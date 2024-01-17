POST, MDLZ, CELH: Which Strong-Buy-Rated Stock is Best?

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
New
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement CalculatorMortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorDollar Cost Averaging
New
Student Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Commodities
Gold
New
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
POST, MDLZ, CELH: Which Strong-Buy-Rated Stock is Best?
Stock Analysis & Ideas

POST, MDLZ, CELH: Which Strong-Buy-Rated Stock is Best?

Story Highlights

Strong-Buy-rated food stocks could have their moment to shine in 2024, even if a recession touches down on the U.S. economy. Still, Wall Street has high hopes for certain food/beverage stocks such as MDLZ, POST, and CELH.

As investors shift their focus from last year’s hot, recovering tech stocks (the Magnificent Seven) to some of the well-managed firms in the less-appreciated sectors of the market, we could see a subtle shifting of the tides. Indeed, consumer-packaged food/beverage stocks — like POST, MDLZ, and CELH, all of which are Strong-Buy-rated stocks — tend to fare well, not only in times of recession but also in times of subtle economic prosperity.

Therefore, in this piece, we’ll use TipRanks’ Comparison Tool to have a look at three impressive consumer-packaged food stocks that Wall Street thinks have what it takes to deliver solid results in 2024.

Mondelez (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez is the confectionary kingpin that was quick to recover from the GLP-1 (weight loss drugs) sell-off encountered just a few months ago. Shares are up almost 20% from their October 2023 lows, which is pretty incredible for a low-tech firm in the consumer-packaged goods scene. Moving ahead, the Oreo maker has the means to jolt growth via various endeavors, including driving operational efficiencies. Nevertheless, even with promising earnings drivers, I’m taking a neutral stance on the name.

Despite Mondelez’s many growth levers and solid management team, one can’t help but wonder what the GLP-1 headwind could do to the comfort food firms. The swift recovery suggests GLP-1 drugs (like Ozempic) aren’t much to worry about. Though I view the GLP-1 sell-off as overdone, given recent shortages, what happens if such drugs become more widely available over the coming years?

Only time will tell, but the threat of GLP-1 drugs is not yet over. It’s an overhang that investors should keep tabs on through 2024 and 2025. We don’t know the true impact of weight-loss drugs, but there’s a chance that demand for comfort foods could really begin to take a hit in 2025 as GLP-1 shortages resolve.

What is the Price Target of MDLZ Stock?

Mondelez stock is a Strong Buy, according to analysts, with 19 Buys and one Hold assigned in the past three months. The average MDLZ stock price target of $80.89 implies 11.04% upside potential.

Post Holdings (NYSE:POST)

Post Holdings is a rather snore-worthy consumer-packaged-goods company that’s gone flat over the past year (down around 2%). Despite the lack of momentum, investors shouldn’t ignore the company’s dominance of the middle aisle of the grocery store and its gradual shift diversification from cereals to other product categories (think pet food and healthier packaged goods). Indeed, Post has robust brands that now span beyond the cereal aisle.

Over the years, Post has added to its brand portfolio via acquisitions. Looking ahead, I expect the firm to keep making deals at the pace of one to three per year. Given Post’s knack for growing via acquisitions, I can’t help but be bullish on the stock going into 2024.

Since the pandemic began, Post has been on quite the acquisition spree, gobbling up the Peter Pan peanut butter and Egg Beaters brands, just to name a few. Though the pace of deals has since slowed, one can’t help but think another brand deal could be on the horizon as the firm improves its cash position.

Kicking off the new year, Mizuho Securities’ John Baumgartner gave POST stock a Buy rating and a $110.00 price target (18.4% upside from here). He’s a fan of the firm’s management team and their ability to “maximize optionality of assets and capital.” I couldn’t agree more with Mr. Baumgartner.

A huge reason why Post’s acquisition strategy has been a success is because of management’s abilities. Had it been any other firm making such deals, I’m not so sure M&A would have been an effective way to move the needle higher on the share price.

At 19.3 times trailing price-to-earnings, value investors may wish to add some POST stock to their cereal bowls while they’re still trading at a slight discount to the packaged food industry average of 20.2 times.

What is the Price Target of POST Stock?

Post stock is a Strong Buy, according to analysts, with six Buys and two Holds assigned in the past three months. The average POST stock price target of $104.63 implies 12.6% upside potential.

Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings is behind the hyped (and energized) drink sensation that’s taken the energy beverage world by storm. Though Celsius isn’t a tech-leveraging disruptor in AI, it’s found a way to disrupt the drink scene with some clever moves, including partnering up with an industry heavyweight in Pepsi (NASDAQ:PEP).

Teaming up with the major player to leverage its expertise (and infrastructure) has really paid off. At writing, CELH stock is up around 60% over the past year alone. Up ahead, I expect more gains to come as Wall Street continues to stand by the hot and disruptive emerging brand.

As Celsius’ brand continues to build affinity among younger consumers, count me as unsurprised if the firm ends up being acquired by a juggernaut worth $100 billion or more. Immediately, Pepsi comes to mind as a candidate to buy Celsius. It is a trusted partner, after all. Also, Pepsi really needs a caffeine jolt to wake up its stock. In any case, I view Celsius as a sought-after gem on its own or in the hands of an industry giant.

Celsius has been steadily gaining both market share and brand affinity at an enviable rate in recent quarters. And going into 2024, I don’t expect much to derail such trends, even if a recession takes a bite out of the American economy.

What is the Price Target of CELH Stock?

Celsius stock is a Strong Buy, according to analysts, with 12 Buys and two Holds assigned in the past three months. The average CELH stock price target of $72.25 implies 20.5% upside potential.

The Takeaway

Food stocks could prove to be great bets in 2024, especially if a recession finally shows itself, punishing more cyclical areas of the market. Of the trio in this piece, analysts view CELH stock as having the most room to gain.

Disclosure

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >