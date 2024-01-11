RCL, WH, LVS: Which Travel Stock is the Best Buy?

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
New
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement CalculatorMortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorDollar Cost Averaging
New
Student Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Commodities
Gold
New
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
RCL, WH, LVS: Which Travel Stock is the Best Buy?
Stock Analysis & Ideas

RCL, WH, LVS: Which Travel Stock is the Best Buy?

Story Highlights

Travel and leisure plays may still have room to run as travel demand remains robust in the new year. Wall Street remains incredibly confident in the following trio as they tackle headwinds in 2024.

Travel and leisure stocks have come a long way since their darkest depths of 2022. Still, many such plays remain a country mile away from their peak levels. Though the 2023 summer season saw glimmers of hope for discretionary travel, questions linger as to what’s in store for 2024.

Undoubtedly, a potential economic downturn could curb the appetite for travel and leisure. But the million-dollar question remains: just how much-anticipated weakness is already baked into the share prices of travel and leisure bets with newfound momentum?

Looking at Wall Street, analysts think the top plays in travel still have room for upside. Indeed, it would be nice if the bout of travel strength experienced last summer is more than just a short-lived glimmer. Therefore, let’s tune into TipRanks’ Comparison Tool to have a look at three Strong-Buy-rated travel names — RCL, WH, and LVS — that still have a decent amount of upside for the year ahead.

Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines (NYSE:RCL)

At the start of 2023, few folks would have thought that Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines would be flirting with pre-pandemic highs again. The cruise line industry was a wreck that struggled to climb out of the hole that the pandemic kicked it into. Fast forward to today, and RCL stock goes for around $123, 9% away from its January 2020 all-time high.

Helping fuel last year’s incredible surge has been an impressive pick-up in bookings. For 2024, numerous analysts don’t expect booking demand to reverse course suddenly. If anything, booking strength could beget more strength even in the face of this year’s economic unknowns. So, just like the analyst community, I’m staying bullish on RCL stock as it looks for a long-awaited breakout.

Indeed, the cruise lines received a one-two punch to the chin during COVID lockdowns, as fuel prices soared while demand plummeted. With the “accelerating demand environment” (quoting the company) and the potential relief in fuel prices in 2024, it may be tough to stop the well-run cruise line as it looks to sail even higher.

CEO Jason Liberty also highlighted the “strength” of his firm’s brands as a contributor behind the firm’s latest quarterly earnings blowout. Indeed, Royal Caribbean is definitely known to be one of the more luxurious cruisers on the scene, and its premium nature is likely why it’s been leaving its peers at the port.

What is the Price Target of RCL Stock?

Royal Caribbean stock is a Strong Buy, according to analysts, with 11 Buys and one Hold assigned in the past three months. The average RCL stock price target of $136.27 implies 10.3% upside potential.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock is up 15% over the past year but still down around 14% from its late 2021 all-time high, near $94 per share. To close off a decent 2023, competitor Choice Hotels (NYSE:CHH) started its hostile takeover bid for Wyndham. Management rejected the offer, but Choice is moving forward with regulatory proceedings. Indeed, the matter will make for a rather eventful 2024.

In any case, I believe Choice’s interest shines a bright light on the value to be had in the mid-cap ($6.7 billion market cap) firm behind budget hotel chains such as Travelodge, Super 8, and Ramada. More affordable hotels and motels could be key to traveling on a tight budget as the threat of recession looms around the corner. As WH stock looks to continue its share price recovery in 2024, I can’t help but be bullish, especially at today’s modest valuations.

At writing, shares of WH trade at 19.5 times forward price-to-earnings, well below the lodging industry average of 23.57. The discount to rivals, I believe, is unwarranted, given that Wyndham’s brands have been resonating with travelers.

What is the Price Target of WH Stock?

Wyndham stock is a Strong Buy, according to analysts, with seven unanimous Buys assigned in the past three months. The average WH stock price target of $90.00 implies 11.1% upside potential.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS)

Despite the name, Las Vegas Sands is a casino and resort that’s a play on Macau, China’s gambling hotspot. Given how horrid the Chinese economy has been, it’s not a mystery to see shares of LVS in the gutter. Though the stock is still down 15% over the past 10 years, shares are up nearly 60% from their multi-year lows hit back in early 2022. The latest dip off 52-week highs may be discouraging, but plenty of analysts see value in the casino underdog as China looks to get back on its feet again.

Once China does get going again, the gains could come fast and furious for LVS. As such, I remain bullish on LVS stock. Like it or not, Las Vegas Sands remains one of the “leaders in Asia,” so says its CEO Robert Goldstein. Though a recovery in Asia may still be a few years off, it’s hard not to be enticed by the price of admission.

At 17.7 times forward price-to-earnings, shares trade at a slight discount to the resorts & casinos industry average of 18.3 times.

What is the Price Target of LVS Stock?

Las Vegas Sands stock is a Strong Buy, according to analysts, with 11 Buys and two Holds assigned in the past three months. The average LVS stock price target of $63.00 implies 27.8% upside potential.

Conclusion

Travel and leisure plays are still running strong going into the new year. Though a few bumps in the road are to be expected, as recession jitters linger, the path of least resistance seems to be higher, at least according to most analysts. Of the trio, analysts expect the most upside (~28%) from LVS for the year ahead.

Disclosure 

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >