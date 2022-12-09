Representative Jim Langevin Traded These 2 Stocks in November

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Representative Jim Langevin Traded These 2 Stocks in November

Story Highlights

Tracking a politician’s trading activities may prove insightful for investors. Today, we will look at Congressman Jim Langevin’s recent trades and the latest performance of the companies.

Jim Langevin, the U.S. representative for Rhode Island’s 2nd congressional district since 2001, actively trades (buy and sell) in U.S.-listed stocks and options. A latest regulatory filing disclosed that Langevin traded these stocks in November: travel and accommodation provider Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB), crypto company Block Inc. (NYSE:SQ), delivery service provider DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH), social media company Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), and his all-time favorite Generac Holdings (NYSE:GNRC), which produces backup power generation solutions. Let’s take a closer look at two of the Congressman’s recent trades.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

California-based Airbnb operates an online marketplace focused on short-term homestays and experiences. The company generates revenue from booking commissions and advertising. Amid the macroeconomic slowdown, ABNB stock has lost 45.1% so far this year.

Interestingly, Langevin bought and sold shares of Airbnb in November within three days. As per the filing, on November 4, the politician sold ABNB stock in the price range of $15,000 to $50,000, when the stock closed at $96.09. On November 7, Langevin bought shares in the same range, when the closing price was slightly lower at $95.46.

Is Airbnb a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

On TipRanks, Airbnb stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating. This is based on 12 Buys, 11 Holds, and two Sell ratings. Also, the average Airbnb price target of $128.36 implies 35.4% upside potential to current levels.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META)

Meta Platforms, popularly known for its family of apps – Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp has seen its stock shrink by 65.9% so far this year. The company also boasts a budding metaverse unit and hopes to win the first mover’s advantage in the virtual reality space.

Surprisingly, Langevin sold META stock in three tranches in November. On November 1, he sold two sets of the stock, both in the smaller price range of $1,000 to $15,000, when the closing price was $95.20. Similarly, on November 14, the politician sold a bigger tranche of his META stock in the range of $100,000 to $250,000, when the closing price was even higher at $114.22.

Is META a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

On TipRanks, META stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 26 Buys, nine Holds, and three Sells. The average Meta Platforms stock prediction of $147.24 implies 27.7% upside potential to current levels.

Ending Thoughts

Representative Langevin trades actively in stocks and options, and investors may choose to follow his stock picks to make informed investment decisions. The politician’s large trades in Meta Platforms and Airbnb display his belief in the stock market to earn reasonable returns despite the uncertain macro backdrop. Although politicians’ trades are disclosed fairly late, tracking their trading activities may prove insightful for investors.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on ABNB

Street Wrap: Today’s Top 15 Upgrades, Downgrades, Initiations
The FlyStreet Wrap: Today’s Top 15 Upgrades, Downgrades, Initiations
2d ago
MDB
ABNB
Airbnb downgraded to Underweight at Morgan Stanley on ‘supply bear case’
ABNB
Airbnb downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley
ABNB
More ABNB Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on ABNB

Street Wrap: Today’s Top 15 Upgrades, Downgrades, Initiations
The FlyStreet Wrap: Today’s Top 15 Upgrades, Downgrades, Initiations
2d ago
MDB
ABNB
Airbnb downgraded to Underweight at Morgan Stanley on ‘supply bear case’
The FlyAirbnb downgraded to Underweight at Morgan Stanley on ‘supply bear case’
3d ago
ABNB
Airbnb downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley
The FlyAirbnb downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley
3d ago
ABNB
More {slug} Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >