Pyxis Stock Is Up 170% This Week. How Much Higher Can It Go?

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Center
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Pyxis Stock Is Up 170% This Week. How Much Higher Can It Go?

It’s been a good week for investors of Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS), to say the least. Over the past 4 sessions Pyxis shares have gained 170%, bringing the year-to-date haul to a mighty 340%.

This biotech micro-cap is backed by Pfizer, which is largely responsible for the recent rally. According to a recent SEC filing, the pharma giant loaded up on 1,811,594 PYXS shares earlier this month for a total sum of $5 million, paying $2.76 per share. This raised Pfizer’s ownership in Pyxis to 5,952,263 shares. Pyxis nabbed a licensing agreement with Pfizer in 2021 to develop antibody-drug conjugates utilizing Pfizer’s tech.

The news came off the back of the company announcing that the first person had been dosed in a phase 1 trial of novel antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) PYX-201 for solid tumors. Positive results from the study could be a game changer for the company, says LifeSci Capital analyst Adam Evertts.

“We know that ADCs can be powerful and change the standard of care in cancer with Enhertu and Padcev as recent examples. Initial efficacy data showing clinical responses with PYX-201, which addresses a novel target, would be transformative for Pyxis,” Evertts explained.

That’s not the only potential catalyst ahead. The first patient should be dosed in Q2 in Phase 1 testing of PYX-106. The study is a first-in-human dose escalation trial in patients with tumors that are understood to show high M2 macrophage infiltration and Siglec-15 expression.

Early data readouts from both studies are expected between late-2023 and early-2024.

Elsewhere, in its recent financial update, the company said it saw out 2022 with $180.7 million in cash, which Evertts notes should “fund operations into the first half of 2025 and comfortably into initial clinical data from lead programs.”

If you think you’ve missed the boat on this one, think again. Not only does Evertts have an Outperform (i.e., Buy) rating for the shares, but his $9 price target leaves room for further gains of 51%. (To watch Evertts’ track record, click here)

Only one other analyst has recently chimed in with a PYXS review but their take is even more optimistic; combined, the average target stands at $12.50, implying the shares will deliver additional returns of 110% over the one-year timeframe. (See PYXS stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on PYXS

Pyxis Oncology Blasts Up to Hit New Highs
Market NewsPyxis Oncology Blasts Up to Hit New Highs
2d ago
PFE
PYXS
Pyxis Oncology Reports Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2022, and Provides Corporate Update
PYXS
Pyxis Oncology discloses $5M purchase of common stock by Pfizer
PFE
PYXS
More PYXS Latest News >

More News & Analysis on PYXS

Pyxis Oncology Blasts Up to Hit New Highs
Market NewsPyxis Oncology Blasts Up to Hit New Highs
2d ago
PFE
PYXS
Pyxis Oncology Reports Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2022, and Provides Corporate Update
Press ReleasesPyxis Oncology Reports Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2022, and Provides Corporate Update
8d ago
PYXS
Pyxis Oncology discloses $5M purchase of common stock by Pfizer
The FlyPyxis Oncology discloses $5M purchase of common stock by Pfizer
9d ago
PFE
PYXS
More PYXS Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >