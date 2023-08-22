Shopify Stock (NYSE:SHOP): Dilution and Lack of Profits to Feed Skepticism

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Shopify Stock (NYSE:SHOP): Dilution and Lack of Profits to Feed Skepticism
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Shopify Stock (NYSE:SHOP): Dilution and Lack of Profits to Feed Skepticism

Story Highlights

Shopify’s impressive recent growth is noteworthy, defying underlying challenges, with the company’s ecosystem gaining significant traction. Nevertheless, substantial operating losses and excessive stock-based compensation pose obstacles to the stock’s investment appeal.

The current sentiment toward Shopify’s stock (NYSE:SHOP) is one of strong skepticism, as the company’s investment case is characterized by a lack of profits and a persistent trend of dilution. While Shopify has maintained robust growth in the face of a challenging macroeconomic landscape, its inability to generate positive income and control its share count makes it difficult to hold an optimistic stance, particularly given the stock’s rich valuation. Accordingly, I am neutral on SHOP stock.

Strong Traction Despite the Challenges

Giving credit where it’s due, it’s important to note that Shopify’s impressive traction within the recent and challenging market environment is truly commendable. Despite facing industry-wide issues like tough metric comparisons from the pandemic, coupled with the pressures of rising inflation and interest rates, Shopify seems to be operating in a universe of its own, sustaining robust growth.

In Q2, Shopify exhibited impressive results with a Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) of $55 billion, representing a robust 17% year-over-year increase. The growth in GMV was attributed to two key factors — the global expansion of its merchant base and the remarkable same-store sales performance from existing merchants.

Shopify also saw a surge in revenues. This was due to the synergistic effect of the heightened GMV and Shopify’s flourishing Merchant Solutions division, propelled by increased adoption of Shopify Payments and sustained growth across a diverse range of solutions, including capital, installments, and Subscription Solutions.

Notably, revenues soared by 31% to $1.7 billion. This signifies a substantial acceleration when compared to the 15% revenue growth observed in the previous quarter and the 16% growth recorded in the same period last year.

I believe it’s worth paying particular attention to Shopify’s Merchants Solutions, which was responsible for the larger chunk of Shopify’s 31% top-line increase. Specifically, Merchant Solutions revenues grew by 35% to $1.3 billion, with Shopify Payments gaining increasing penetration within the company’s merchant base. In Q2, GMV processed through Shopify Payments expanded to $31.7 billion, representing 58% of total GMV processed in the quarter versus $24.9 billion or 53% last year.

Shopify’s impressive achievement with its Payments solution is noteworthy, as it represents a lucrative and seamless revenue stream. Tailored to individual merchant Shopify plans, the company applies a base take rate ranging from 2.4% to 2.9% on all GMV processed via Payments. Despite the seemingly higher take rate, it’s important to consider that alternative platforms like Stripe or Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) commonly charge a flat 2.9%. Thus merchants can even benefit by utilizing Shopify’s convenient Payments solution.

Lack of Profits & Dilution Hinder Top-Line Growth

While Shopify’s remarkable top-line growth in its recent Q2 results is undeniable, this impressive performance is unfortunately marred by a persistent lack of profitability and an ongoing issue of excessive dilution.

To me, it is puzzling to observe that despite having significantly expanded its ecosystem, Shopify struggles to exercise effective control over its expenditures. During Q2, operating expenses surged to a staggering $2.5 billion, marking a 194% increase from last year’s $0.85 billion.

In their defense, Shopify’s management attributes a substantial portion of these expenses—approximately $1.7 billion—to impairments linked to the divestiture of their logistics ventures. An additional $165 million in accelerated stock-based compensation tied to the logistics business sale and $148 million in severance costs further contribute to these considerable expenses.

Nevertheless, these outlays remain tangible and substantial. Consequently, despite the company’s assertion of achieving its third consecutive quarter of positive cash flow, the reality stands that operating losses were a substantial $1.6 billion.

Management’s disposition to downplay stock-based compensation as a significant cost is evident in their apparent lack of initiative to moderate it. In fact, stock-based compensation surged to $280 million in Q2, more than doubling the previous year’s $139 million.

Consequently, the tally for stock-based compensation in the first half of 2023 amounts to a substantial $415 million. Extrapolated to an annual scale, this figure reaches approximately $830 million, representing around 12% of the anticipated total revenues for this year—estimated at $6.94 billion (consensus estimate).

In light of the persistent quarterly operating losses and the considerable issuance of new stock, the spotlight is unfortunately diverted from the commendable revenue growth. Although the revenue figures are indeed strong, they plainly fail to translate into tangible value for shareholders.

Is SHOP Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Wall Street apparently holds a more optimistic view on Shopify, as the stock has gathered a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 11 Buys, 16 Holds, and one Sell assigned in the past three months. At $68.06, the average Shopify stock forecast implies 26.2% upside potential.

If you’re wondering which analyst you should follow if you want to buy and sell SHOP stock, the most accurate analyst covering the stock (on a one-year timeframe) is Richard Tse from National Bank, with an average return of 90.24% per rating and an 80% success rate. Click on the image below to learn more.

Final Thoughts

Shopify’s ability to thrive in adversity commands respect, but profitability struggles and dilution worries linger. Despite surging revenues and GMV, translating these wins into shareholder gains remains elusive. As much as I have to praise management’s execution in constructing the most comprehensive e-commerce platform on the Internet, I can’t help but highlight their lack of spending discipline.

In the meantime, with shares of Shopify currently trading at 102x and 71x this year’s and next year’s projected earnings, respectively, current investors have no protection net against the potential of a significant downturn. While several analysts exude bullish sentiment toward Shopify, a more cautious perspective when evaluating the stock’s investment case might be worthwhile.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on PYPL

Here’s What You Missed in Crypto This Week
The FlyHere’s What You Missed in Crypto This Week
4d ago
BTBT
COIN
PayPal growing Braintree at expense of Adyen, says Mizuho
PYPL
Amsterdam based payments processor Adyen falls over 35% amid costs, competition
FI
PYPL
More PYPL Latest News >

More News & Analysis on PYPL

Here’s What You Missed in Crypto This Week
The FlyHere’s What You Missed in Crypto This Week
4d ago
BTBT
COIN
PayPal growing Braintree at expense of Adyen, says Mizuho
The FlyPayPal growing Braintree at expense of Adyen, says Mizuho
4d ago
PYPL
Amsterdam based payments processor Adyen falls over 35% amid costs, competition
The FlyAmsterdam based payments processor Adyen falls over 35% amid costs, competition
4d ago
FI
PYPL
More PYPL Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >