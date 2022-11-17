Sangoma Technologies Stock (TSE:STC) Can More Than Triple — Here’s Why

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Sangoma Technologies Stock (TSE:STC) Can More Than Triple — Here’s Why

Story Highlights

Analysts believe that Sangoma stock can gain more than 200% over the next 12 months. Certain valuation metrics indicate that this outcome is possible.

Sangoma Technologies (TSE: STC) (NASDAQ: SANG), a “provider of hardware and software components that enable Internet protocol communications systems for both telecom and datacom applications,” is an intriguing stock to consider. This communications-as-a-service (CaaS) provider can be considered a deep-value stock by a few metrics. It also has a Strong Buy rating from analysts who think the stock can more than triple from current levels. Looking into its low valuation, that’s a possibility.

Sangoma’s Recent Results Showed Strength

Last week, Sangoma announced its Fiscal Q1-2023 results. The company grew its revenue by 24% to $64.05 million (all figures are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated), while its gross profits grew by 18% to $43.34 million, and its adjusted EBITDA grew by 6% to hit $10.74 million. Despite its earnings being negative, the company has positive free cash flow, which is arguably more important. Free cash flow came in at $1.17 million in the quarter, and this figure comes in at $13.65 million for the trailing 12 months.

Sangoma even maintained its outlook for Fiscal 2023, anticipating revenue between $275 million and $285 million with adjusted EBITDA between $48 million and $52 million. All of this sounds solid, but it’s important to know the company’s valuation before deciding whether it’s worth buying.

Can Sangoma Stock Really Triple in Value?

Depending on which metric you use, Sangoma stock may be very undervalued. Most notably, its price/book ratio is about 0.3x. This means that the stock is technically trading at 30% of its net worth. In other words, the stock can more than triple (just as analysts are anticipating) before reaching its book value. So, it’s definitely possible.

However, it’s hard to tell what Sangoma’s net worth truly is. That’s because most of its book value comes from intangible assets, the biggest intangible being goodwill. The value of these intangible assets is harder to realize than something basic like cash & cash equivalents. Therefore, take Sangoma’s book value with a grain of salt.

Still, Sangoma has never traded at a price/book ratio this low in at least the past 10 years. The lowest it got to was around 0.4x in September 2015, when the share price was under C$2.00. The stock soon soared, reaching a pre-pandemic high of C$19.25 and a post-pandemic high of C$38.50. If history repeats itself, it’s possible that the stock could be much higher in a few years.

Looking past its book value, the stock is trading at a price/FCF (free cash flow) ratio of about 6.7x. The company’s free cash flow per share has been pretty flat for the past five years, averaging $0.90, with its trailing-12-months FCF/share at $0.82. Its free cash flow is expected to grow in the coming years, but if history is a reliable indicator, its share count will grow quickly too. Therefore, it’d be safer to assume roughly flat FCF/share in the near term. Still, with a low multiple of 6.7x, there’s plenty of room for upside potential.

What is the Price Target for Sangoma Stock?

Analysts are incredibly bullish on Sangoma Technologies stock. It has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on five unanimous Buys assigned in the past three months. The average Sangoma stock price target of C$16.46 implies 204.8% upside potential.

Conclusion: Consider Sangoma as a Deep-Value Play

Based on its low valuation multiples, Sangoma may be a solid deep-value play. Analysts seem to think so as well. Down over 75% year-to-date, Sangoma stock is worth considering.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on SANG

Sangoma price target lowered to C$16.50 from C$17.50 at TD Securities
The FlySangoma price target lowered to C$16.50 from C$17.50 at TD Securities
13d ago
SANG
Sangoma Technologies price target lowered to $12 from $15 at Lake Street
SANG
Sangoma Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results
SANG
More SANG Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on SANG

Sangoma price target lowered to C$16.50 from C$17.50 at TD Securities
The FlySangoma price target lowered to C$16.50 from C$17.50 at TD Securities
13d ago
SANG
Sangoma Technologies price target lowered to $12 from $15 at Lake Street
The FlySangoma Technologies price target lowered to $12 from $15 at Lake Street
13d ago
SANG
Sangoma Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results
Press ReleasesSangoma Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results
17d ago
SANG

Latest News Feed