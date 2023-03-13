Should Investors Use the Dip to Buy Stocks of Big U.S. Banks?

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Center
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Should Investors Use the Dip to Buy Stocks of Big U.S. Banks?

Story Highlights

Shares of large U.S. banks closed lower last week, reflecting negative investors’ sentiments.

The large U.S. banks are well-capitalized and have strong liquidity. However, this didn’t stop investors from dumping their shares following the failure of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). 

Shares of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), Citigroup (NYSE:C), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) closed about 7%, 7.7%, 11.4%, and 11.7% lower over the past week. 

The decline in prices of top banks comes despite the regulators like the U.S. Fed, Treasury Department, and Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. stepped up their efforts to protect customer deposits and restore confidence in the overall banking system. 

Even though there are no contagion risks to these large banks from the SIVB fallout, investors’ sentiments could continue to remain weak on the sector as a whole. 

Given investors’ negative sentiment, shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRCcrashed in the pre-market session today despite management’s efforts to bolster liquidity in the business. 

This shows that investors’ sentiments won’t change overnight. However, any sharp pullback in the shares of fundamentally strong banks could be a buying opportunity for long-term investors, as these corporations are well-capitalized and can access emergency funds under the Fed’s new Bank Term Funding Program. 

Using TipRanks’ Stock Comparison tool, let’s check which of these large bank stocks could be a solid addition to investors’ portfolios.

Which Is the Best Bank Stock to Buy?

TipRanks’ Stock Comparison tool shows that analysts are cautiously optimistic about the large banks, with all these stocks sporting a Moderate Buy consensus rating.

However, JPM and WFC stocks carry a Smart Score of nine and eight, respectively, on TipRanks. This means they are more likely to beat market averages. Further, analysts’ average price targets show a decent upside in both of these stocks. On the contrary, BAC stock has an Underperform Smart Score of three. At the same time, Citigroup stock has a Neutral Smart Score of four.

Disclosure   

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on C

Axsome Therapeutics says ‘material cash deposits’ with SVB, Citibank
The FlyAxsome Therapeutics says ‘material cash deposits’ with SVB, Citibank
3d ago
C
AXSM
Citi put volume heavy and directionally bearish
C
Verisk Analytics announces $2.5B accelerated share repurchase transaction
C
GS
More C Latest News >

More News & Analysis on C

Axsome Therapeutics says ‘material cash deposits’ with SVB, Citibank
The FlyAxsome Therapeutics says ‘material cash deposits’ with SVB, Citibank
3d ago
C
AXSM
Citi put volume heavy and directionally bearish
The FlyCiti put volume heavy and directionally bearish
4d ago
C
Verisk Analytics announces $2.5B accelerated share repurchase transaction
The FlyVerisk Analytics announces $2.5B accelerated share repurchase transaction
6d ago
C
GS
More C Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >