Plug Power Stock: Buy the Dip or Bail? Analyst Weighs In

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Plug Power Stock: Buy the Dip or Bail? Analyst Weighs In

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) might have reported record sales for 4Q22 but that was not enough to subsequently stave off the bears, as the hydrogen specialist’s results fell short of Street expectations.

In Q4, revenue rose by 36.3% year-over-year to $220.7 million, yet still coming in $48 million below the consensus estimate. And while gross margins improved from the negative 54% showed during the same period last year, they still came in at negative 36% as Plug Power racked up an operating loss of $680 million in 2022.

The company restated it remains on track to generate revenues of $1.4 billion in FY2023, above the analysts’ forecast of $1.36 billion while PLUG also anticipates generating a 10% gross margin but that did little change the outcome far as investors were concerned.

“The company continues to navigate a challenging macro environment while building its multiple product verticals to position itself for long-term growth,” wrote Canaccord analyst George Gianarikas’ in a research note reviewing the earnings.

Interestingly, on one subject not specifically tied to the company, Gianarikas thinks comments made elsewhere last week could also provide a tailwind. At Tesla’s Investor Day, “notorious hydrogen bear” Elon Musk gave green hydrogen some credit and conceded that it has a role to play in helping the world move to a sustainable energy future. Musk acknowledged the world needs hydrogen to “decarbonize the materials and chemical refining processes,” although he stressed that hydrogen-based transport is not in the cards.

In any case, right now there are too many variables for Gianarikas to fully get on board.

“We continue to be enthusiastic about the prospects of the green hydrogen ecosystem, particularly considering robust Inflation Reduction Act incentives and Mr. Musk’s comments,” the analyst said. “However, we seek further validation of the long-term green hydrogen market and await some execution of operational milestones before becoming more bullish on the stock.”

Accordingly, Gianarikas rates PLUG shares a Hold (i.e. Neutral) while his $15 price target suggests the shares will climb 12% higher in the months ahead. (To watch Gianarikas’ track record, click here)

That said, on Wall Street Gianarikas is amongst a minority; 4 other analysts join him on the sidelines, but with an additional 15 Buys, the stock garners a Strong Buy consensus rating. Moreover, the average target remains an upbeat one; at $25.65, the figure makes room for 12-month gains of ~91%. (See PLUG stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on PLUG

Uniper Selected Plug to Design the 100 MW Electrolyzer Package for Netherlands Plant to Accelerate European Green Energy Adoption
Press ReleasesUniper Selected Plug to Design the 100 MW Electrolyzer Package for Netherlands Plant to Accelerate European Green Energy Adoption
7h ago
PLUG
Plug Power Stock (NASDAQ:PLUG): Plug In for Powerful Upside Potential
PLUG
3 Stocks to Buy Today, 3/6/2023, According to Top Analysts
MTH
VIR
More PLUG Latest News >

More News & Analysis on PLUG

Uniper Selected Plug to Design the 100 MW Electrolyzer Package for Netherlands Plant to Accelerate European Green Energy Adoption
Press ReleasesUniper Selected Plug to Design the 100 MW Electrolyzer Package for Netherlands Plant to Accelerate European Green Energy Adoption
7h ago
PLUG
Plug Power Stock (NASDAQ:PLUG): Plug In for Powerful Upside Potential
Stock Analysis & IdeasPlug Power Stock (NASDAQ:PLUG): Plug In for Powerful Upside Potential
19h ago
PLUG
3 Stocks to Buy Today, 3/6/2023, According to Top Analysts
Stock Analysis & Ideas3 Stocks to Buy Today, 3/6/2023, According to Top Analysts
1d ago
MTH
VIR
More PLUG Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >