Seeking at Least 15% Dividend Yield? Raymond James Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF Screener
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Newsletter Center
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Seeking at Least 15% Dividend Yield? Raymond James Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

The new, shortened week has begun with at least one big overhang removed, as the debt ceiling battle looks to be behind us. This past weekend, House leader McCarthy announced that he had reached a compromise with the Biden Administration acceptable to his Republican caucus, and a bill could come to a Congressional vote this week.

In other news, core inflation is still elevated, the labor market is strong, and the housing data may be turning upwards – all pointing toward the Fed keeping interest rates higher for longer. However, quit rates, jobless claims, and job openings point to a slower labor market. Overall inflation appears to be falling, and the Fed’s high rates are causing a credit crunch with a risk of recession – all indicating a potential Fed pivot this year.

With this as backdrop, the policy makers have plenty to mull over, as Raymond James’ CIO Larry Adam points out. “With the glide path of the economy remaining uncertain,” Adam said, “it begs the question: are policymakers still comfortable with a 5.1% (the mid-point between the 5.0% – 5.25% target range) terminal rate? As a reminder, seven (out of 19) committee members expected fed funds to peak above 5.25% in the March dot plots, with a median forecast of 4.1% in 2024. Our economist believes the Fed is done, or should be done, raising rates this year, although no cuts are on the immediate horizon.”

In the meantime, Raymond James’ 5-star analyst, Stephen Laws, has been seeking out stocks that he believes are set to outperform in the months ahead, regardless of the macro environment. Laws specifically recommends some high-yield dividend stocks. So, if you are looking for a dividend stock yielding 15% to guarantee a return in today’s environment, a pair of Laws’ picks might just be the ticket.

TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX)

We’ll start in the world of commercial real estate, with a real estate investment trust (REIT). These companies have long been known as dividend champs; they exist to buy up, own, lease, operate, and manage various real properties, and government regulators require them to pay out a high proportion of income directly back to shareholders. Dividends are a common mode of compliance.

TPG is a typical example of the breed, with its particular focus on commercial properties. The company will invest in all major commercial real estate asset classes, and its loan operations are geared toward large holdings. The company makes loans greater than $50 million, and targets its operations in the top 25 markets for US commercial properties. A look at the map shows that TPG holds properties in California, on the East and Gulf coasts from New England around to Texas, and in the Midwest.

The company’s portfolio is currently valued at $5.3 billion. Of that total, 35% is located in the East, 31% in the West, and just under 18% in the Southwest. The largest part of TPG’s holdings are in multifamily dwellings, which make up more than 45% of the portfolio. The company also has significant holdings in office space (26.5%) and hotels (10.8%).

In its last reported quarter, 1Q23, TPG realized an EPS of 5 cents, based on $3.8 million in net income attributable to common shareholders. This EPS figure, while it remained profitable, missed the forecasts by 20 cents. On a positive note, TPG finished Q1 with plenty of liquidity – over $662 million available. Of this total, some $132 million was in cash and other immediately investable liquid assets.

The company’s assets backed up its dividend, which was declared in March, and paid out in April, at 24 cents per common share. At this rate, the dividend yields an impressive 15.7%.

In his coverage for Raymond James, top analyst Laws looks under the hood at TPG and finds reason for optimism. He is upbeat on the dividend, and believes that the company is adapting its portfolio composition to better fit current conditions.

“Given our portfolio return estimates, we expect TRTX to maintain the current dividend. Our Strong Buy rating reflects the compelling risk-reward given the attractive portfolio characteristics (floating rate senior loans, declining Office exposure, high mix of non-mark-to-market financing, and CLO reinvestment capacity) and relative valuation, as shares trading at a material discount to peers,” Laws stated.

That Strong Buy rating is backed by a $9 price target that implies a solid ~47% upside in the coming year. Based on the current dividend yield and the expected price appreciation, the stock has ~63% potential total return profile. (To watch Laws’ track record, click here)

Tuning now to the rest of the Street, where based on an additional 2 Buys and 3 Holds, this stock claims a Moderate Buy consensus rating. The shares are selling for $6.11 and the $7.70 average price target suggests a one-year gain of 26%. (See TRTX stock forecast)

Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE)

The second dividend stock we’ll look at is Ares Commercial Real Estate, another REIT and another operator in the commercial real estate sector. Ares has a portfolio based on debt-related investments in commercial properties, and focuses on generating value and returns for shareholders. The company has 53 loans in its portfolio, with total originated loan commitments worth $2.5 billion.

The portfolio is composed mainly of senior mortgage loans, which make up 98% of the total. On property types, the company has created a diverse mix of investments. Office space and multifamily residences take up the largest shares, with 38% and 23% respectively, but there are significant holdings in mixed-use (10%) and industrial (also 10%) properties. Geographically, Ares has also diversified; 28% of its properties are in the Southeast, 25% in the Mid-Atlantic/Northeast, 19% in the Midwest, and 17% in the West.

Ares reported some so-so results in its last financial release, from the first quarter of this year. At the top line, the company had total revenues, from its portfolio investments, of $26.5 million. This was up $2.5 million, or 10.4%, from the prior-year quarter – but it also missed the forecast by $1.75 million. At the bottom line, while positive, the non-GAAP EPS of $0.27 came in 3 cents below the estimates.

On the dividends front, Ares shines. The company has been paying out a 33-cent per common share dividend since 2019, and since 2021 it has been adding a 2-cent supplementary payment to that dividend. The total current dividend, of 35 cents per common share, annualizes to $1.40 and yields an attractive 15.2%.

When we check in again with analyst Laws, we find that he sees this company as a sound investment, despite ongoing challenges. He writes: “We are maintaining our Outperform rating, which is based on ACRE’s attractive portfolio characteristics (floating rate senior loans, low leverage), our portfolio return estimates, solid dividend coverage, and our belief the current valuation overly reflects potential losses in the portfolio. While there is material upside to our target, we believe our Outperform rating is appropriate given our expectation of little, if any, near-term growth and sector headwinds persisting.”

Alongside the Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating, Laws’ $10.50 price target suggests room for 14% share appreciation in the coming months.

Once again, we’re looking at a stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating and 6 evenly split analyst reviews – 3 to Buy, 3 to Hold. Shares in ACRE are selling for $9.20 and their $10.10 average price target implies a one-year gain of ~10%. (See ACRE stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on ACRE

Ares Commercial price target lowered to $10.50 from $13.50 at Raymond James
The FlyAres Commercial price target lowered to $10.50 from $13.50 at Raymond James
27d ago
ACRE
Ares Commercial price target lowered to $11 from $13.50 at JMP Securities
ACRE
Ares Commercial reports Q1 distributable EPS 27c, consensus 23c
ACRE
More ACRE Latest News >

More News & Analysis on ACRE

Ares Commercial price target lowered to $10.50 from $13.50 at Raymond James
The FlyAres Commercial price target lowered to $10.50 from $13.50 at Raymond James
27d ago
ACRE
Ares Commercial price target lowered to $11 from $13.50 at JMP Securities
The FlyAres Commercial price target lowered to $11 from $13.50 at JMP Securities
27d ago
ACRE
Ares Commercial reports Q1 distributable EPS 27c, consensus 23c
The FlyAres Commercial reports Q1 distributable EPS 27c, consensus 23c
28d ago
ACRE
More ACRE Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >