Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Becomes a Penny Stock; Should You Invest?

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Becomes a Penny Stock; Should You Invest?

Story Highlights

The higher mortgage rates are eroding demand and hurting Redfin’s stock. Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein sees further downside in RDFN stock. It has an Underperform Smart Score on TipRanks.

With a year-to-date decline of over 90% in its stock price, Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) has become a penny stock. While this enormous correction in its stock price makes it attractive at current levels, Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein sees a further correction in RDFN stock. 

What’s more? Redfin stock has an Underperform Smart Score on TipRanks.

Here’s Why Redfin Stock Could Stay Under Pressure

Redfin is a tech-based real estate company, and higher mortgage rates are taking a toll on the company. The higher interest rate environment is hurting home-buying demand and weighing on the company’s financials. 

On higher mortgage rates, Redfin’s Deputy Chief Economist Taylor Marr said, “Mortgage rates may take longer to come down than many have expected, which means housing trends could continue to worsen as the economy adjusts to higher rates.”

While dwindling demand and uncertainty are a concern, analyst Jason Helfstein downgraded RDFN stock to Sell and termed its business model “flawed.” Further, his price target of $1.30 implies a 63% downside potential. 

Helfstein is concerned about Redfin’s fixed-cost model for its agents, which impacts the company’s margins. For example, Redfin employs its lead agents and incurs costs like base pay, employee benefits, and expense reimbursements, which its competitors do not have. With this fixed-cost model, Redfin’s margins come under pressure in the event of a downturn in demand. 

Also, the analyst expects housing market demand to remain subdued over the next couple of years.

Is Redfin a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

On TipRanks, Redfin stock has a Hold consensus rating based on eight Holds and one Sell recommendation. Meanwhile, analysts’ average price target of $8.36 implies 130.3% upside potential.

Redfin stock has negative signals from hedge funds and retail investors. Hedge funds sold 360.5K RDFN stock last quarter. Moreover, 2.1% of investors holding portfolios on TipRanks lowered their exposure to the stock.

Redfin stock scores one out 10 on TipRanks’ Smart Score system, implying Underperform outlook. 

Bottom Line 

The high mortgage rates and uncertainty could continue to pressure the housing market and Redfin stock. Also, its low Smart Score indicates underperformance. While Redfin could continue to disappoint, investors can find high-quality penny stocks by leveraging TipRanks’ Penny Stocks Screener

However, investors should take caution and learn more about Penny stocks before investing. 

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on RDFN

Housing Stocks to Consider Selling amid Mortgage Rate Spikes
Stock Analysis & IdeasHousing Stocks to Consider Selling amid Mortgage Rate Spikes
28d ago
RDFN
Redfin Stock: Recent Momentum is Fundamentally a Bull Trap
RDFN
Meta Looks to Trim Staff; Street Sees 64% Upside
RDFN
More RDFN Latest News >
Videos
---

More News & Analysis on RDFN

Housing Stocks to Consider Selling amid Mortgage Rate Spikes
Stock Analysis & IdeasHousing Stocks to Consider Selling amid Mortgage Rate Spikes
28d ago
RDFN
Redfin Stock: Recent Momentum is Fundamentally a Bull Trap
Stock Analysis & IdeasRedfin Stock: Recent Momentum is Fundamentally a Bull Trap
4M ago
RDFN
Meta Looks to Trim Staff; Street Sees 64% Upside
Stock Analysis & IdeasMeta Looks to Trim Staff; Street Sees 64% Upside
4M ago
RDFN
More RDFN Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >