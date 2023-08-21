tiprankstipranks
QQQ: Why This Nasdaq ETF is a Must-Watch
Stock Analysis & Ideas

QQQ: Why This Nasdaq ETF is a Must-Watch

Story Highlights

The Invesco QQQ ETF has witnessed impressive gains so far this year. Further, the average QQQ price target and its favorable Smart Score point to more upside from its current price.

The Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) ETF is designed to closely track the Nasdaq 100 Index (NDX), providing investors with exposure to about 100 non-financial companies. Additionally, the QQQ ETF’s Outperform Smart Score on TipRanks, coupled with a favorable average price target from top Wall Street analysts, indicates the potential for further price appreciation from its current price.

Interestingly, the QQQ ETF stock has delivered impressive historical performance, outperforming many broad-market indices. The stock has beaten the S&P 500 Index (SPX) in nine out of the last 10 years, with the trend continuing in 2023 so far.

An Outperform Smart Score

According to TipRanks’ Smart Score System, QQQ has a Smart Score of 8 out of 10, which indicates that the ETF could outperform the broader market over the long term. It is worth highlighting that more than 50% of its holdings boast an Outperform Smart Score (i.e., a score of 8 or higher).

QQQ also has a Very Positive signal from retail investors. Our data shows that about 8.6% of TipRanks’ retail investors increased their holdings of the QQQ in the last 30 days. Moreover, hedge funds are also buying QQQ stock. Based on 13F filings, about 29 hedge funds collectively increased their QQQ holdings by 148,000 shares in the last quarter.

Ken Fisher of Fisher Asset ManagementJoel Greenblatt of Gotham Asset Management, and Wayne Cooperman of Cobalt Capital Management were among the hedge fund managers who increased their exposure to the ETF. 

Is Invesco QQQ a Good Buy, According to Analysts?

Based on Wall Street analysts’ ratings of the Invesco QQQ ETF’s 102 holdings, the ETF has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on TipRanks. Also, the 12-month average QQQ price target of $427.48 (from top-rated analysts) implies 18.8% upside potential from current levels.

Top 10 Performing Stocks in QQQ ETF

The rally in technology stocks drove the index fund higher this year. While several of the ETF’s holdings witnessed strong returns over the past 12 months, there are a few stars. Here are the 10 best-performing stocks in the ETF:

  • Nvidia Corporation (NVDA)
  • Netflix Inc. (NFLX)
  • Meta Platforms, Inc. (META)
  • PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD)
  • Booking Holdings (BKNG)
  • Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)
  • Lam Research Corp (LRCX)
  • Baker Hughes Company (BKR)
  • Paccar (PCAR)
  • Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)

Disclosure

