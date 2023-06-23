SCHD ETF: Technical Indicators Signal Further Upside Potential

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

SCHD ETF: Technical Indicators Signal Further Upside Potential

Story Highlights

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has the potential to move higher from its current levels. In this article, let’s take a look at key technical indicators that suggest upside potential.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) tracks the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index and consists of over 100 of the top dividend-paying stocks in the United States. While the SCHD ETF has declined about 4% year-to-date, both the technical indicators and analysts’ consensus point to further upside potential in the ETF.

Remarkably, SCHD is a low-fee dividend ETF provided by Charles Schwab (SCHW). Moreover, the SCHD ETF stock is appealing as it has a very low 0.06% expense ratio and currently yields 3.64%, which is more than double the average yield for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) of 1.49%. 

The top three sectors that SCHD offers exposure to are industrials, healthcare, and financials, with stocks from all three sectors accounting for nearly 48% of the ETF. Broadcom (AVGO), PepsiCo (PEP), and Merck (MRK) are the top three holdings of the SCHD ETF.

SCHD ETF Technical Analysis

According to TipRanks’ technical analysis tool, the SCHD ETF stock’s 50-Day EMA (exponential moving average) is 71.69, while its price is $71.42, making it a Buy. Further, the shorter-duration EMA (20-Day) also signals a Buy.

Meanwhile, its RSI (Relative Strength Index) is 58.75, implying a Neutral signal. At the same time, SCHD’s price rate of change (ROC) of 3.52 points to a bullish trend.

Overall, in the one-day time frame, the SCHD ETF stock is a Buy based on TipRanks’ easy-to-read technical summary signals. This is based on 11 Bullish, four Neutral, and seven Bearish signals.

Is SCHD a Buy or Sell?

The analyst community is somewhat divided in its outlook for SCHD. Of the 906 ratings on the SCHD ETF’s 102 holdings, 42.94% are Buys, 46.47% are Holds, and 10.6% are Sells. Despite this Hold consensus rating, the average SCHD price target of $81.75 still implies upside potential of 14.5% from current prices. 

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on MRK

Merck announces topline results from the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-585 trial
The FlyMerck announces topline results from the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-585 trial
3d ago
MRK
Bristol-Myers sues, calls Inflation Reduction Act provisions ‘unconstitutional’
BMY
MRK
Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Joins Quest to Prevent Fed’s Price Negotiations
BMY
MRK
More MRK Latest News >

More News & Analysis on MRK

Merck announces topline results from the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-585 trial
The FlyMerck announces topline results from the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-585 trial
3d ago
MRK
Bristol-Myers sues, calls Inflation Reduction Act provisions ‘unconstitutional’
The FlyBristol-Myers sues, calls Inflation Reduction Act provisions ‘unconstitutional’
4d ago
BMY
MRK
Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Joins Quest to Prevent Fed’s Price Negotiations
Market NewsBristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Joins Quest to Prevent Fed’s Price Negotiations
4d ago
BMY
MRK
More MRK Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >