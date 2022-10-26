tiprankstipranks
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Should You Buy Visa (NYSE:V) Stock Following Its Strong Q4-2022 Results?

Story Highlights

Visa shares are trending higher on robust cross-border recovery, inflation, and recovering international markets. Its strong results, combined with its discounted valuation, make the stock worth considering.

Visa (NYSE:V) shares are trending higher following better-than-expected Fiscal Q4-2022 results aided by robust momentum in consumer payments and a rebound in cross-border travel. The current discounted valuation likely presents a great buying opportunity, especially given Visa’s long-term growth potential.

Investors can get added reassurance in the stock from increased dividends and buybacks announced by the company, exuberating a strong outlook for the global payment processing company.

A Snapshot of Visa’s Q4-2022 Results

Adjusted earnings of $1.93 per share beat consensus estimates of $1.87 per share. Further, it was much higher compared to earnings of $1.62 per share in the prior-year period.

Moreover, revenues jumped 18.9% year-over-year to $7.8 billion and exceeded consensus estimates by $250 million. The top line benefited from solid 36% growth in total cross-border volumes. Meanwhile, total processed transactions grew 12% to 50.9 billion.

Visa Increases Dividends & Buybacks

Concurrent with the earnings, the company announced a 20% hike in its quarterly dividend to $0.45 per share. The dividend is payable on December 1 to shareholders on record as of November 11.

On top of that, the company rewarded shareholders with a new share repurchase program of $12 billion.

Is Visa Stock a Buy or Sell?

The Wall Street community is clearly optimistic about the stock. Overall, the stock commands a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 19 Buys and two Holds. Visa’s average price target of $247.55 implies 21.73% upside potential from current levels.

Following the upbeat results, Jefferies analyst Trevor Williams increased his price target on Visa to $225 from $220 and reiterated a Buy rating.

Williams stated, “While we would have preferred a more conservative baseline for the initial FY23 revenue outlook (assumes no recession) to help de-risk the go-forward, we’re encouraged by continued strength in domestic volumes/ongoing cross-border recovery, take comfort in management’s commitment to use expenses as a buffer against any top-line slippage, and like the entry point with valuation near five-year lows.”

Conclusion: Consider Purchasing Visa Stock

Based on cross-border recovery, inflation, and secular growth in payments, payment processing companies like Visa and Mastercard (NYSE:MA) will continue to report solid growth in the coming months.

Notably, both stocks are trading at a discount to their own five-year historical P/E averages. Visa is currently trading at a P/E ratio of 25x, reflecting a 28% discount from its five-year average of 35.36. Meanwhile, Mastercard’s P/E ratio is 31x, a 25% discount from its five-year average of 41x.

The discounted valuation potentially presents a great buying opportunity for Visa and even Mastercard, given the strong growth fundamentals for both companies.

Mastercard, expected to release its Q3 results tomorrow, is already trending higher this week.

Disclosure

