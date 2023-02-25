Roblox Stock (NASDAQ:RBLX): Tough Sledding Ahead, but Long Term Looks Bright

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Roblox Stock (NASDAQ:RBLX): Tough Sledding Ahead, but Long Term Looks Bright

Story Highlights

Roblox is continuing to fluctuate wildly after one of the worst years in the stock’s history. With a strong fourth quarter and the building blocks to continue its growth, Roblox looks like a misunderstood name that’s worth another look.

Roblox (NASDAQ:RBLX) stock is back on the retreat following an ugly market streak that began following the release of some hot inflation numbers. With renewed fears of the Fed, it seems like hyper-growth stocks are in for more tough sledding ahead. Still, Roblox continues to stand out as one of the growth stocks that will rise again.

Like it or not, the popular video game platform is probably the closest thing to the metaverse that we’ve got today. Nevertheless, I’m sure that Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) would argue its Horizon Worlds and Crayta environments better represent what to expect from the digital worlds of the future. As Roblox continues to move through one of the most challenging environments in its history, I remain bullish.

It’s always hard to value hyper-growth stocks. With growth taking a hit from macro headwinds while multiples contract across the board, evaluating a name like Roblox has become that much harder. Indeed, it’s hard to see how the impressive user base will translate into profits many years down the road.

Regardless, I think Roblox has proven it’s more than just a video game company; it’s a growing ecosystem of digital experiences. As these experiences get richer, I believe it will be tough for rivals (like Meta Platforms) to catch up.

Roblox: Its Network is a Source of its Moat

Ultimately, Roblox stands out as a firm that could benefit greatly from network effects as the platform looks to “grow up” alongside its mostly youthful user base. As long as developers keep creating on the platform, users are likelier to stick around rather than “upgrade” to more video games with more advanced graphics and gameplay.

Undoubtedly, Roblox has proven it’s not just a game that one can put down; it’s a means of visiting many “places” in the digital world that one could refer to as “the metaverse.” Indeed, when we hear of the metaverse, many envision something far more advanced and immersive. Until the hardware can get in a place for such a metaverse to take off, I’d argue that Roblox will continue to be the best way to play the metaverse trend.

After being weighed down by macro headwinds for most of 2022, Roblox showed signs of relief in its fourth quarter. The company saw 58.8 million global daily active users (DAUs), up from the 49.5 million users it had over the same period last year.

Most remarkably, the company’s user base seems to be getting older, with more than 55% of users now older than 13, up from around 52% one year earlier. As the platform becomes popular among a broader range of age groups, Roblox may stand to enjoy growth to be had from a larger total addressable market.

Roblox’s Network is Still Growing

Roblox users are growing up, but many are sticking with the platform. This shows that Roblox isn’t just some game that kids grow out of. In fact, Roblox may be more akin to Minecraft in that it can keep young gamers engaged for years, even with new, hot titles released on a consistent basis on affordable monthly-gaming subscription plans like Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) Xbox Game Pass.

For the fourth quarter, bookings jumped 17%, while engagement rose by a similar amount, around 18%. Indeed, Roblox still seems to be in growth mode, even as it looks to encounter another recession.

As other tech companies look to aggressively cut capital spending while potentially jeopardizing growth rates, Roblox seems to be going full speed ahead on a relative basis. Even though Wall Street is enthusiastic about big budget cuts, I think Roblox is smart to keep investing in its platform at the expense of nearer-term profitability metrics.

The company must keep building its moat to shut the door on rivals like Meta Platforms. That means investing in safety protocols to keep users safe while rewarding developers for experiences that keep users engaged.

It’s tough to see when Roblox stock will turn a corner. Even if cash isn’t so free anymore, I think the firm’s growth-focused mindset will ultimately pay off down the road. Still, while the metaverse trend is still in play, investors just don’t seem nearly as willing to pay up for exposure anymore.

Is RBLX Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Turning to Wall Street, RBLX stock comes in as a Hold. Out of 18 analyst ratings, there are eight Buys, six Holds, and four Sell recommendations.

The average Roblox stock price target is $42.44, implying an upside of 14.8%. Analyst price targets range from a low of $21.00 per share to a high of $55.00 per share.

The Bottom Line on Roblox Stock

It’s easy to dismiss Roblox stock as shares continue to feel the heat of higher rates and the tech sell-off. Nonetheless, the company showed it’s still capable of growth amid challenging conditions in the fourth quarter.

As the firm beefs up its ecosystem, it’s easy to discount the type of profitability the firm could be capable of far into the future. The way I see it, the firm has all the building blocks (forgive the pun) to capitalize on the metaverse trend over the long run.

Even as losses pile up, I think Roblox is one of the hyper-growth plays that deserves the benefit of the doubt. At 11.1 times sales, the stock is way cheaper than it was during most of 2021 when shares went for north of 35 times sales.

Disclosure 

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on RBLX

Invest in the Growing Gaming Market with These 3 ETFs
Stock Analysis & IdeasInvest in the Growing Gaming Market with These 3 ETFs
3h ago
EA
ATVI
Roblox discusses ‘vision’ for generative AI on platform in blog post
RBLX
Roblox put volume heavy and directionally bearish
RBLX
More RBLX Latest News >

More News & Analysis on RBLX

Invest in the Growing Gaming Market with These 3 ETFs
Stock Analysis & IdeasInvest in the Growing Gaming Market with These 3 ETFs
3h ago
EA
ATVI
Roblox discusses ‘vision’ for generative AI on platform in blog post
The FlyRoblox discusses ‘vision’ for generative AI on platform in blog post
7d ago
RBLX
Roblox put volume heavy and directionally bearish
The FlyRoblox put volume heavy and directionally bearish
7d ago
RBLX
More RBLX Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >