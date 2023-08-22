Shopify Stock (NYSE:SHOP): Dilution and Lack of Profits to Feed Skepticism

The current sentiment toward Shopify’s stock (NYSE:SHOP) is one of strong skepticism, as the company’s investment case is characterized by a lack of profits and a persistent trend of dilution. While Shopify has maintained robust growth in the face of a challenging macroeconomic landscape, its inability to generate positive income and control its share count makes it difficult to hold an optimistic stance, particularly given the stock’s rich valuation. Accordingly, I am neutral on SHOP stock.

Strong Traction Despite the Challenges

Giving credit where it’s due, it’s important to note that Shopify’s impressive traction within the recent and challenging market environment is truly commendable. Despite facing industry-wide issues like tough metric comparisons from the pandemic, coupled with the pressures of rising inflation and interest rates, Shopify seems to be operating in a universe of its own, sustaining robust growth.

In Q2, Shopify exhibited impressive results with a Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) of $55 billion, representing a robust 17% year-over-year increase. The growth in GMV was attributed to two key factors — the global expansion of its merchant base and the remarkable same-store sales performance from existing merchants.

Shopify also saw a surge in revenues. This was due to the synergistic effect of the heightened GMV and Shopify’s flourishing Merchant Solutions division, propelled by increased adoption of Shopify Payments and sustained growth across a diverse range of solutions, including capital, installments, and Subscription Solutions.

Notably, revenues soared by 31% to $1.7 billion. This signifies a substantial acceleration when compared to the 15% revenue growth observed in the previous quarter and the 16% growth recorded in the same period last year.

I believe it’s worth paying particular attention to Shopify’s Merchants Solutions, which was responsible for the larger chunk of Shopify’s 31% top-line increase. Specifically, Merchant Solutions revenues grew by 35% to $1.3 billion, with Shopify Payments gaining increasing penetration within the company’s merchant base. In Q2, GMV processed through Shopify Payments expanded to $31.7 billion, representing 58% of total GMV processed in the quarter versus $24.9 billion or 53% last year.

Shopify’s impressive achievement with its Payments solution is noteworthy, as it represents a lucrative and seamless revenue stream. Tailored to individual merchant Shopify plans, the company applies a base take rate ranging from 2.4% to 2.9% on all GMV processed via Payments. Despite the seemingly higher take rate, it’s important to consider that alternative platforms like Stripe or Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) commonly charge a flat 2.9%. Thus merchants can even benefit by utilizing Shopify’s convenient Payments solution.

Lack of Profits & Dilution Hinder Top-Line Growth

While Shopify’s remarkable top-line growth in its recent Q2 results is undeniable, this impressive performance is unfortunately marred by a persistent lack of profitability and an ongoing issue of excessive dilution.

To me, it is puzzling to observe that despite having significantly expanded its ecosystem, Shopify struggles to exercise effective control over its expenditures. During Q2, operating expenses surged to a staggering $2.5 billion, marking a 194% increase from last year’s $0.85 billion.

In their defense, Shopify’s management attributes a substantial portion of these expenses—approximately $1.7 billion—to impairments linked to the divestiture of their logistics ventures. An additional $165 million in accelerated stock-based compensation tied to the logistics business sale and $148 million in severance costs further contribute to these considerable expenses.

Nevertheless, these outlays remain tangible and substantial. Consequently, despite the company’s assertion of achieving its third consecutive quarter of positive cash flow, the reality stands that operating losses were a substantial $1.6 billion.

Management’s disposition to downplay stock-based compensation as a significant cost is evident in their apparent lack of initiative to moderate it. In fact, stock-based compensation surged to $280 million in Q2, more than doubling the previous year’s $139 million.

Consequently, the tally for stock-based compensation in the first half of 2023 amounts to a substantial $415 million. Extrapolated to an annual scale, this figure reaches approximately $830 million, representing around 12% of the anticipated total revenues for this year—estimated at $6.94 billion (consensus estimate).

In light of the persistent quarterly operating losses and the considerable issuance of new stock, the spotlight is unfortunately diverted from the commendable revenue growth. Although the revenue figures are indeed strong, they plainly fail to translate into tangible value for shareholders.

Is SHOP Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Wall Street apparently holds a more optimistic view on Shopify, as the stock has gathered a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 11 Buys, 16 Holds, and one Sell assigned in the past three months. At $68.06, the average Shopify stock forecast implies 26.2% upside potential.

If you’re wondering which analyst you should follow if you want to buy and sell SHOP stock, the most accurate analyst covering the stock (on a one-year timeframe) is Richard Tse from National Bank, with an average return of 90.24% per rating and an 80% success rate. Click on the image below to learn more.

Final Thoughts

Shopify’s ability to thrive in adversity commands respect, but profitability struggles and dilution worries linger. Despite surging revenues and GMV, translating these wins into shareholder gains remains elusive. As much as I have to praise management’s execution in constructing the most comprehensive e-commerce platform on the Internet, I can’t help but highlight their lack of spending discipline.

In the meantime, with shares of Shopify currently trading at 102x and 71x this year’s and next year’s projected earnings, respectively, current investors have no protection net against the potential of a significant downturn. While several analysts exude bullish sentiment toward Shopify, a more cautious perspective when evaluating the stock’s investment case might be worthwhile.

Disclosure