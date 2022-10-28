Pinterest Stock: In a “Favorable Position” Compared to Struggling Peers, Says Analyst

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Pinterest Stock: In a “Favorable Position” Compared to Struggling Peers, Says Analyst

So, internet stocks are having a bit of a rough time, you say? Tell that to Pinterest (PINS).

Against a backdrop of online advertising companies delivering woeful results as businesses reduce advertising spend on account of the struggling economy, bucking the trends seen elsewhere, Pinterest delivered an excellent Q3 showing.

Revenue grew by 8.2% year-over-year to of $685 million, in turn beating Wall Street expectations by $18.37 million. Adj. EPS reached $0.11, coming in 5 cents higher than the $0.06 consensus estimate.  

While at 445 million, MAUs (monthly active users) stayed flat, the figure beat the analysts’ forecast of 437.4 million. With the pandemic tailwind gone, MAU trends seem to be going back to seasonal patterns, making ARPU (average revenue per user) an important driver of revenue growth; in the quarter, total ARPU rose by 11% from the same period a year ago.

On the earnings call, the company pointed to the stability among users, especially in sizeable retail and consumer packaged goods (CPG) marketing and for Q4 anticipates revenue will grow mid-single digits year-over-year.

Surveying the print, Baird’s Colin Sebastian believes the display suggests a “positive thesis is playing out.”

“As we’ve outlined in prior reports, and reflected in Q3 results, Pinterest remains in a favorable position vs. social media/display platforms with improving trends in usage, engagement and monetization, limited exposure to privacy-related constraints (IDFA deprecation), and with an app that is ripe for more shopping/e-commerce functionality,” the analyst said. “Emerging from an investment year, we continue to expect a rebound to double-digit growth and margin expansion next year. While we recognize there could be some macro- and seasonal-related wobbles in Q4, our positive thesis is intact.”

As such, Sebastian reiterated and reiterate Outperform rating and in what is becoming an increasingly rare act for internet stocks this earnings season, raised the price target from $30 to $32. The new figure makes room for one-year gains of 46%. (To watch Sebastian’s track record, click here)

What does the rest of the Street make of Pinterest’s prospects? It’s still a bit of a mixed bag; based on 8 Buys vs. 11 Holds, the stock makes do with a Moderate Buy consensus rating. The average price target stands at $26.94, suggesting shares will appreciate by 23% over the coming months. It will be interesting to wee whether some analysts update their models following the upbeat Q3 display. (See Pinterest stock forecast on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos
Videos
---

Latest News Feed

More Market News >