Riding the Polygon Wave, Here Comes Web3 India

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Riding the Polygon Wave, Here Comes Web3 India

Story Highlights

The Polygon blockchain platform continues to sidestep the crypto market chaos, experiencing growth and demand as local Indian Web3 initiatives leverage its scalability and other advantageous capabilities to expand their reach globally.

Polygon (MATIC) – originally started as an Ethereum (ETH-USD) scaling solution – has gradually evolved into an enormous ecosystem favored by hundreds of mainstream brands and companies entering Web3 and the metaverse. 

One-year Polygon (MATIC-USD) chart (Source: TradingView)

Led by co-founder Sandeep Nailwal, the Polygon ecosystem has made significant strides toward onboarding users, developers, and projects through its focus on scalability. This availability of options for developers and projects looking to build decentralized applications (dApps) with the potential to go mainstream is a primary reason why hundreds of well-known brands and projects like Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), Reddit, and Instagram have joined the Polygon chain.

Besides multinational brands, Indian Web3 and blockchain startups proactively leverage Polygon’s broad reach and carefully laid footsteps, using it as a launchpad to realize their development aspirations. As they reach for similar outcomes, Indian Web3 startups are following Polygon’s lead to grow their international presence and avoid missing the Web3 train after falling short of capitalizing on Web2 opportunities

Polygon’s Growth Sets New Benchmarks for Crypto

According to the most recent numbers, Polygon is now home to more than 135 million unique wallet addresses, 13,000 delegators, and upwards of 145,000 smart contract creators. Per figures reported by the company, over 37,000 dApps have used Polygon’s infrastructure for scaling purposes.

“Thanks to its vast and composable ecosystem, initiatives launched on Polygon can reach a large and diverse audience of users, investors, and partners worldwide,” explains Sandeep Nailwal. “We place a strong emphasis on fostering innovation and community involvement — creating opportunities for local initiatives to engage with and contribute to the Polygon ecosystem and gain visibility on a global scale.”

Nailwal is looking at the bigger picture of “Web3 adoption” and is involved in initiatives to promote the growth and development of the industry in India and globally. He recently launched the Beacon accelerator, ran hackathons like Encode, and founded Symbolic Capital; Symbolic Capital recently raised $450 million to help accelerate ecosystem growth and support Web3 builders. $100 million has already been allocated towards an “ecosystem fund” to assist early-stage projects and developers with entering the Web3 market.

Commenting on the Indian blockchain landscape, Hashed Emergent, a fund supporting Web3 builders in emerging markets, notes, “The Indian Web3 ecosystem is growing in terms of talent and funding, with an evolving regulatory landscape. Funding is not only flowing to exchanges but also startups building for real-world Web3 use cases. We are focusing on Web2.5 solutions, i.e., businesses at the crossroads of Web2 and Web3. These include existing business models that leverage blockchain to build sustainable businesses; and Web3 projects that adopt tried and tested Web2 methods to generate scalability.”

Recent figures underline Hash Emergent’s perspective. India commands over 11% of the Web3 global talent pool, making it the third-largest Web3 talent pool globally. Moreover, India currently ranks among the top five countries globally in crypto adoption, and when it comes to new-age technologies like blockchain and Web3, India has positioned itself as a formidable force as a home to over 450 active Web3 startups, including four unicorns (private companies worth over $1 billion). 

As international investor confidence and interest continues to surge, investments across Indian Web3 startups are on the rise. More than 60% of the Indian Web3 startups have expanded their footprints globally, with most of their talent base located in India. 

The Scalable Springboard to the Global Stage

Taking a page out of Polygon’s playbook, the Indian Web3 startup community is lining up to take on international growth opportunities, with Polygon serving as the launchpad for Web3 initiatives covering social media, decentralized finance, gaming, and NFTs. 

Social media initiative Taki is one such company building atop Polygon to market its approach to the creator economy to wider audiences. Through its decentralized and token-based model, whereby creators and influencers have a stake in the network and monetize by creating their own “user coins,” the platform has already attracted over 800,000 users. 

Glip, an internationally-focused Web3 startup, is similarly employing Indian Web3 talent and Polygon to grow its global footprint. The game discovery platform and wallet solution are already widespread across Asia-Pacific, with over seven million downloads and two million active users. The platform plans to expand its offerings within the gaming vertical, eventually becoming an end-to-end solution for gaming services, including content monetization. 

In addition to the gaming and social media segments, another local company making inroads atop Polygon is Chennai-based GuardianLink. The company’s suite of no-code NFT solutions delivers the tools to support multinational brands, artists, and celebrities’ efforts to enter the space in a decentralized manner. Through its branded marketplace offering, minting, publishing, auction functionality, and web monitoring that contribute to its launchpad, GuardianLink’s drag-and-drop functionalities aim to improve users’ engagement with fans, customers, and other key stakeholders. 

Decentralized finance is another area Indian startups are pursuing, and while Ethereum is home to the lion’s share of protocols, Polygon is not far behind, with over 60 protocols. To help DeFi users access the various protocols across different networks from one interface, Kana Labs, operating out of Chennai, offers a Polygon-connected wallet and dApp aggregator. From this wallet, multiple products and services provide access to different lending, borrowing, staking, and yield-farming opportunities.

Harnessing the Polygon Wave

With infrastructure solutions like Polygon, India’s homegrown dApps and protocols have entered a new era where the country is producing more consumer-facing solutions in segments like DeFi, NFTs, blockchain gaming, and the metaverse. This progress is noteworthy due to the unclear regulatory landscape. 

Although the country taxes crypto profits and engages in tax deductions at the source (TDS), the government continues to waffle on regulations with no official framework. Nevertheless, this hasn’t dissuaded venture capital funds and angel investors from embracing the Indian Web3 ecosystem.

While Web3 is still evolving worldwide, startups like Polygon are spearheading the Indian Web3 revolution. At the same time, Polygon is also providing builders with all the necessary resources to ensure India (and Asia) doesn’t miss out on untapped opportunities. Thanks to these efforts, dozens of other homegrown Web3 startups are actively positioning India as a top market for Web3 in the foreseeable future.

Special end-of-year offer: Access TipRanks Premium tools for an all-time low price! Click to learn more.

Disclosure 

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on NASDAQ

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) is Unlikely to Rebound in 2023
Stock Analysis & IdeasMeta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) is Unlikely to Rebound in 2023
14m ago
META
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX): Still a Metaverse Leader Despite Plunging Stock
RBLX
Strong Insider Buying Puts These 2 Stocks in Focus
MASI
VCTR
More NASDAQ Latest News >

More News & Analysis on NASDAQ

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) is Unlikely to Rebound in 2023
Stock Analysis & IdeasMeta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) is Unlikely to Rebound in 2023
14m ago
META
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX): Still a Metaverse Leader Despite Plunging Stock
Stock Analysis & IdeasRoblox (NYSE:RBLX): Still a Metaverse Leader Despite Plunging Stock
26m ago
RBLX
Strong Insider Buying Puts These 2 Stocks in Focus
Stock Analysis & IdeasStrong Insider Buying Puts These 2 Stocks in Focus
3h ago
MASI
VCTR
More NASDAQ Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >