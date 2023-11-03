Roku Stock: Strong Quarter Merits an Upgrade

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Roku Stock: Strong Quarter Merits an Upgrade
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Roku Stock: Strong Quarter Merits an Upgrade

It’s all falling into place for Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU). Shares were surging in Thursday’s trading after the streaming ace hit plenty of the right notes in its Q3 report.

While it wasn’t a perfect display, investors seemed happy enough to overlook the negative part and focus on the many positives of the print.

On the disappointing side, the Q3 net loss stood at $330.1 million, translating to EPS of -$2.33, almost triple the loss of $122.2 million, or EPS of -$0.88, delivered in the same period last year.

That figure was countered, however, by solid revenue growth of almost 20% on a year-over-year basis as the top-line figure reached $912 million, in turn beating Wall Street’s forecast by $56.34 million. The company attributed the strong showing to robust results in content distribution and video advertising, as well as the successful sales of Roku-branded TVs introduced earlier this year.

Active accounts also outperformed, reaching 75.8 million vs. the Street’s expectation for 75.33 million, as the company saw a net increase of 2.3 million active accounts compared to the prior quarter.

And where many stumble, Roku delivered a strong guide too, forecasting Q4 revenue of $955 million, above consensus at $951.26 million.

The results are enough for Pivotal analyst Jeffrey Wlodarczak to have a change of heart. While not quite ready to get the bull hat on, Wlodarczak upgraded his rating from the prior Sell to a Hold (i.e., Neutral). The price target also got a makeover, rising from $58 to $75, suggesting the shares are now going for just about the right price. (To watch Wlodarczak’s track record, click here)

Backing up his new stance, the analyst wrote, “we view the results set-up for 4Q and 1Q as favorable driven by: 1) nearly across the board price hikes from streaming players in early October (boosts revenue from ROKU’s revenue share agreements), 2) enhanced by what appears to be more aggressive promotional activity by most streamers taking price (higher potential marketing spiffs) which could extend into 1Q depending on the depth of subscriber churn, 3) while more of a medium term benefit it also appears the actor’s strike will be over soon and 4) management appears to be genuinely focused on operating far more efficiently which we view positively.”

Most on the Street are thinking along the same lines. 13 other analysts are staying on the sidelines for now, yet with the addition of 9 Buys, the stock boasts a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Going by the $85.22 average target, ROKU shares are expected to remain range-bound for the foreseeable future. (See Roku stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Roku Stock: Strong Quarter Merits an Upgrade
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Unusually active option classes on open November 3rd
The FlyUnusually active option classes on open November 3rd
2h ago
IEF
KBH
Roku upgraded, Amazon initiated: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
The FlyRoku upgraded, Amazon initiated: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
1d ago
EL
BMY
Roku price target raised to $101 from $90 at DA Davidson
The FlyRoku price target raised to $101 from $90 at DA Davidson
1d ago
ROKU
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >