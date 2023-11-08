Rivian Stock (NASDAQ:RIVN): Should You Unplug It From Your Portfolio?

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Rivian Stock (NASDAQ:RIVN): Should You Unplug It From Your Portfolio?
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Rivian Stock (NASDAQ:RIVN): Should You Unplug It From Your Portfolio?

Story Highlights

Although the EV sector brings excitement into the mix, Rivian Automotive may ultimately suffer from broader economic concerns. As a result, I believe investors should be cautious about overexposure to RIVN stock.

While single-event catalysts such as earnings disclosures can have an unusually large impact on an exciting enterprise like Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN), investors should really focus on the bigger picture. Unfortunately, said picture suggests that market participants may need to unplug the upstart EV manufacturer. The reality is that while fundamentals can be slow to reflect issues, they usually don’t lie. As such, I am bearish on RIVN stock.

Rivian’s Q3 Earnings Were Good but Not Great

With questions rising about the underlying EV sector, Rivian arguably needed an outstanding earnings print for the third quarter (which was reported yesterday). To be sure, the company posted some encouraging stats. However, these stats might not be enough to instill sustained credibility for RIVN stock.

What captured most of the attention was Rivian’s sales haul. At $1.34 billion (up 150% year-over-year), it beat Wall Street’s consensus view of $1.31 billion. On the bottom line, the EV startup reported a net loss of $1.37 billion. This compares favorably to the net loss of $1.72 billion in the year-ago period.

Further, management upped its production guidance for the full year. It now anticipates 54,000 units, an increase of 2,000 vehicles. As well, Rivian will end its exclusivity deal with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) for its electric-powered delivery van. This move should open avenues for broader customer reach.

Still, even with the generally positive Q3 results, viability remains a key concern. Notably, cash and cash equivalents declined to $7.94 billion from $9.26 billion in Q2. Given the capital-intensive nature of the automotive industry, investors will want to see a credible path to profitability.

With the cheapest Rivian model coming in at $73,000, that’s going to be a tough ask. Frankly, consumer economic data shows fewer people willing to fork over that kind of money.

The Bigger Picture Presents a Worrying Backdrop for Rivian

Setting aside the Q3 earnings results, investors now need to focus on what lies ahead. Unfortunately, big-picture economics point to slowing demand for EVs. And even if the interest in making the transition to electric mobility jumps sharply, consumers generally have less disposable money these days to acquire new vehicles. That’s a huge problem for RIVN stock.

First, as multiple news agencies reported, EV inventory at dealership lots is rising. Specifically, a CNBC report indicated that in August, it “took about twice as long to sell an EV in the U.S. as it did the previous January.” Consequently, EV days’ supply (the number of days it would take to sell all inventory) stood at around 111 days in early July and 97 days last month. In contrast, combustion-powered cars saw supplies range between 52 and 58 days.

Second, while consumer spending has overall remained surprisingly robust in the face of high inflation and borrowing costs, some cracks in this exuberant sentiment are beginning to materialize. Naturally, the rising EV inventory represents one significant sign. Moreover, the once-vaunted “revenge travel” phenomenon of consumers committed to enjoying social-related experiences has started to wane, evidenced by a decline in revenue passenger miles for U.S. air carriers between April and July this year.

With EVs sporting higher prices relative to their combustion-powered counterparts, they’re more likely to absorb the brunt of the damage as consumers look to save money.

Third, consumers don’t have the appetite for certain big-ticket items. As I stated in earlier articles for TipRanks, the average age of vehicles on U.S. roadways continues to rise higher and hit fresh records. Last year, it was 12.2 years. This year, this metric lands at 12.5 years. If the bulk of consumers – that is, middle-income households – were buying EVs at scale, one would expect this statistic to decline.

Combined with more Americans growing concerned about EV-related inconveniences, that’s not a great backdrop for RIVN stock.

Options Traders Don’t Seem Confident

Heading into Rivian’s Q3 earnings disclosure, options traders began placing bullishly-oriented big block trades on RIVN stock. At face value, this dynamic suggests that institutional investors have become optimistic about Rivian’s chances. However, several of these trades were sold puts, essentially meaning that institutional players have set their strike prices at levels they’re comfortable buying at in case the put options get exercised.

For the sold puts placed last Friday, many of the contracts feature a strike price of $12.50. That’s a significant drop from RIVN’s current price (just under $17). Additionally, several institutional players are straight-out buying puts, which are bearish bets.

Is RIVN Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Turning to Wall Street, RIVN stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 14 Buys, six Holds, and one Sell rating. The average RIVN stock price target is $26.60, implying 58.5% upside potential.

The Takeaway: RIVN Stock Faces Ugly Fundamentals

Irrespective of the Q3 earnings print, the main point regarding RIVN stock is that it faces ugly fundamentals. Basically, Rivian and other EV upstarts have the unenviable task of convincing consumers in a high-inflation-and-interest-rate environment to buy a more expensive product than that which they’re used to. This is a challenging task, evidenced by the high inventory of EVs relative to ICE vehicles. Thus, it’s difficult to see a positive route forward.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Rivian Stock (NASDAQ:RIVN): Should You Unplug It From Your Portfolio?
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

New Prime Benefits, AI Plans Don’t Help Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)
Market NewsNew Prime Benefits, AI Plans Don’t Help Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)
1h ago
AMZN
Notable open interest changes for November 8th
The FlyNotable open interest changes for November 8th
6h ago
AAPL
AMZN
Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) to Rival ChatGPT and Bard
Market NewsAmazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) to Rival ChatGPT and Bard
10h ago
AMZN
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >