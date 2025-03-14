tiprankstipranks
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Rigetti Computing (RGTI) Stock Boasts Quantum Ambitions with Astronomical Potential

Story Highlights

Rigetti Computing (RGTI) is a high-risk, high-reward quantum computing stock with a potential one-year 26% upside, leveraging multi-chip modules and a hybrid cloud model. Despite a $60 million annual cash burn and share dilution risks, the company’s $190 million cash reserve offers a solid runway.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI) Stock Boasts Quantum Ambitions with Astronomical Potential

Rigetti Computing (RGTI) may focus on quantum technology, but its potential returns could be equally astronomical. As a high-risk investment with the possibility of a 26% one-year return and even greater long-term upside, this company is positioned at the bleeding edge of an evolving multi-trillion-dollar industry. However, its financials tell a story of struggle, with lumpy revenue streams and a substantial annual cash burn of approximately $60 million. That said, with $190 million in cash reserves, Rigetti has sufficient runway to sustain operations for the foreseeable future. Given these factors, I remain moderately bullish on RGTI stock.

A Small, Young Company with Big Ambitions

Rigetti is one of the few quantum computing companies offering a full-stack solution, including its own fabrication facility. However, the associated high price-to-sales ratio of approximately 150x makes this a stock for investors with a high-risk tolerance. One of Rigetti’s key differentiators is its adoption of multi-chip quantum modules, a strategy that could foster network effects and accelerate scaling compared to competitors focused on closed single-chip architectures.

Despite these advantages, Rigetti currently trails behind industry leader IBM (IBM), which boasts a 433-qubit system, whereas Rigetti is still developing its 336-qubit system. However, the company sets itself apart with a hybrid cloud/on-premises business model. Unlike other quantum computing firms that primarily focus on cloud-based services, Rigetti is willing to directly sell and install quantum computers for clients. This approach was exemplified in the sale of a small Rigetti system to Montana State University for internal use, establishing a new revenue stream in quantum equipment manufacturing.

Nevertheless, a significant risk to investors is share dilution. While Rigetti’s current cash reserves could last around three years before a mandatory capital raise, the company will likely issue additional shares to fuel growth. In 2024, RGTI’s shares outstanding surged from 132 million to 184.7 million. I project that by Fiscal 2026, Rigetti’s diluted shares outstanding could reach 225 million. This dilution factor may diminish potential returns, but it is an expected trade-off in high-growth startups with significant upside potential. Even so, I remain cautiously bullish.

Quantum Stocks Deserve Quantum Allocations

With a current price-to-sales ratio of 150x, Rigetti’s valuation is undeniably aggressive. However, given the long-term potential of quantum computing, investor sentiment remains strong. The 14-week Relative Strength Index (RSI) currently stands at 50, indicating a fairly neutral stance among market participants. I expect the company’s price-to-sales ratio to contract to around 90x by FY26 due to mounting competitive pressures and operational hurdles.

This valuation estimate assumes a conservative but optimistic approach. My revenue forecast for Fiscal 2026 stands at $35 million. Given my diluted share projection of 225 million, my price target for Rigetti stock in FY26 is approximately $13.50, reflecting a 26% upside from current levels.

On the downside, there is the risk that IBM or other competitors—such as IonQ (IONQ)—may outpace Rigetti in terms of technology and market adoption. In my bear-case scenario, I estimate a Fiscal 2026 price target of $6. While this represents a potential decline from the current price of $8.50, I consider this worst-case scenario to be an unlikely outcome.

Given the speculative nature of the quantum computing industry, I believe that these types of high-risk plays should comprise no more than 1% of an investor’s portfolio. Even within that 1% allocation, I recommend diversifying exposure across three to four quantum stocks to hedge against operational setbacks in isolated companies.

Retail Investors and Billionaire Backers Take the Gamble

Rigetti is led by a team of seasoned experts. Dr. Chad Rigetti, the company’s founder and a Yale-educated physicist, previously worked at IBM before striking out on his own. However, concerns over the company’s direction led to his stepping down as CEO. Currently, Dr. Subodh Kulkarni, an executive with three decades of experience in the semiconductor and nanotechnology industries, serves as RGTI’s CEO. Under his leadership, Rigetti has met its revised technical milestones for 2023–2024 and secured additional funding. Meanwhile, Chad Rigetti remains involved in a role comparable to that of a Chief Technology Officer.

As of late 2024, individual investors, including insiders and retail shareholders, owned approximately 56% of the company. Institutional investors held around 33%, while venture capital and private equity firms accounted for 11%. Notably, hedge fund ownership remains minimal, signaling that this stock is primarily for long-term technology investors and retail speculators. The high retail ownership percentage suggests the stock may be particularly susceptible to sentiment-driven volatility.

Adding further intrigue, billionaire investor Israel Englander, founder of Millennium Management, has recently taken positions in both Rigetti and D-Wave Quantum (QBTS). Englander’s hedge fund, valued at $69.5 billion, has only posted a single losing year since its inception in 1989. His involvement provides a degree of confidence for retail investors looking to follow in the footsteps of a market veteran.

What Is the Target Price for Rigetti Stock?

Wall Street analysts maintain a consensus Strong Buy rating on Rigetti, with six Buy recommendations and no Holds or Sells. The average RGTI stock price target of $14.80 suggests a 39.8% upside potential. This aligns with my bullish stance, reinforcing the notion that Rigetti stock may have significant room for growth.

Takeaway: A High-Risk, High-Reward Play

There is no harm in allocating a small portion of a portfolio, perhaps 5%, to high-risk, venture-style investments with outsized growth potential. However, discipline is key when investing in speculative plays. Investors must carefully select companies with solid technological foundations and be prepared to exit positions when necessary.

While Rigetti did not make the cut for my personal portfolio due to my relatively risk-averse investment strategy, it may be a compelling option for those seeking exposure to the quantum computing sector. For investors willing to bet on a high-stakes opportunity with strong underlying technology, Rigetti stock may be just the ticket.

Disclosure

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com

