tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
CA English
AU English
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Should You Bet on Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Stock?

Story Highlights

Penny stock Agrify has lost substantial value year-to-date. Maxim Group analyst Anthony Vendetti finds AGFY’s valuation compelling.

Investing in penny stocks poses relatively high risks (learn more about investing in Penny stocks here: Are Penny Stocks a Good Investment?). Take shares of Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY), for example, which have tanked this year. Macro and industry-specific headwinds have weighed heavily on AGFY stock, erasing 95% of its value. Given the slump, Maxim Group analyst Anthony Vendetti finds Agrify’s valuation compelling. He has a Buy recommendation for AGFY stock with a price target of $4, implying 756.5% upside potential.

Before taking an investment call, let’s examine what is hurting AGFY stock. 

Here’s Why Agrify Stock is Down

Agrify, which offers cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis industry through its environment-controlled VFUs (Vertical Farming Units), reported a net loss of $102.3 million in the first half of 2022, compared to a net loss of $9.4 million in the prior year. Further, management lowered its Fiscal 2022 revenue guidance to a range of $70 million to $75 million from $140 million to $142 million.

The company blamed the slump in cannabis prices, capital constraints, and the delay in license issuance for its underperformance. Moreover, supply-chain headwinds remain a drag. 

Should Investors Buy or Sell Agrify Stock Right Now?

While AGFY is facing challenges, it is pivoting toward a high-margin recurring SaaS revenue stream. Further, Agrify is focusing on lowering costs by reducing its workforce, downsizing marketing activities, and consolidating its facilities. 

Analyst Anthony Vendetti sees contractual commitments as a catalyst. Vendetti said that Agrify “still has contractual commitments for over 4,100 VFUs that will be powered by Agrify Insights software, with a majority of these coming from Agrify TTK solutions, which requires customers to pay production success fees and SaaS fees for up to a 10-year period.” 

While Vendetti is bullish, Roth Capital analyst Scott Fortune recommends a Hold. Meanwhile, hedge fund managers sold 621.4K AGFY stock in the last quarter. Further, the stock has a Negative signal from TipRanks’ investors, and 0.9% of these investors reduced exposure to AGFY stock in the last 30 days.

Bottom Line

Agrify stock has corrected quite a lot, making it compelling on the valuation front. However, investors should be cautious and wait for the industry-specific headwinds to ease before investing in AGFY stock.

Meanwhile, investors can leverage TipRanks’ Penny Stocks Screener to find Wall Street analysts’ top-rated penny stocks. 

Disclosure 

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on AGFY

Agrify Receives Best Cultivation Technology Award from Green Market Report
Press ReleasesAgrify Receives Best Cultivation Technology Award from Green Market Report
27d ago
AGFY
Agrify Completes Previously Announced Credit Facility Modification
AGFY
Agrify Announces Results for Second Quarter 2022
AGFY
More AGFY Latest News >
Videos
---

More News & Analysis on AGFY

Agrify Receives Best Cultivation Technology Award from Green Market Report
Press ReleasesAgrify Receives Best Cultivation Technology Award from Green Market Report
27d ago
AGFY
Agrify Completes Previously Announced Credit Facility Modification
Press ReleasesAgrify Completes Previously Announced Credit Facility Modification
2M ago
AGFY
Agrify Announces Results for Second Quarter 2022
Press ReleasesAgrify Announces Results for Second Quarter 2022
2M ago
AGFY
More AGFY Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Australian Stock Market Today – Thursday October 6: What You Need to Know
Australian Stock Market Today – Wednesday October 5: What You Need to Know
Australian Stock Market Today – Tuesday October 4: What You Need to Know
Australian Stock Market Today – Monday October 3: What You Need to Know
Australian Stock Market Today – Thursday October 6: What You Need to Know
ATCO, Canadian Utilities Expand Renewables Operations Through Accretive Acquisition
Oil Gains as OPEC+ Agrees on Biggest Production Cut Since April 2020
CVX
LNG
Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Lower despite End-of-Day Rally
NDX
SPX
Lumen Plunges After Wells Fargo Downgrade
LUMN
Lululemon’s New Platform Brings in Four Brands from Xponential Fitness
LULU
Avenue Therapeutics Tanks After Public Offering
ATXI
Spotify Snaps up Kinzen in Platform Safety Push
SPOT
Nauticus Robotics Soars After Bagging New Defense Contract
KITT
More Market News >