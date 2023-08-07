PLTR Earnings Today: Will Valuation Worries Drag Down Strong Q2?

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Stock Analysis & Ideas

PLTR Earnings Today: Will Valuation Worries Drag Down Strong Q2?

Story Highlights

Palantir Technologies will announce its Q2 earnings on August 7. Although the momentum will likely be sustained in its business, the valuation could cap the upside potential.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) will release its second-quarter financial results on Monday, August 7, 2023. According to analysts’ predictions, the company’s business will continue to grow in Q2. Conversely, its expensive valuation could drag down the strong Q2 performance and limit the upside potential. 

It’s worth highlighting that the arrival of the latest large language models and the accelerating pace of AI (Artificial Intelligence) development is transforming the enterprise software market. With years of experience in large language models and generative AI, Palantir is well-positioned to capitalize on this growth opportunity. 

The company quickly launched an AI platform and continues to invest in transformational AI opportunities. Palantir CEO Alex Karp said during the Q1 conference call that the demand for its AI platform (AIP) “is without precedent.” This implies that the company could continue to deliver solid, profitable growth in the coming quarter. 

Nevertheless, PLTR stock has risen quite a lot, up over 183% year-to-date. This has driven its valuation higher and indicates that the positives are already reflected in its current market price. But before we dig deeper, let’s delve into the analysts’ Q2 forecast. 

Here’s What Consensus Estimates Indicate

Wall Street analysts expect Palantir to post revenue of $533.38 million in Q2, up from $473 million in the prior-year quarter. Moreover, analysts expect its top line to improve marginally on a quarter-over-quarter basis. 

Higher sales will drive its adjusted operating income and support its bottom line. Analysts expect PLTR to post earnings of $0.05 a share in Q2, compared to a loss of $0.01 per share in the prior-year quarter. 

What is the Prediction for PLTR Stock? 

Given the recent rally in PLTR stock, Wall Street analysts are sidelined on PLTR stock ahead of Q2 earnings. Monness analyst Brian White expects the company to benefit from digital transformation, AI, Big Data, and the geopolitical landscape. However, the analyst highlighted that “revenue recognition from government-related contracts has proven lumpy,” while PLTR’s valuation appears rich. Thus, White reiterated a Hold rating on PLTR stock on August 3. 

Overall, Palantir stock has a Hold consensus rating on TipRanks, reflecting three Buy, six Hold, and four Sell recommendations. Analysts’ average price target of $13.5 implies 25.82% downside potential from current levels. 

Options Activity Highlights 15.49% Earnings-Related Move

The options traders are pricing in a 15.49% move on earnings, which is smaller than the previous quarter’s earnings-related move of 23.39% but greater than the average -2.03% move in the last eight quarters.

Learn more about TipRanks’ option tool here.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on PLTR

Palantir is under the microscope ahead of earnings; Here’s what to expect
Stock Analysis & IdeasPalantir is under the microscope ahead of earnings; Here’s what to expect
2d ago
PLTR
Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Q2 Earnings Cheat Sheet
PLTR
Palantir and WesTrac renew Australian partnership for five years
PLTR
More PLTR Latest News >

More News & Analysis on PLTR

Palantir is under the microscope ahead of earnings; Here’s what to expect
Stock Analysis & IdeasPalantir is under the microscope ahead of earnings; Here’s what to expect
2d ago
PLTR
Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Q2 Earnings Cheat Sheet
Pre-EarningsPalantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Q2 Earnings Cheat Sheet
2d ago
PLTR
Palantir and WesTrac renew Australian partnership for five years
The FlyPalantir and WesTrac renew Australian partnership for five years
3d ago
PLTR
More PLTR Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >