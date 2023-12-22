Should Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Worry as CosMc’s Enters the Market?

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Options
Options Market Overview Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
Currency CenterEUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement CalculatorMortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorDollar Cost Avergaging
New
Student Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Should Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Worry as CosMc’s Enters the Market?
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Should Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Worry as CosMc’s Enters the Market?

Story Highlights

McDonald’s new concept, CosMc’s, shows tremendous potential as McDonald’s moves further into the morning scene. That said, don’t expect the more premium Starbucks to back down without putting up a good fight over the next decade.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) and Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) are two of the largest quick-service restaurant firms on the planet. Though they’ve specialized in different corners of the fast-food scene, with McDonald’s specializing in burgers and fries and Starbucks catering to the morning crowd looking to get their coffee and treat fix (who can resist those sous-vide egg bites and ready-to-go snack boxes?), one can’t help but notice increasing overlap between the two fast-food juggernauts.

Undoubtedly, McDonald’s has been going after that morning (and early afternoon) crowd for years now with McCafé. McDonald’s coffee, All-Day Breakfast, and innovative, new tasty treats have helped the firm gain some traction with the morning crowd. However, it’s the recent launch of McDonald’s spin-off concept CosMc’s that may really stand to put a dent in the market of Starbucks and other caffeinated drink-focused rivals like Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS).

Having a look at CosMc’s menu, it’s clear that McDonald’s is going above and beyond just coffee. From specialty iced beverages such as the Smores Cold Brew to customizable, more refreshing lemonades, the menu certainly seems to be more reminiscent of a Dutch Bros than a McDonald’s.

In any case, it’s hard not to be optimistic about the new store concept’s future, given that its first store launch seems to be nothing short of an outstanding success. In the days following the store’s launch, the waits were long, absurdly long, with some people reportedly waiting in line for around four hours to get their orders in.

Is it all hype when it comes to the first CosMc’s store launch? No doubt. As the novelty begins to fade and the first store does its best to get things going at a quicker speed, I think CosMc’s stands to become a serious threat to stores competing in its proximity.

Given McDonald’s reputation for delivering great taste at a great value and at break-neck speed, I do think there’s a universe of potential for McDonald’s as it gets creative and more innovative to grab share away from other corners of the quick-service restaurant scene. For now, I remain bullish on MCD stock as it continues to demonstrate strategic creativity. Also, I’m bullish on SBUX as it looks to stay competitive in the crowded global coffee scene.

CosMc’s: Slow and Steady Wins Races

Though I do not doubt that CosMc’s can hit the spot for customers, there remains one key issue. The company is moving incredibly slow with the rollout of CosMc’s, with only 10 pilot stores in Texas to open by the conclusion of 2024. That’s just a bit disheartening for the many excited prospective consumers outside of Texas.

Indeed, a slow and steady approach seems prudent. If CosMc’s stores are a hit, the firm may be ready to go beyond the pilot phase as it looks to commit to a bigger national rollout. Only time will tell when or if such a rollout will happen. For now, though, investors should stay patient with McDonald’s as it shows a willingness to experiment to expand the “McDonald’s universe.”

Personally, I’m a fan of the slow CosMc’s rollout. A slow, more localized expansion limits risk as McDonald’s looks to play the long game with a market it clearly has the competence to not only compete but dominate. For now, CosMc’s seems more like a long-term wildcard than anything that could jolt the stock in 2024.

As McDonald’s moves forward with CosMc’s while amping up its artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities with its recent partnership with Accenture (NASDAQ:ACN), all while inflation backs off, I think margins have a pathway higher from here. Perhaps much higher.

Either way, hats off to McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski for having the boldness to push the iconic American brand into new waters. Early signs suggest consumers can’t get enough of CosMc’s. But only time will tell if the spin-off can give Starbucks and Dutch Bros a run for their money.

Should Starbucks be Worried About CosMc’s?

If CosMc’s really starts to increase its store count, perhaps in the latter part of the decade, Starbucks may be at risk of losing a bit of market share to its long-time rival. It’s not like Starbucks will fire back by getting into the business of burgers and fries.

For the time being, I don’t view CosMc’s as a credible threat to Starbucks as it continues pushing into new market waters of its own (think China as its economy looks to heal in the coming years). At the end of the day, Starbucks caters to the premium coffee crowd, and with many more drink customization options, I simply do not see people who order very specific beverages taking their business over to the local CosMc’s.

Is there customizability when it comes to CosMc’s drinks? Sure, but relative to Starbucks, the menu seems streamlined and designed for people looking to get on their way. And though Starbucks has drive-thru locations of its own, many stores are designed around having patrons take their time as they sip their customized skim matcha lattés or Nitro Cold Brews.

I believe CosMc’s and Starbucks serve different people within the morning crowd. CosMc’s appears to be targeting the “on the go” customer looking to get their drink (or food item) fast and at a competitive price, whereas Starbucks seems to be a better fit for the higher-end crowd who’s willing to wait for their customized beverage to be perfected, just the way they like it.

Is SBUX Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

On TipRanks, SBUX stock comes in as a Moderate Buy. Out of 20 analyst ratings, there are seven Buys and 13 Hold recommendations. The average SBUX stock price target is $110.79, implying upside potential of 16.2%. Analyst price targets range from a low of $98.00 per share to a high of $125.00 per share.

The Bottom Line

For now, I wouldn’t get worried as a Starbucks investor over the rise of CosMc’s. If anything, it’s Dutch Bros investors that should be more jittery (pardon the pun) as McDonald’s doubles down on caffeine with CosMc’s. Dutch Bros has done a decent job of getting tasty beverages out quickly and efficiently, but it still doesn’t have a brand in the league of a company like Starbucks.

I believe Starbucks’ powerful brand and focus on the premium crowd will allow it to retain its dominance as it looks to put its foot back on the growth pedal once again.

Disclosure 

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Should Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Worry as CosMc’s Enters the Market?
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >