TravelCenters of America Stock (NASDAQ:TA): Superb Fundamentals, Strong Upside Potential

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

TravelCenters of America Stock (NASDAQ:TA): Superb Fundamentals, Strong Upside Potential

Story Highlights

TravelCenters of America has performed incredibly well, with its shares  outperforming the market on the back of its strong fundamentals. Despite the upside experienced with TA stock recently, it likely still has upside potential, moving forward.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) has truly had a banner year. The company’s strong fundamentals have been the backbone of its success, and we believe its share price still has plenty of upside ahead. The organization has massive potential for expansion ahead that savvy investors won’t want to miss out on. With experts predicting further growth and strength in TA’s numbers, now might be a great time to consider adding the stock to your portfolio. Hence, we are bullish on TA stock.

TravelCenters of America continues to grow and thrive, with more than 19,000 staff in over 280 locations across the U.S. and Canada. TA offers the essentials like fuel, food, and drinks, along with some of the cleanest shower stalls. Moreover, it offers some of the most popular fast food chains like IHOP, Burger King, and Taco Bell as part of its restaurant options. Hence, it’s easy to see why TA is such a hit on the road.

TA stock has fared much better than the broader market despite generating a negative return over the past year. However, in the past six months, the stock has generated a healthy 27% return, far ahead of its peers and the broader market. It still has a ways to go before it gets close to its 52-week high price of $65.33, though.

Most analysts feel that the stock is significantly undervalued, trading at a hefty discount to forecasts. Moreover, the stock trades at just 0.06 times forward sales estimates, 93% lower than the sector median. Therefore, there’s plenty to like about TA stock at current prices.

Robust Operating Performance

TravelCenters of America has seen tremendous growth this year. For the first three quarters, revenues improved by a remarkable 54.4% to $8.19 billion. In the third quarter, sales came in at an impressive $2.81 billion, 44.9% higher than last year. This impressive growth was driven by a 57.4% surge in fuel sales and a 10.5% increase in non-fuel sales. Furthermore, the company posted net income of nearly $37 million, eclipsing its 2021 result of $22.2 million, while EBITDA increased from $65.2 million to $88.6 million.

The future is bright for TA as its management continues to grow the enterprise. Through acquisitions, franchising, and construction, it has managed to increase its presence in the travel industry. A couple of months ago, it announced the opening of four new travel centers and planned to open four more locations by the end of this year. Additionally, it has completed enhancements at more than 50 travel centers as part of its site improvement efforts.

One of the most impressive aspects of TA’s business is its resiliency. Moreover, its business is unique because it can benefit from the same conditions that may be headwinds in other segments of its business. For example, the adverse economic conditions at this time have resulted in a slowdown in spending at its convenience stores. Moreover, its consumer motorists segment has also been impacted by inflationary pressures. However, the same market conditions have resulted in a robust fuel market that allows the firm to deliver higher margins.

Is TA Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Turning to Wall Street, TA stock maintains a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Out of two total analyst ratings, one Buy, one Hold, and zero Sell ratings were assigned over the past three months.

The average TA price target is $65, implying 48.5% upside potential.

The Takeaway

The fundamental health of TA is solid, setting it up to further capitalize on its growth initiatives and expand its network in the future. This strong foundation is supported by management’s commitment to reinvesting in the firm, which is set to pay off in 2023 and beyond. The firm’s earnings per share have grown by over double-digit percentages in the past three quarters.

The company promised that it will refresh its sites, advance its technology, and increase the reach of its network. Moreover, U.S. travel data indicates substantial improvement from pre-pandemic levels despite the current headwinds. Though travel spending has moderated a bit in recent months, it remains robust and points to an amazing outlook ahead.

Special end-of-year offer: Access TipRanks Premium tools for an all-time low price! Click to learn more.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

More Market News >