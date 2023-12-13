RPMGX, PESPX – Two Mid-Cap-Focused Mutual Funds with Upside Potential

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Options
Options Market Overview Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
Currency CenterEUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement CalculatorDCA calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorStudent Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
RPMGX, PESPX – Two Mid-Cap-Focused Mutual Funds with Upside Potential
Stock Analysis & Ideas

RPMGX, PESPX – Two Mid-Cap-Focused Mutual Funds with Upside Potential

Story Highlights

Mid-cap mutual funds are suitable for investors seeking long-term capital appreciation. These mutual funds offer a perfect balance between diversification, growth potential, and cost-effectiveness.

Mutual funds offer investors a diversified portfolio of securities, reducing risk compared to individual stock investments. They also provide higher liquidity through easy buying and selling, coupled with low minimum investment requirements, making them accessible to a broader range of investors. Today, we have focused on two mid-cap-focused mutual funds – (RPMGX) and (PESPX) –with the potential to earn over 10% appreciation in the next twelve months.

Let’s take a closer look at the two mid-cap index mutual funds.

T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund, Inc.

The T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in mid-cap stocks with above-average expected earnings growth. As of today’s date, RPMGX has 122 holdings with total assets of $28.2 billion.

On TipRanks, RPMGX has a Moderate Buy consensus rating. This is based on 105 stocks with a Buy rating, 16 stocks with a Hold rating, and one stock will a Sell rating. The average RPMGX mutual fund price target of $111.89 implies a 10.2% upside potential from the current levels.

RPMGX has gained 14.6% so far this year. Its top five holdings are Microchip Technology (MCHP), Hologic (HOLX), Marvell Technology (MRVL), Textron (TXT), and Trade Desk (TTD).

BNY Mellon Midcap Index Fund, Inc. Investor Shares

The BNY Mellon Midcap Index Fund targets long-term capital gains through a diversified mid-cap portfolio. The index fund employs a passive strategy and boasts a low expense ratio, making it a cost-effective choice for investors seeking mid-cap exposure. As of today’s date, PESPX has 405 holdings with total assets of $1.68 billion.

On TipRanks, PESPX has a Moderate Buy consensus rating. This is based on the weighted average consensus rating of each stock held in the portfolio. Of the 405 stocks held, 280 have Buys, 111 stocks have a Hold rating and 14 stocks have a Sell rating. The average BNY Mellon Midcap Index Fund price target of $32.61 implies 11.5% upside potential from the current levels.

Year-to-date, FNARX has gained 10.6%. Its top five major holdings include Builders Firstsource (BLDR), Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS), Hubbell (HUBB), Super Micro Computer (SMCI), and Jabil (JBL).

Ending Thoughts

Investors seeking diversification within the mid-cap market should consider these passively managed index funds, which offer exposure to companies with competitive advantages and stronger financial than small-cap peers. Investors can consider both PESPX and RPMGX, which offer further upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
RPMGX, PESPX – Two Mid-Cap-Focused Mutual Funds with Upside Potential
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >