RSG, WM: These Two Stocks Can Earn You Cash from Trash

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF Screener
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Newsletter Center
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

RSG, WM: These Two Stocks Can Earn You Cash from Trash

Story Highlights

Waste disposal companies are expected to generate solid profits due to the aggressive push of the Biden administration for a sustainable environment. Here, we will discuss two such companies that can be good additions to investors’ portfolios.

U.S. companies involved in the handling of garbage are well positioned to benefit from the Biden administration’s push to produce renewable natural gas (RNG) from waste in an effort to reduce greenhouse house emissions. Stocks of companies like Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) and WM [formerly Waste Management (NYSE:WM)] could be attractive additions to investors’ portfolios, as they have the technology required to capture methane gas at landfill waste sites and convert it into RNG.

Landfills are generally considered hotspots for methane emissions. But trash management and recycling companies like Republic Services and WM have been establishing plants that separate methane from biogas, which is generated by the decomposition of waste material in a landfill. They also benefit from tax credits for building new landfill gas plants. Moreover, these companies are gaining from the growing demand for recycled materials, especially from packaging producers.

Let’s take a look at the prospects and Wall Street’s ratings for these two companies.

Is WM a Good Stock to Buy?

With over 259 landfill sites, WM boasts the largest network of landfills in the U.S. and Canada. As of the end of 2022, the company had 135 landfill gas projects for producing commercial quantities of methane gas and 97 material recovery facilities (MRFs).

Last year, WM announced more than $2.2 billion in incremental capital expenditure over a period of four years. It expects 43 recycling facilities, including 31 automation projects and 12 new facilities, to generate $240 million in operating EBITDA in 2026. Further, it has higher expectations for RNG business, with 20 owned-RNG plants projected to generate $500 million in operating EBITDA in 2026. Overall, WM expects its adjusted operating EBITDA and free cash flow to nearly double from 2019 to 2027.

During the Q1 earnings call, the company disclosed that it remains on track to bring online two new RNG facilities and seven newly automated MRFs by the end of this year.

Wall Street is cautiously optimistic on WM, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on five Buys and five Holds. The average price target of $174.78 suggests 8.4% upside.

Is Republic Services a Buy, Hold, or Sell?

Republic Services owned or operated 206 active landfills as of the end of Q1 2023. It operates 72 recycling centers and 73 landfill gas and renewable energy projects in North America. The company aims to increase the recovery and circularity of key materials from the waste stream by 40% by 2030.

During the Q1 earnings call, Republic Services stated that 57 renewable natural gas projects being co-developed with its partners are advancing and the company expects at least six of these projects to begin operations this year. Further, the company plans to build at least four polymer centers in the U.S. that will aggregate, sort, grind, and wash scrap plastics to meet the demand for recycled-content packaging. It expects these facilities to bring in about $250 million in revenue annually.    

With four Buys and four Holds, Republic Services earns a Moderate Buy consensus rating. The average price target of $154.63 suggests 9.6% upside.

Conclusion

Waste disposal companies like Republic Services and WM are investing in RNG production and recycling technology. These companies are expected to gain from the green push of the Biden administration.    

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on WM

Waste Management price target raised to $186 from $180 at Citi
The FlyWaste Management price target raised to $186 from $180 at Citi
29d ago
WM
Waste Management upgraded to Buy on margin pickup at Stifel
WM
Waste Management upgraded to Buy from Hold at Stifel
WM
More WM Latest News >

More News & Analysis on WM

Waste Management price target raised to $186 from $180 at Citi
The FlyWaste Management price target raised to $186 from $180 at Citi
29d ago
WM
Waste Management upgraded to Buy on margin pickup at Stifel
The FlyWaste Management upgraded to Buy on margin pickup at Stifel
1M ago
WM
Waste Management upgraded to Buy from Hold at Stifel
The FlyWaste Management upgraded to Buy from Hold at Stifel
1M ago
WM
More WM Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >