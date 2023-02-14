Roblox Earnings Are Coming; Here’s What Wall Street Expects

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Roblox Earnings Are Coming; Here’s What Wall Street Expects

When Roblox (NASDAQ:RBLX) released its December key performance metrics update, its bookings performance of $430 – 439 million significantly exceeded Street expectations.

The problem with that display, says Wedbush analyst Nick McKay, is that the drivers of the beat “remain unclear.”

“The debate around January is tied to the mystery around the drivers of the December-to-remember,” expounded the analyst. “We are assuming that the primary catalyst was gifting until we learn otherwise. Also, the company likely benefitted from a cold spell across much of the U.S., as well as the debuts of Contact Importer and Friend Recommendations.”

With Roblox about to report 4Q22 (December quarter) results before the markets open on Wednesday (February 15), McKay might get an answer to his question soon enough.

Meanwhile, ahead of the results, McKay is sticking with a Neutral rating and $32 price target, suggesting the shares are currently overvalued by around 7%. (To watch McKay’s track record, click here)

The general problem for Mckay remains Roblox’ valuation and unless the online gaming platform consistently outperforms expectations for monthly key metrics, McKay is skeptical the company can maintain its “best-in-class valuation multiples over the near term.”

Looking further ahead, there are also issues. For the company to preserve its multiples over the longer term, McKay thinks Roblox must eventually “improve its profitability by a significant amount.” Not only that, for investors to stay onside, McKay says the company “must become and remain the de facto metaverse leader.”

As for the numbers, for Q4, McKay is calling for bookings and adjusted EBITDA of $891 million and $88 million, respectively, compared to consensus at $881 million and $104 million.

For 1Q23 (March quarter), based on January bookings of around $250 million, followed by $230 million in both February and March, McKay sees bookings reaching $710 million. That is some distance below The Street’s forecast, which stands at $746 million for Q1.

What does the rest of the Street make of Roblox’ prospects? The reviews are decidedly mixed. With 6 Buys, 4 additional Holds and 4 Sells, the analyst consensus rates the stock a Hold. The average target currently stands at $36.15, suggesting the shares will stay rangebound for the foreseeable future. (See Roblox stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on RBLX

BlackRock is Optimistic about the Metaverse
Market NewsBlackRock is Optimistic about the Metaverse
5d ago
BLK
AAPL
Dave & Buster’s: Dave & Buster’s World opens virtual doors on Roblox
PLAY
RBLX
Roblox initiated with a Perform at Oppenheimer
RBLX
More RBLX Latest News >

More News & Analysis on RBLX

BlackRock is Optimistic about the Metaverse
Market NewsBlackRock is Optimistic about the Metaverse
5d ago
BLK
AAPL
Dave & Buster’s: Dave & Buster’s World opens virtual doors on Roblox
The FlyDave & Buster’s: Dave & Buster’s World opens virtual doors on Roblox
7d ago
PLAY
RBLX
Roblox initiated with a Perform at Oppenheimer
The FlyRoblox initiated with a Perform at Oppenheimer
20d ago
RBLX
More RBLX Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >