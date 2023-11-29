Republic to List Dividend-Paying Digital Security on INX Exchange

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Options
Options Market Overview Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active OptionsOptions Volume Leaders
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Republic to List Dividend-Paying Digital Security on INX Exchange
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Republic to List Dividend-Paying Digital Security on INX Exchange

Story Highlights

Republic Note is set to be listed on the INX crypto exchange soon and will distribute dividends generated from its “evergreen private equity” portfolio, which consists of SpaceX, Robinhood, Dapper Labs, Avalanche, and more.

New York-based investment fintech Republic will list its Avalanche-based digital security, Republic Note, on the U.S.-regulated crypto exchange INX. Backed by a private equity portfolio of tech and Web3 heavyweights, including SpaceX, Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD), Dapper Labs, and Avalanche (AVAX-USD), the profit-sharing digital asset Republic Note will be listed on INX’s global trading platform INX.One on December 6, 2023.

Tokenized real-world assets (RWAs in blockchain terms) have become the latest trend in the crypto space, with RWA-related decentralized finance platforms jumping to over $5 billion in total value locked in a year, according to DefiLlama charts. 

After raising $200 million from finance bigwigs like Valor Equity Partners, Galaxy Interactive, Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), and AngelList, Republic aims to introduce asset tokenization to the multi-trillion-dollar private equity industry with a digital security that will pay dividends to holders.

With over 3 million members across 150 countries around the world, Republic has poured more than $2.6 billion into privately held ventures since 2016. So, it’s safe to say that the company knows its way around the private equity market. 

Dividend-Sharing Asset for End Users

The launch of Republic Note aims to unlock access to its venture portfolio — which has over 750 private companies and assets — for everyday users. The digital asset removes the necessity of traditional accreditation while lowering the barrier for investors by keeping the price of Note at accessible levels.

The digital asset recently closed a $30 million presale with the price of $0.36 per Note, seeing participation from individual investors as well as the likes of Binance (BNB-USD), Naspers (OTC:NAPRF), and Avalanche Foundation’s Vista program. The maximum supply of Republic Notes in circulation will be capped at 800 million. 

Thanks to the global availability of blockchain-based tokens, users from anywhere in the world can own a fraction of a Republic Note. The company also launched a non-custodial Republic Wallet to store Republic Notes. By holding Notes in their wallets, users will be eligible for profit distributions each time the Republic’s Dividend Pool reaches a $2 million threshold. Republic plans to distribute profits to users’ wallets via the USD Coin (USDC-USD) stablecoin. 

The listing on INX.One marks the launch of the secondary market for the Republic Note, opening broader access to the dividend-sharing digital asset by allowing users to buy or sell it on a regulated crypto exchange. “We believe this is the first time a digital asset backed by such a diverse portfolio of private ventures has been made available to retail investors,” said Republic co-founder and CEO Kendrick Nguyen.

Asset tokenization efforts continue to ramp up as the digital asset market is looking for fresh sources for capital inflow. The launch of Republic Notes demonstrates there is a huge potential in digitizing traditional asset markets. By enabling 24/7 global availability, easy tradability, and true digital ownership, blockchain technologies are set to disrupt the private equity market through tokenization.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Republic to List Dividend-Paying Digital Security on INX Exchange
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >