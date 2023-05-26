Republic Services (NYSE:RSG): A Strong Stock Regardless of Debt Ceiling Talks

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF Screener
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Newsletter Center
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG): A Strong Stock Regardless of Debt Ceiling Talks

Story Highlights

While the market understandably frets over the debt ceiling, waste disposal specialist Republic Services could be a strong idea no matter what materializes. Essentially, someone will always have to pick up the trash, boding cynically well for RSG stock.

With the debt ceiling crisis understandably dominating the headlines, many investors seek shelter from the turmoil. For this protection-centric endeavor, few enterprises can compete with waste disposal specialist Republic Services (NYSE:RSG). Basically, no matter what happens with the heated negotiations, someone will always have to take out the trash. Therefore, I am bullish on RSG stock.

Debt Ceiling Fiasco a Perfect Catalyst for RSG Stock

In arguably most cases, a cantankerous environment in Washington can spell trouble for the equities market. Already, investors grapple with the unpredictable — whether their target asset will rise in value or not. Adding even more complexities – especially high-level ones such as the debt ceiling – represents a major no-no. Nevertheless, for RSG stock, the crisis may be the perfect long-term catalyst.

As of this writing, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy “expressed optimism about ongoing negotiations to prevent the United States from defaulting on its debt,” according to TipRanks Team’s news report. However, difficult negotiations have yet to reach a clear indication of a breakthrough.

As AP News pointed out recently, “House Republicans, newly empowered in the majority this Congress, are refusing to raise the debt limit unless [President] Biden and the Democrats impose federal spending cuts and restrictions on future spending.”

However, the president countered consistently by wanting to approve a debt ceiling hike with no strings attached. Here, Biden draws a hard line, emphasizing that “the U.S. always pays its bills and defaulting on debt is non-negotiable,” per AP.

Politically, it’s about as difficult of a situation as one can get. If the Democrats cave, the concession would only reinforce Republicans’ criticism of Biden’s supposed weakness. However, if the Republicans blink first, it would almost surely add to the chaos within conservative circles.

What happens if both sides commit to a dreadful impasse? The White House warns that if the default is protracted, the economy might fall into a recession. While an unpleasant outcome for most enterprises, RSG stock should weather the storm relatively well.

Again, someone always has to take out the trash.

Republic Services Shareholders Can Sleep Easy

Though the mainstream media has been broadcasting updates and editorials regarding the debt ceiling, the informational framework overwhelmingly focuses on the disaster that awaits society – including conspicuous spikes in unemployment – if a deal isn’t reached. Little discussion materialized about the consequences of actually reaching a deal. Arguably, though, shareholders of RSG stock can sleep easy knowing that, for them, the issue doesn’t really matter.

Just to back up, of course, a high-stakes battle such as the debt ceiling debate matters to everyone. However, from a business perspective, Republic’s core relevancy won’t evaporate. Instead, the potency of its business may fade somewhat.

For instance, if the economy slips into recession because of a national debt default, (literal) consumption behaviors may decline. In turn, Republic could see a loss of revenue. However, if a successful negotiation leads to longer-term fiscal irresponsibility, Republic would also incur some demand loss.

Nevertheless, the original point remains: someone always has to take out the trash. Not only that — business is good and thriving.

From a 2019 article by The Guardian, the U.S. “produces far more garbage and recycles far less of it than other developed countries, according to a new analysis by the global risk consulting firm Verisk Maplecroft.”

To be sure, this cynical narrative speaks poorly from the perspective of environmental protection and sustainability. However, it also keeps the lights on for RSG stock.

Impressive Financials

By the way, it’s important to articulate that the upside thesis for RSG stock doesn’t exclusively operate within an assumptive domain. Instead, prospective investors can see the impressive data for themselves.

In late April, Republic disclosed results for its first quarter of 2023. Specifically, the company posted non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share of $1.24, an increase of 8.8% over the year-ago quarter. On the top line, the waste disposal specialist rang up sales of $3.58 billion, up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Further, within the aforementioned revenue lift, 9.6% of the increase stemmed from organic growth, while 11% of the expansion originated from acquisitions. Finally, net income clocked in at $383.9 million, or 10.7% of revenue. As well, the tally popped higher by 9% year-over-year.

Is RSG Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Turning to Wall Street, RSG stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on four Buys, four Holds, and zero Sell ratings. The average RSG stock price target is $154.63, implying 9.1% upside potential.

The Takeaway: Trash is Cash for RSG Stock

While bickering policymakers can’t print cash to make their troubles go away, the underlying economy – recession or no recession – stands poised to print plenty of trash. For waste disposal company Republic Services, it almost amounts to the same thing. Therefore, RSG stock appears attractive based on the permanency of its core relevance.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on RSG

Teamsters ratify new agreement at Republic Services in Alabama
The FlyTeamsters ratify new agreement at Republic Services in Alabama
23d ago
RSG
Republic Services price target raised to $155 from $150 at TD Cowen
RSG
Republic Services, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Results
RSG
More RSG Latest News >

More News & Analysis on RSG

Teamsters ratify new agreement at Republic Services in Alabama
The FlyTeamsters ratify new agreement at Republic Services in Alabama
23d ago
RSG
Republic Services price target raised to $155 from $150 at TD Cowen
The FlyRepublic Services price target raised to $155 from $150 at TD Cowen
25d ago
RSG
Republic Services, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Results
Press ReleasesRepublic Services, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Results
28d ago
RSG
More RSG Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >