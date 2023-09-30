Tesla Stock Faces Challenges, but It’s Still a Buy, Says Deutsche Bank

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Tesla Stock Faces Challenges, but It’s Still a Buy, Says Deutsche Bank
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Tesla Stock Faces Challenges, but It’s Still a Buy, Says Deutsche Bank

Coming off an earnings beat in Q2, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is gearing up to report earnings again on October 17. This time around the news might not be great, however.

In Q2, Tesla grew its sales by 47%, but its earnings increased by a much less impressive 16% year-over-year. This time around, the news could be downright depressing. Analysts have Tesla pegged for much more modest sales growth — 7% year over year — and believe that the company’s earnings will actually decline by a steep 30%. So should investors be worried?

In a curious note doubling down on his “buy” rating, Deutsche Bank analyst Emmanuel Rosner noted that there is “downside [risk] to 3Q23” earnings for Tesla, and even more risk to the company’s numbers in 2024. So why does this analyst recommend buying Tesla regardless, and why does he insist the stock is worth $285 a share when it currently costs $250?

That’s an excellent question.

Tesla could miss analyst targets for both production and deliveries in Q3, warns Rosner. Previously, the analyst had projected that Tesla would deliver approximately 455,000 EVs in the quarter, but he now projects only 440,000 deliveries — up 28% year over year but down 6% sequentially from Q2. Revenues, too, will come in lighter than expected — $23.3 billion instead of $24.1 billion — and gross profit margins could continue their slide from last year’s record 25.6% to as low as 17% this quarter, hurt by price cuts on Tesla electric cars in China and in the U.S.

Crunching all of the above numbers, Rosner calculates that Tesla’s profit this quarter could be as low as $0.71 per share, a steep reduction from the $0.87 per share that the analyst had previously calculated, and well below the $0.80 per share that Rosner says is the consensus forecast. (Note that according to Yahoo! Finance data, the consensus is actually only $0.75 per share — but if Rosner is right, Tesla will miss that number as well).

On the plus side, Rosner does believe that Tesla will reiterate its 1.8 million-vehicle target for the year, even if it misses on deliveries this quarter. On the other hand, though, that may not matter in the longer run.

It may not matter because, according to the analyst, Tesla is going to produce far fewer cars in 2024 than his fellow analysts anticipate, resulting in “considerable downside risk to earnings expectations” next year. Rosner sees production growing only 17% year over year in 2024, to about 2.1 million EVs, and with continued price reductions (about 1%) on those vehicles that Tesla does deliver.

Considering all this, therefore, the question naturally arises: If this quarter will be bad, and all of next year will be worse, then why is Rosner recommending that investors buy this stock?

The answer seems to be that he thinks gross margins will start to improve next year — to about 19% — despite slowing sales growth. And while that won’t enable Tesla to earn the $4.76 per share that everyone else is forecasting for 2024, it will permit the company to earn a more attainable $3.90 per share.

That still leaves the question: Assuming Rosner is right, at $250 a share, Tesla costs nearly 63 times forward earnings, but its sales growth will slow to only 17%. Is that cheap enough to buy? Rosner apparently thinks it is. (To watch Rosner’s track record, click here)

A look at the consensus breakdown reveals there is a fairly even amount of Tesla bulls and skeptics on Wall Street. The stock’s Moderate Buy consensus rating is based on 12 Buys, 12 Holds, and 4 Sells. Going by the $273.46 average price target, shares are expected to appreciate by ~9% over the next 12 months. (See TSLA stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Notable open interest changes for September 29th
The FlyNotable open interest changes for September 29th
1d ago
AMD
CCL
Piper cuts Tesla deliveries forecast but says miss ‘not bearish’
The FlyPiper cuts Tesla deliveries forecast but says miss ‘not bearish’
1d ago
TSLA
Tesla demand appears healthy despite overall market, says Canaccord
The FlyTesla demand appears healthy despite overall market, says Canaccord
1d ago
TSLA
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >