Pinterest Stock (NYSE:PINS) Remains Appealing Despite Earnings Stumble

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Pinterest Stock (NYSE:PINS) Remains Appealing Despite Earnings Stumble

Story Highlights

Pinterest remains attractive despite stumbling after its revenue miss in the fourth quarter. With the stock trading far from its high, the risk-reward potential is enticing for long-term investors.

Pinterest stock (NYSE:PINS) has fallen in the past few days after its earnings stumble, reporting lower-than-expected quarterly sales. Moreover, tepid growth is expected in the first quarter on the back of a challenging economic environment. Nevertheless, its numbers show promise, especially concerning its pricing power in its core markets in the U.S. and Canada.

Furthermore, analysts do not have high expectations from the firm either way, and most of its headwinds look baked into its stock price. Therefore, we remain bullish on PINS stock.

PINS stock peaked at about $90 per share in early 2021 but is now down over 70%. So far this year, the stock is up 15% and trades at roughly 6.0 times trailing-12-month (TTM) sales, down over 48% from its five-year average. Moreover, it trades at around 37 times TTM cash flows, more than 97% lower than its five-year average. Also, it boasts a healthy cash position of $2.7 billion, which comfortably dwarfs its debt burden of $229 million. Therefore, there’s a lot to like about the stock at current prices.

Therefore, considering the recent challenging market conditions in advertising, it’s wrong to throw Pinterest under the bus. Advertising-dependent businesses such as Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) experienced substantial weakness during the fourth quarter.

The industry’s health is closely linked to the broader economy, and advertisers across the board have pulled back their budgets in response to soaring inflation rates and uncertainty regarding a possible recession.

Nevertheless, based on the risk/reward potential at this time, PINS stock appears to be an excellent bet for those who can wager on the stock for the long haul.

Supporting the bull thesis, PINS stock has an 8 out 10 Smart Score rating, implying that it can outperform the broader market from here.

Plenty to Look Forward To

Most investors will have been disappointed with Pinterest’s fourth-quarter results. However, there were many positives for the firm.

Considering the broader market, Pinterest’s sales growth wasn’t all that bad. Revenues improved by 4% to $877 million, falling short of expectations by about `1%. Results were affected by a drop in sales from Europe, where they fell by 7% to $123 million. However, the firm performed exceedingly better than its peers, including Snap (NYSE:SNAP) and Meta. For instance, Snap’s fourth-quarter revenues improved by just 0.1%, while Meta’s revenues declined by 4.5%.

Pinterest’s CEO, Bill Ready, was quick to beat the drum over the company’s outperformance compared to its peers. During his fourth-quarter earnings call, he said that “while 4% to 6% revenue growth typically wouldn’t be something to write home about, we’re actually outperforming compared to a lot of our peers”. 

A lot of this has to do with the firm’s pricing power, especially in the North American market, where its average revenue per user grew 6% year-over-year. This comes when growth from these markets has stalled for most of its peers.

Furthermore, even though the guidance for the upcoming quarter points to low-single-digit year-over-year growth, it’s likely to exceed its estimates. Analysts forecast only 3% growth for the upcoming quarter, but given the positives in its fourth quarter, the chances of an outperformance remain high. Also, PINS boasts an excellent track record of beating revenue estimates, having done so in 11 out of the past 12 quarters.

Is PINS Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Turning to Wall Street, PINS stock maintains a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Out of 19 total analyst ratings, five Buys, 14 Holds, and zero Sell ratings were assigned over the past three months.

The average PINS stock price target is $28.10, implying 12.6% upside potential. Analyst price targets range from a low of $22 per share to a high of $34 per share.

The Takeaway

Pinterest’s weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter results irked investors who failed to see the long-term picture. Its performance during the quarter was significantly ahead of its peers, and the improvement in its pricing power in its core markets is a testament to the quality of its business. Likewise, global monthly active users increased at a time when the economy was in the doldrums.

However, it faces its fair share of problems, especially regarding its bottom line. The year-over-year change in its earnings per share in Q4 was a negative 41%.

Nevertheless, it’s working to fix this. To limit costs, the company has significantly reduced its staff recruitment efforts and closed some of its less utilized office spaces. The job cuts will likely support meaningful margin expansion through 2023 and improve its financial flexibility. Additionally, it seems that PINS stock has bottomed out, which adds to its attractiveness at this time.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on PINS

Pinterest price target raised to $24 from $21 at DA Davidson
The FlyPinterest price target raised to $24 from $21 at DA Davidson
1d ago
PINS
Analysts Save PINS from Further Fallout
PINS
Pinterest removed from ‘Tactical Underperform’ list at Evercore ISI
PINS
More PINS Latest News >

More News & Analysis on PINS

Pinterest price target raised to $24 from $21 at DA Davidson
The FlyPinterest price target raised to $24 from $21 at DA Davidson
1d ago
PINS
Analysts Save PINS from Further Fallout
Market NewsAnalysts Save PINS from Further Fallout
2d ago
PINS
Pinterest removed from ‘Tactical Underperform’ list at Evercore ISI
The FlyPinterest removed from ‘Tactical Underperform’ list at Evercore ISI
2d ago
PINS
More PINS Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >