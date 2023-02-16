Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock: TipRanks Website Traffic Indicated Q4 Beat

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock: TipRanks Website Traffic Indicated Q4 Beat

Story Highlights

As per the data collected by TipRanks, Shopify’s website traffic trends had shown year-over-year growth, and Q4 results revealed the same. TipRanks’ Website Traffic Tool helps keep track of such information.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) delivered strong fourth-quarter results, with both revenue and earnings surpassing Wall Street’s expectations. This should not have surprised users who have been tracking the company’s website traffic trends through TipRanks’ Website Traffic Tool. The Canada-based company provides a global e-commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses.

The tool allows an investor to predict a company’s earnings as growth in online usage may indicate higher sales. In contrast, a decline in traffic trends can suggest weak demand and hint at downbeat results.

As per the tool, visits to shopify.com and shopify.in were up 28.3% year-over-year during the reported quarter. The company’s website traffic jumped to 211.8 million unique visits from 165.1 million in the year-ago quarter.

The uptick can be attributed to strong Black Friday and Cyber Monday week. Also, the launch of features, including Shopify Audiences, Shopify Collabs, integrated Twitter Shopping, and YouTube channels, is likely to have helped attract more customers.

What Is the Prediction for Shopify Stock?

On TipRanks, SHOP stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 10 Buys, 12 Holds, and two Sells. The average price target of $44.17 implies downside potential of 17.27%. Shares have gained about 50% year-to-date.

Concluding Thoughts

Shopify has delivered an impressive performance despite facing several headwinds, such as a slowdown in the e-commerce business and a strengthening dollar, among others. Going forward, the company’s move to increase prices on their merchant subscription plans is expected to help boost top-line growth. 

Website traffic trends are only one part of your stock research. TipRanks offers easy access to key information such as analyst forecasts, insider and hedge fund transactions, stock analysis, and more, which can guide investors in making data-driven investment decisions.

Learn how Website Traffic can help you research your favorite stocks.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on SHOP

SHOP Slides Despite Earnings Beat
Market NewsSHOP Slides Despite Earnings Beat
11h ago
SHOP
Shopify Q4 Earnings Today – Website Traffic Showing Promise
SHOP
Shopify price target raised to $55 from $45 at KeyBanc
SHOP
More SHOP Latest News >

More News & Analysis on SHOP

SHOP Slides Despite Earnings Beat
Market NewsSHOP Slides Despite Earnings Beat
11h ago
SHOP
Shopify Q4 Earnings Today – Website Traffic Showing Promise
Stock Analysis & IdeasShopify Q4 Earnings Today – Website Traffic Showing Promise
1d ago
SHOP
Shopify price target raised to $55 from $45 at KeyBanc
The FlyShopify price target raised to $55 from $45 at KeyBanc
2d ago
SHOP
More SHOP Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >