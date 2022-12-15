PYPL, SHOP, or ROKU: Which Growth Stock is Worth Buying on the Dip?

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

PYPL, SHOP, or ROKU: Which Growth Stock is Worth Buying on the Dip?

Story Highlights

Growth stocks have been battered this year by continued macro pressures and rising interest rates. Wall Street sees this pullback as an opportunity to pick certain growth stocks that have attractive potential over the long term. We will discuss three growth stock and Wall Street’s opinions about each of these companies. 

Persistent macro challenges and growing fears of a potential recession have hammered growth stocks, especially the ones trading at sky-high valuations. While a continued rise in interest rates to tame inflation might put pressure over the near term, the long-term prospects for certain growth stocks seem attractive. Bearing that in mind, we used TipRanks’ Stock Comparison Tool to place PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), Shopify (NYSE:SHOP), and Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) against each other to pick the best growth stock amid a steep pullback.  

PayPal Holdings (PYPL) Stock

Fintech giant PayPal delivered market-beating third-quarter results despite a slowdown in consumer spending and e-commerce growth. The company also raised its full-year earnings guidance, thanks to its productivity initiatives. PayPal ended the quarter with total active accounts of 432 million, up 4% from the prior-year quarter.

However, investors are concerned about the slowdown in PayPal’s growth rates in a challenging macro backdrop. The company has guided revenue growth of 7% in Q4, reflecting a deceleration compared to 11% growth in Q3.

Meanwhile, PayPal remains focused on improving its efficiency while investing in vital growth areas. It aims to generate cost savings of over $900 million this year and at least $1.3 billion next year.

Is PayPal a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Following the print, BMO Capital analyst James Fotheringham lowered his price target for PayPal stock to $109 from $137 but maintained a Buy rating. The analyst remains positive about PayPal over the long-term given share gains of industry-wide e-commerce volumes, with “sustained frequency of use by active accounts and margin expansion from increased cost discipline.”

Overall, Wall Street’s Moderate Buy rating for PayPal stock is based on 21 Buys and eight Holds. The average PYPL stock price target of $106.58 implies upside potential of 46.7%. Shares have plunged 61.5% year-to-date.

Shopify (SHOP) Stock

E-commerce platform Shopify gained immensely from pandemic-induced tailwinds. Nevertheless, the company has been under pressure as e-commerce growth has normalized since the reopening of the economy.

Shopify’s Q3 revenue grew 22% to $1.4 billion. While the company slipped into an adjusted net loss of $0.02 per share from an adjusted EPS of $0.08 in the prior-year quarter, it fared better than analysts’ adjusted loss expectation of $0.07.   

The 11% growth in Q3 gross merchandise value and increased adoption of the company’s merchant solutions seem encouraging. That said, investors are worried about the impact of persistent macro challenges on Shopify’s business. Meanwhile, Shopify continues to expand its geographical reach by launching products like Shopify Payments, Shopify Capital, and Shopify Shipping in additional countries.  

What is the Prediction for Shopify Stock?

Recently, Wolfe Research analyst Deepak Mathivanan downgraded Shopify stock to a Hold from Buy (in line with his downgrade for the overall e-commerce sector) without assigning a specific price target. Mathivanan believes that given the high penetration, e-commerce growth could be very sensitive to retail sales and consumer spending trends amid a potential economic slowdown next year. The analyst also feels that consensus estimates “are still elevated in many cases.”

Analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus rating for Shopify stock backed by 10 Buys, 12 Holds, and one Sell rating. At $40.89, the average Shopify price target suggests 6.9% upside potential. SHOP stock has tanked over 72% this year.

Roku Inc. (ROKU) Stock

Leading TV streaming platform Roku generates revenue through the sale of content distribution services and advertising on its platform, as well as from sales of streaming players and other products. This pandemic winner has been crushed by the decline in consumer spending due to high inflation and recessionary fears.

Roku’s Q3 revenue increased 12% to $761 million and beat expectations. However, the company slipped into a loss of $0.88 from EPS of $0.48 in the prior-year quarter due to higher operating expenses. The company expects Q4 revenue of about $800 million, reflecting a year-over-year decline of 7.5%. Roku expects the macro environment to further impact consumer discretionary spending and advertising budgets.  

Is ROKU Stock a Buy?

Roku stock was downgraded by several analysts last month, including KeyBanc analyst Justin Patterson. Patterson downgraded Roku stock to a Hold from Buy as he feels that the company’s problems go beyond macro weakness.

Patterson feels that the factors that made him bullish earlier, including the company’s growth in connected TV advertising and its platform being preferred by media partners, haven’t yielded the desired results. While the analyst acknowledges the impact of macro challenges on Roku and its peers, he feels that the company is growing significantly slower than its rivals and losing market share.   

Overall, Wall Street is sidelined on Roku Stock, with a Hold consensus rating based on seven Buys, nine Holds, and four Sells. The average ROKU stock price target of $58.71 implies 16.3% upside potential. Shares have declined nearly 78% year-to-date.  

Conclusion

Wall Street analysts are more optimistic about PayPal than Shopify and Roku and expect PYPL stock to generate higher returns. Despite the growing competition in the fintech space and near-term headwinds, analysts expect PayPal to grow further amid the increased adoption of digital payments.

As per TipRanks’ Smart Score System, Paypal scores a “Perfect 10,” which indicates that the stock could outperform the broader market over the long term. Furthermore, the Hedge Fund Confidence Signal is Very Positive for PayPal, with hedge funds increasing their holdings of PayPal stock by 6.9 million shares last quarter.   

Disclosure  

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on PYPL

Inflation Cools Down: Which Stocks Will Benefit, and Which Won’t
Stock Analysis & IdeasInflation Cools Down: Which Stocks Will Benefit, and Which Won’t
2d ago
KO
CVX
PayPal assumed with a Neutral at Piper Sandler
PYPL
PayPal price target raised to $108 from $100 at Barclays
PYPL
More PYPL Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on PYPL

Inflation Cools Down: Which Stocks Will Benefit, and Which Won’t
Stock Analysis & IdeasInflation Cools Down: Which Stocks Will Benefit, and Which Won’t
2d ago
KO
CVX
PayPal assumed with a Neutral at Piper Sandler
The FlyPayPal assumed with a Neutral at Piper Sandler
2d ago
PYPL
PayPal price target raised to $108 from $100 at Barclays
The FlyPayPal price target raised to $108 from $100 at Barclays
3d ago
PYPL
More PYPL Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >