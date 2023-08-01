Phillips 66 Stock (NYSE:PSX): More Gains on the Way?

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Phillips 66 Stock (NYSE:PSX): More Gains on the Way?

Story Highlights

PSX stock has rallied substantially in the past month or so. Still, there could be more upside ahead, as the demand trajectory for oil and gas still looks strong in the short term.

By arguably most measures, the oil and gas industry suffers a seeming date with inevitable obsolescence, which logically hurts the case of downstream energy specialist Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). However, PSX stock has given stakeholders a reason to smile. Better yet, the investment can still see more gains. Therefore, I am bullish on the oil giant.

PSX Stock Cynically Rises on Harsh Economic Realities

To be fair, advocates of electric vehicles (EVs) appear to be rooting for the young team steadily building a championship winner. On the other end, PSX stock appears an aging veteran just trying to hold onto one last outing. Eventually, the political and ideological winds seem poised to replace combustion-powered transportation. However, those that believe this argument got hit with some harsh economic realities.

Specifically, more Americans are holding onto their commuter cars for longer, suggesting a surprisingly viable canvas for PSX stock. Last year, The Wall Street Journal cited data that showed the average age of passenger cars on U.S. roadways hit a then-record 12.2 years.

Fast forward to this year, and S&P Global Mobility – the originator of the above research item – stated that the underlying metric hit 12.5 years. Further, under the sedan category, the average age jumped to 13.6 years.

Obviously, investors can parse this data in multiple ways. For example, it’s possible that sales at used-car dealerships like CarMax (NYSE:KMX) may blossom because cars can’t last indefinitely. Also, it’s possible that in the meantime, demand for aftermarket parts providers may skyrocket.

However, the bottom line is that because of the tough economic backdrop of high inflation and now high borrowing costs, consumers will likely maintain combustion engines as their preferred mobility power source. While downward price adjustments have materialized, the average EV tends to be priced higher than what many households can comfortably afford.

Like it or not, PSX stock benefits from a surprisingly large addressable market.

Phillips 66 Gets a Little Help from Social Transitions

Back when the COVID-19 outbreak first capsized global communities, PSX stock and its ilk became one of the worst investments. With oil futures at one point going negative, few wanted to touch the hydrocarbon space. Plus, the remote work phenomenon meant that millions of people would be parking their cars in their garages. However, this circumstance may change, thus providing a lift for Phillips 66 and other downstream players.

Since around the middle of last year, companies have increasingly implemented return-to-office mandates. It appears most of these mandates represent hybrid schedules, mixing in-office days with remote days. Regardless, the main point for PSX stock is that millions of white-collar workers must endure the daily commute grind. It’s cynical, but the increased congestion on roadways signals greater demand for Phillips 66.

To be sure, a recession might throw a monkey wrench into the aforementioned narrative. However, an economic downturn will also spark desperation within the workforce as mass layoffs materialize. The bottom line here is that if the only barrier to getting a job or waiting in the breadline comes down to the willingness to work in-office or not, you can bet that desperate workers will acquiesce.

In other words, it’s easy to act tough when negotiating from a position of strength. However, when your back is to the wall, hubris tends to go out the window.

Trading at a Discount

After struggling through a tough year in 2020 when Phillips 66 posted revenue of “only” $64.13 billion – down from 2019’s sales haul of $107.29 billion – circumstances have rebounded and normalized. For example, in 2021, the energy giant rang up revenue of $114.48 billion. Last year, it posted just under $170 billion. Even better, PSX stock trades at a discount.

For instance, the market prices PSX at a trailing-year revenue multiple of 0.3x. In contrast, the average sales multiple of the oil and gas distribution segment stands at a much loftier 1.54x. Indeed, within the hydrocarbon sector, only the oilfield services and equipment space carries a sub-1x revenue multiple. Even then, PSX trades at a lower ratio.

On the profitability side, PSX stock trades at a forward (projected) earnings multiple of 8.34x. Here too, shares are undervalued relative to the oil and gas distribution sector’s average forward multiple of 12.79X. Therefore, Phillips 66 deserves some attention.

Is PSX Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Turning to Wall Street, PSX stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on eight Buys, three Holds, and zero Sell ratings. The average PSX stock price target is $122.82, implying 9.55% upside potential.

Also, on TipRanks, PSX stock has a ‘Perfect 10’ on the Smart Score rating. This indicates strong potential for the stock to outperform the broader market.

The Takeaway: PSX Stock Offers Relevance for Our Times

While the electrification of mobility may be the future, that future may be on hold due to the unique circumstances of the post-COVID economy. Until circumstances change holistically, the hydrocarbon industry commands surprising relevance. As such, PSX stock offers an enticing bullish argument.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on KMX

CarMax management to meet virtually with Seaport Global
The FlyCarMax management to meet virtually with Seaport Global
21d ago
KMX
Manheim Report: Used vehicle values fall for 3rd straight month in June
F
AN
CarMax management to meet virtually with Seaport Global
KMX
More KMX Latest News >

More News & Analysis on KMX

CarMax management to meet virtually with Seaport Global
The FlyCarMax management to meet virtually with Seaport Global
21d ago
KMX
Manheim Report: Used vehicle values fall for 3rd straight month in June
The FlyManheim Report: Used vehicle values fall for 3rd straight month in June
22d ago
F
AN
CarMax management to meet virtually with Seaport Global
The FlyCarMax management to meet virtually with Seaport Global
28d ago
KMX
More KMX Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >