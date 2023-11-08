RBC Pounds the Table on Realty Income Stock

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
RBC Pounds the Table on Realty Income Stock
Stock Analysis & Ideas

RBC Pounds the Table on Realty Income Stock

Coming in the wake of a recent agreement to acquire Spirit Realty Capital in an all-stock transaction worth ~$9.3 billion, Realty Income (NYSE:O) released its Q3 report earlier this week, in what amounted to a solid showing from the blue-chip REIT.

The company generated revenue of $1.04 billion in the quarter, amounting to a 24.2% year-over-year increase and beating the Street’s forecast by $84.22 million.

FFO (funds from operations) reached $1.04, thereby outpacing the forecast by $0.02. Moving forward, the company raised the low end of its 2023 normalized FFO guide from the range between $4.07-$4.15 to $4.08-$4.15, with the midpoint now above consensus at $4.11.

In the quarter, acquisitions reached $1.7 billion, generating an initial cash yield of 6.9%. The company noted that the margin on these transactions was 105 basis points, which is a decrease of 30 basis points compared to the previous quarter, and it fell below the typical 150 basis points due to a higher cost of capital.

Looking ahead, Realty Income raised its 2023 acquisition guide from $7+ billion to $9 billion, suggesting Q4 acquisitions will come in higher than $3 billion.

“While this does include the previously announced $950mm Bellagio deal,” notes RBC analyst Brad Heffern, “it is still a higher total than we were expecting given the recent rise in cost of capital.”

The company mentioned that a significant portion of these transactions were agreed upon around 6-9 months ago. Management also highlighted it is currently exercising a high degree of selectivity in new acquisitions to ensure that they align with the current cost of capital.

This is a point picked up by Heffern. “While a continued heavy acquisition pace is expected in 4Q23, O appears set to be more selective in re-establishing higher acquisition spreads given an elevated cost of capital,” Heffern explained. “That said, O noted the potential for 4-5% AFFO/sh growth in 2024 without raising equity, which is slightly better than we expected and gives us more confidence in our 5% 2024 growth (with equity) estimate.”

To this end, Heffern rates Realty Income shares an Outperform (i.e., Buy) and nudged his price target up from $56 to $57. (To watch Heffern’s track record, click here)

Overall, the stock claims a Moderate Buy consensus rating, based on a mix of 4 Buys and 8 Holds. The average target is more upbeat than Heffern will allow; at $59.73, the figure represents growth of ~17% in the months ahead. (See Realty Income stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
RBC Pounds the Table on Realty Income Stock
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Realty Income (NYSE:O) Reported Q3 Results – Here are the Numbers
Market NewsRealty Income (NYSE:O) Reported Q3 Results – Here are the Numbers
2d ago
O
Realty Income narrows FY23 AFFO view to $3.98-$4.01 from $3.96-$4.01
The FlyRealty Income narrows FY23 AFFO view to $3.98-$4.01 from $3.96-$4.01
2d ago
O
Realty Income reports Q AFFO $1.02, consensus $1.00
The FlyRealty Income reports Q AFFO $1.02, consensus $1.00
2d ago
O
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >