and is likely to beat peers. Meanwhile, TipRanks’ data shows that BAC stock will likely underperform the broader markets. 

Disclosure   

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on BAC

Bank of America Stock (NYSE:BAC): Too Big to Fail?
Stock Analysis & IdeasBank of America Stock (NYSE:BAC): Too Big to Fail?
14h ago
BAC
Silicon Valley Bank’s Loss is Bank of America’s Gain
BAC
SIVB
Notable open interest changes for March 14th
BAC
AAPL
More BAC Latest News >

More News & Analysis on BAC

Bank of America Stock (NYSE:BAC): Too Big to Fail?
Stock Analysis & IdeasBank of America Stock (NYSE:BAC): Too Big to Fail?
14h ago
BAC
Silicon Valley Bank’s Loss is Bank of America’s Gain
Market NewsSilicon Valley Bank’s Loss is Bank of America’s Gain
15h ago
BAC
SIVB
Notable open interest changes for March 14th
The FlyNotable open interest changes for March 14th
2d ago
BAC
AAPL
More BAC Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >