Roblox Stock: Strong December Metrics Merit a Price Target Hike, Says Analyst

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
Hot
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil Stocks
Hot
Best Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Roblox Stock: Strong December Metrics Merit a Price Target Hike, Says Analyst

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) shares are off to a good start this year, having notched gains of 26% so far in 2023. A big chunk of that came in the wake of a key performance metrics update for December. Roblox put in a strong showing, marking a significant turnaround from November’s figures.

DAUs (daily active users) rose by 18% year-over-year, hours engaged on the platform increased by 21%, and estimated bookings showed a 17% to 20% YoY uptick to come in between $430 million and $439 million. In what amounted to a record number, December’s 61.5 million DAUs marked an 8% month-over-month increase.

Following months of deceleration (September/October/November showed +19%/+15%/+11%), Needham analyst Bernie McTernan thinks the most important metric on display was the “reacceleration of constant currency bookings growth.”

“This is a strong way to end the year,” said the analyst although it remains to been what is the real cause behind the spike. “The key question is how much of this beat is organic vs one-time benefits like holiday gift cards and one extra weekend day,” the analyst explained. “We assume the beat was largely organic and forecast high teens reported bookings growth in FY’23E, relative to the 21% constant currency growth in Dec. ’22. Our estimates move higher in ’23E and beyond.” For 2023, McTernan has raised his bookings estimate by 7% and pushed the adj. EBITDA forecast 67% higher.

Roblox is unusual in that it has been reporting monthly metrics since going public in March 2021, but the company has announced that it will stop doing so after March of this year. McTernan thinks this is the right move. “While we are always supportive of more data, we think monthly results put more emphasis on short-term trends for investors for what should be a long-term secular growth story,” he opined.

All told, McTernan reiterated a Buy rating and nudged the price target up from $39 to $42. This suggests room for further gains of ~19% over the coming year. (To watch McTernan’s track record, click here)

Looking at the consensus breakdown, based on 7 Buys, 5 Holds and 3 Sells, the stock claims a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Considering the average target stands at $37.33, there is room for modest gains of 5.5% over the one-year horizon. (See Roblox stock forecast on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on RBLX

Roblox Plunges after Analyst Downgrade
Market NewsRoblox Plunges after Analyst Downgrade
2d ago
RBLX
Roblox downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley
RBLX
Roblox downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley
RBLX
More RBLX Latest News >

More News & Analysis on RBLX

Roblox Plunges after Analyst Downgrade
Market NewsRoblox Plunges after Analyst Downgrade
2d ago
RBLX
Roblox downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley
The FlyRoblox downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley
2d ago
RBLX
Roblox downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley
The FlyRoblox downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley
2d ago
RBLX
More RBLX Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >