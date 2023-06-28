SCHG: Can This Low-Cost Growth ETF Help Investors Beat the Market? 

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Gainers/Losers/Most ActiveDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/Losers/Most Active
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
New
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Gainers/Losers/Most Active
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top Gainers/Losers/Most Active
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

SCHG: Can This Low-Cost Growth ETF Help Investors Beat the Market? 

Story Highlights

The Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a minuscule expense ratio of just 0.04% and boasts impressive long-term returns.

Many experienced investors know that it’s hard to beat the market over time. When they say this, they mean that it’s difficult to pick stocks and ETFs that can sustainably outperform broader market indices like the S&P 500 (SPX) on a long-term basis. 

This is with good reason — the S&P 500 sets a high bar with an annualized total return of just over 10% going all the way back to 1957 when it took on its current incarnation with 500 components.  

Let’s take a look at one popular ETF, the Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG),  and see if it’s worthy of a spot in investors’ portfolios by being one of the rare ETFs that beats the odds and can help investors outperform the market over time. 

What Does SCHG ETF Do?

SCHG is a growth-oriented ETF from Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) that has about $18.7 billion in assets under management. According to Schwab, the ETF seeks to replicate the performance of “the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index” before fees and expenses.  

Blue-Chip Holdings

Because it invests in an index composed of large-cap U.S. growth stocks, most investors will likely be familiar with SCHG’s top holdings, which skew largely towards the mega-cap growth stocks that lead today’s stock market. Below, you’ll find a list of SCHG’s top 10 holdings using TipRanks’ holdings tool.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is SCHG’s largest holding with a 14.1% weighting, followed closely by Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), which has a 12.6% weighting. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) round out the top five. However, it’s not all tech stocks, as UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) and Visa (NYSE:V) take the final two spots in SCHG’s top 10.   

SCHG is diversified in that it owns many stocks, with 243 total holdings. However, its top 10 holdings account for 55.5% of the fund, making the ETF a bit top-heavy, especially when considering that Microsoft and Apple combine to account for over a quarter of SCHG’s total assets. 

This is a strong group of holdings, as five of the 10 feature Smart Scores of 8 out of 10 or better. The Smart Score is TipRanks’ proprietary quantitative stock scoring system. It gives stocks a score from 1 to 10 based on eight market key factors. The score is data-driven and does not involve any human intervention. A Smart Score of 8 or above is equivalent to an Outperform rating. SCHG itself has an outperform-equivalent ETF Smart Score of 8.

Is SCHG Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Turning to Wall Street, SCHG has a Moderate Buy consensus rating, as 68.04% of analyst ratings are Buys, 28.42% are Holds, and 3.54% are Sells. At $78.98, the average SCHG stock price target implies 7.4% upside potential.

Impressive Track Record

Ultimately, you want to evaluate how any investment has performed over the long term, and SCHG does not disappoint in this regard. As of the end of May, the growth-oriented ETF posted a scorching three-year annualized total return of 18.5%.

Zooming out to a five-year time frame, SCHG cooled down a bit from that red-hot rate but still posted an impressive five-year annualized return of 13.5%. Going out even further, over the past 10 years, SCHG upped this return to 14.4% on an annualized basis. Going all the way back to its inception in 2009, SCHG has returned 14.2% on an annualized basis. 

As you can see, SCHG has posted double-digit returns on an annualized basis for more than 10 years, making this ETF a long-term winner. It’s hard to find fault with these types of results, and these are the types of long-term returns that can help investors to grow their portfolios significantly over time.

These total returns also mean that SCHG is a rare ETF that can say it beats the broader market over time. As of the end of May, the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO), a good proxy for the S&P 500, had annualized total returns of 12.8%, 11%, and 11.9% on a three-, five- and 10-year basis, respectively, meaning that SCHG beat the S&P 500 over all three time frames. 

Alternatively, because it features large-cap growth and tech stocks so heavily, it is also worth comparing SCHG to a Nasdaq ETF like the Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ), which invests in the Nasdaq 100 Index (NDX).

SCHG handily beat QQQ over the three year timespan, with the aforementioned 18.5% annualized return versus QQQ’s 15%. However, going out to five years, QQQ’s 16.2% return beats SCHG’s 13.5%. Going all the way out to 10 years, QQQ also outperformed SCHG with an 18% return to SCHG’s 14.4%.

As you can see, SCHG has been better than QQQ in recent years, but QQQ has the edge when expanding the time frame out to five and 10 years. However, at the end of the day, these both look like great ETFs. 

Below, you can take a look at a comparison of SCHG, VOO, and QQQ using TipRanks’ ETF Comparison Tool, which lets investors compare up to 20 ETFs at a time across a wide variety of criteria.

Hard to Beat These Fees

In addition to proving its mettle as a strong performer over time, SCHG is also attractive because of its low fees. With an expense ratio of just 0.04%, an investor putting $10,000 into SCHG would pay just $4 in fees in year one — less than a cup of coffee at many places nowadays.

Assuming SCHG gains 5% a year going forward and the current fees stay the same, an SCHG investor would pay just $51 in fees over the course of the decade, making this a cost-effective ETF that helps investors to preserve and grow the principal of their investment over time.  

For the sake of comparison, QQQ’s 0.2% expense ratio is actually a very reasonable one, but using the same parameters, after 10 years, an investor would pay $255 in fees, or about five times as much as they would pay with SCHG.

Investor Takeaway

It’s hard to beat the S&P 500 over the long term, so when you find an ETF that does, you want to pay attention. With a long history of beating the broader market, high-quality blue-chip holdings, and investor-friendly fees, SCHG looks like a solid building block for investors to make a core piece of their long-term portfolios. 

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on V

GOOGL, WMT, or V: Which “Strong Buy” Mega-Cap Stock Could Deliver Superior Returns?
Stock Analysis & IdeasGOOGL, WMT, or V: Which “Strong Buy” Mega-Cap Stock Could Deliver Superior Returns?
23h ago
V
WMT
Ryvyl announces strategic partnership with Visa in Europe
V
RVYL
Despite Being Near Highs, I’m Bullish on Mastercard Stock (NYSE:MA). Here’s Why
V
MA
More V Latest News >

More News & Analysis on V

GOOGL, WMT, or V: Which “Strong Buy” Mega-Cap Stock Could Deliver Superior Returns?
Stock Analysis & IdeasGOOGL, WMT, or V: Which “Strong Buy” Mega-Cap Stock Could Deliver Superior Returns?
23h ago
V
WMT
Ryvyl announces strategic partnership with Visa in Europe
The FlyRyvyl announces strategic partnership with Visa in Europe
1d ago
V
RVYL
Despite Being Near Highs, I’m Bullish on Mastercard Stock (NYSE:MA). Here’s Why
Stock Analysis & IdeasDespite Being Near Highs, I’m Bullish on Mastercard Stock (NYSE:MA). Here’s Why
2d ago
V
MA
More V Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >