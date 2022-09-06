tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
CA English
AU English
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Rising Interest Rates Are Good News for These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

Since Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell spoke at the Jackson Hole symposium last month, markets have been slipping – and largely in response to his comments. The central bank head made it clear in his comments that he’ll continue pushing interest rates up in an effort to combat inflation, which is currently running at 8.5% annually. It appears that investors are in the process of pricing in that stance, and expectations are that the Fed will institute another 0.75% rate hike later this month.

But while markets generally are feeling pain, investors can still find individual stocks that are set to potentially benefit from today’s environment of rising interest rates – and Wall Street’s stock pros are already picking out these potential winners.

Using TipRanks’ database, we pinpointed two such stocks. These are Strong Buy tickers, according to the analyst community, and both offer double-digit upside potential. Let’s find out just what about them has caught the analysts’ attention.

Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC)

We’ll start with a bank holding company, Hancock Whitney. This firm operates bank branches in the Gulf Coast region, with more than 230 locations in the states of Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Texas, and its headquarters in Gulfport, Mississippi. The bank offers the usual full range of retail, small business, and commercial services, including savings and checking accounts, mortgages, business loans, personal credit, online and mobile banking, retirement advising, insurance, and wealth management. In an interesting side note, the firm is the official bank of the New Orleans Saints pro football team.

In its latest quarterly statement, for 2Q22, total revenues reached $331.4 million, in-line with Street expectations. Pre-provision net revenue – the sum of net interest income and non-interest income minus expenses (san loss provisions) – was up $12.4 million, or 9%, year-over-year, to reach $146.9 million. The company’s income, of $121.4 million, was down slightly (1.7%) from the $123.5 million reported in 2Q21. Diluted EPS was listed as $1.38, compared to $1.40 in the year-ago quarter. At the same time that earnings came in slightly lower y/y, it also just edged in higher than the $1.35 EPS forecast.

Like many banking firms, Hancock pays out a modest dividend. The company’s current payment, declared in July for payment this month, was for 27 cents per common share. At this rate, the dividend annualizes to $1.08 and yields a slightly-above-average 2.3%. The key point here is reliability – Hancock Whitney has paid out a dividend in every fiscal quarter since 1967.

In covering this stock for D.A. Davidson, analyst Kevin Fitzsimmons points out just how Hancock Whitney stands to gain as rates go up: “HWC remains an asset sensitive beneficiary of higher rates and an ability to lag on deposit pricing, and we view the bank as well-positioned for additional NIM (net interest margin) expansion in 2H22… We get the sense that 2H22 NIM will increasingly benefit from higher rates, while the remaining excess liquidity will likely get utilized by YE22. While HWC remains quite asset sensitive, we get the sense the bank is looking at adding cash flow hedges to create a more neutral position.”

To this end, Fitzsimmons gives HWC shares a Buy rating and his price target, at $60, implies a one-year upside potential of ~29%. (To watch Fitzsimmons’ track record, click here)

Overall, this bank holding company has picked up 4 recent Wall Street analyst reviews, and all agree: this is a stock to Buy, making the Strong Buy consensus rating unanimous. The shares are priced at $46.59 and their $58.25 average price target suggests an upside of 25% in the next 12 months. (See HWC stock forecast on TipRanks)

Payoneer (PAYO)

From banking we’ll adjust slightly – to fintech, and look at Payoneer. This company has been in the business of online international money transfers and digital payment services since 2005, and now offers services in over 35 languages through 24 global offices to more than 5 million customers worldwide. Payoneer went public through a SPAC transaction in June of last year.

In its most recent quarterly report, it’s fifth as a public company, for 2Q22, Payoneer reported total revenues of $148.2 million, a year-over-year gain of 34%. Net income for Payoneer dropped sequentially in Q2, from Q1’s $20.2 million to the current report’s $4.4 million. Per share, this meant a drop from 6-cent EPS to 1-cent EPS. At the same time, the figure beat Street expectations for EPS of $-0.06. The company has reported two profitable quarters in a row, as opposed to the net losses of the previous three quarters. In addition, the company has well over $5 billion in customer funds on deposit, and cash assets of $492 million.

Commenting on the impact of rising rates on Payoneer, Northland 5-star analyst Michael Grondahl says, “Payoneer’s customers maintained $5.1B+ of balances on the Payoneer platform and as interest rates rise this may drive higher interest income.”

Getting to the nitty-gritty, Grondahl goes on to say: “Payoneer had a strong 2Q with new customer acquisitions, nice partnerships, a new customer payback period of less than 12 months, and increased adoption of higher value services including B2B AP/AR in many high growth markets including 50% y/y for both volume and revenue growth in Latin America, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa.”

Unsurprisingly, Grondahl rates Payoneer shares an Outperform (i.e. Buy) and his $10 price target indicates potential for ~59% upside this coming year. (To watch Grondahl’s track record, click here)

Overall, all five of the most recent analyst reviews on this stock are positive, giving PAYO its coveted Strong Buy consensus rating. The shares have an average price target of $9.13 and a trading price of $6.29, suggesting an upside of ~45% over the next 12 months. (See PAYO stock forecast on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Australian Stock Market Today – Wednesday, September 7: What You Need to Know
Harvey Norman (ASX:HVN) shares may be worth considering
Australian Stock Market Today – Tuesday, September 6: What You Need to Know
Australian Stock Market Today – Monday, September 5: What You Need to Know
Australian Stock Market Today – Wednesday, September 7: What You Need to Know
Stock Market Today: Stock Indices Fall as Bond Yields Rise
NDX
SPX
Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Stock on a Roll on Chatter of Potential Sale
MANU
Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) Stock Down As BofA Analyst Rates the Stock a Sell
LYFT
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) Banned From Selling iPhones Without a Battery Charger in Brazil
AAPL
Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC) Tumbles After Failing to Get Extension to Complete Deal
DWAC
Bed, Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Stock Nosedives After CFO’s Demise
BBBY
This Insider Just Pocketed CNA Financial Stock (NYSE:CNA) Worth $6.6M
CNA
More Market News >