Pinterest (NASDAQ:PINS): 3 Reasons to Sell the Recent Rally Before Its Q2 Results

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Pinterest (NASDAQ:PINS): 3 Reasons to Sell the Recent Rally Before Its Q2 Results

Story Highlights

Pinterest stock’s rally may present a selling opportunity, as the company’s investment case continues to be spoiled by three key concerns. These include lackluster user growth, poor cost management, and a hardly justifiable valuation.

Shares of Pinterest (NASDAQ:PINS) have experienced a relatively strong rally from May’s temporary dip, currently trading roughly 44% higher from last year’s levels. The company, renowned for its innovative idea-sharing platform, can largely credit this remarkable rally to the broader resurgence in social media and internet stocks.

Additionally, the optimistic outlook for advertising prospects, evidenced by the upward trajectory of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG), has also contributed to an improving sentiment for Pinterest.

That said, I believe that recent share price gains might present a good opportunity for investors to sell, as Pinterest’s investment case suffers from three significant bearish catalysts. Specifically, the company has a very hard time producing compelling user metrics, controlling expenses has been horrific, and the stock’s very own valuation can hardly justify the market’s earnings growth projections. Accordingly, I am bearish on PINS stock.

Underwhelming User Growth & Lagging ARPU

The first and most prominent issue with Pinterest’s investment case revolves around its lackluster user growth and lagging average revenue per user (ARPU). In its latest Q1 results, the company reported 463 million global monthly active users (MAUs), reflecting a year-over-year increase of approximately 7%. While this growth rate might not initially sound concerning, the reality is that it was primarily fueled by emerging markets, as Pinterest’s growth in mature markets has already reached its peak.

Specifically, MAU growth in the U.S. & Canada was a mere 1%, while the majority of user expansion came from a 7% increase in Europe and a 9% increase from the rest of the world (RoW) markets. This aspect is crucial to note because these markets offer limited monetization opportunities.

The real revenue potential lies in the U.S. & Canada, where advertisers are willing to invest significantly. To put it into perspective, Pinterest’s average revenue per user (ARPU) in Q1 was $5.11 in the U.S. and Canada, compared to a meager $0.74 in Europe and an even lower $0.10 in the RoW.

Therefore, the seemingly decent MAU growth in these markets becomes less relevant when considering that Pinterest would need approximately seven users from Europe or 51 users from the RoW to generate the same revenue as a single user from the U.S. or Canada.

Simultaneously, despite the advertising environment having already improved on a year-over-year basis in early 2023, Pinterest’s global ARPU fell by one cent to $1.32, another poor result. For context, Meta’s global ARPU grew from $9.54 to $9.62.

Poor Cost Management

The second bearish factor that I believe erodes Pinterest’s investment case is the company’s poor cost management. Pinterest has had a hard time achieving meaningful profitability. Hence, I would expect effective cost control to be one of management’s top priorities. Yet, this has hardly been the case, with Pinterest’s expenses, and consequently, losses, even widening.

In Q1, operating expenses came in at $413 million, a 15% increase year-over-year. To be fair, a large chunk of this amount was related to Pinterest’s prior announcement of a restructuring plan which aims to reallocate its resources against its highest priority areas. This restructuring resulted in a charge of approximately $121 million, but $113 million of it was non-cash.

That said, even if we exclude such one-off expenses and non-cash items, Pinterest seems to have little to no room to achieve meaningful profits. In particular, Pinterest’s adjusted EBITDA, which excludes such items, came in at roughly $27 million, implying an adjusting EBITDA margin of just 4%. Thus, it seems like the company has little to no room available to deliver consequential earnings.

Hardly Justifiable Valuation

The third reason I have a bearish outlook on Pinterest stock is due to its valuation, which I find difficult to justify. Currently, the consensus EPS estimates for Fiscal 2023 point toward $0.80, suggesting that the shares are trading at a forward/normalized P/E of 36.

From my perspective, this valuation seems overly expensive for a company that is still grappling with achieving GAAP profitability. Additionally, Pinterest’s user growth in key markets like the U.S. and Canada, as well as its ARPU, has been notably lackluster.

Let’s look at Meta Platforms as an industry bellwether to provide some context. Meta Platforms continues to experience robust user growth despite already having about 3 billion MAUs, continues to grow its ARPU, and is highly profitable on a GAAP basis.

The company also returns significant amounts of cash to its shareholders. Yet, despite Meta’s massive stock rally in the past year, shares are currently trading at a lower forward P/E of just 27, offering a much better risk/reward profile.

Is PINS Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Regarding Wall Street’s sentiment, Pinterest features a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on nine Buys and 12 Holds assigned in the past three months. At $28.05, the average Pinterest stock price target implies 3.8% downside potential, nonetheless.

If you’re wondering which analyst you should follow if you want to buy and sell PINS stock, the most accurate analyst covering the stock (on a one-year timeframe) is Lloyd Walmsley from UBS, with an average return of 93.28% per rating and an 82% success rate.

The Takeaway

While Pinterest has witnessed a notable rally in its stock price, fueled by the recovery in social media and internet stocks, investors should consider several bearish catalysts. In particular, the idea-sharing platform faces challenges when it comes to user growth, especially in its key monetization markets, while ARPU has been lagging.

In the meantime, poor cost management practices and a valuation that seems difficult to justify further add to my concerns. Therefore, investors may find Pinterest’s recent rally an opportune time to sell the stock and book some gains before its upcoming results remind the markets of its flawed financials.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on PINS

#SocialStocks: EU-U.S. Data Privacy Framework sharing pact agreed upon
The Fly#SocialStocks: EU-U.S. Data Privacy Framework sharing pact agreed upon
5d ago
SPT
AMZN
EU adopts adequacy decision for EU.U.S. Data Privacy Framework
META
PINS
Pinterest put volume heavy and directionally bearish
PINS
More PINS Latest News >

More News & Analysis on PINS

#SocialStocks: EU-U.S. Data Privacy Framework sharing pact agreed upon
The Fly#SocialStocks: EU-U.S. Data Privacy Framework sharing pact agreed upon
5d ago
SPT
AMZN
EU adopts adequacy decision for EU.U.S. Data Privacy Framework
The FlyEU adopts adequacy decision for EU.U.S. Data Privacy Framework
7d ago
META
PINS
Pinterest put volume heavy and directionally bearish
The FlyPinterest put volume heavy and directionally bearish
7d ago
PINS
More PINS Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >