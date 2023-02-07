Philip Morris Stock (NYSE:PM): A Compelling Mix of Upside and Yield

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Philip Morris Stock (NYSE:PM): A Compelling Mix of Upside and Yield

Story Highlights

Philip Morris is a stock for all seasons. It has the defensive business model and significant dividend yield that you would expect from a tobacco stock, but it also has some interesting potential growth drivers in its arsenal.

It’s well-established that tobacco stocks are defensive, but Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) stock also offers a compelling mix of a significant dividend yield with upside potential from some interesting catalysts, such as the success of its smokeless tobacco products and its stake in Swedish Match (OTC:SWMAY). Therefore, I am bullish on PM stock.

A Defensive Business with Upside Potential

Many investors like tobacco stocks like Philip Morris because they have resilient businesses. Their customers buy cigarettes on a habitual, routine basis and are unlikely to change their habits based on economic conditions. Smokers are unlikely to “trade down” from their favorite brands. These tendencies make this a relatively steady and recession-resistant business.

The tobacco giant also has great geographic diversification — the company sells its products in over 180 different markets worldwide and is best known for selling the Marlboro brand outside of the United States. 

Further, Philip Morris has a bit more upside than the typical tobacco stock given several potential growth drivers it has up its sleeve — its success with heated tobacco products and its ongoing pursuit of a Swedish Match acquisition. 

Heated Tobacco is Heating Up 

Philip Morris is a leader in heated tobacco products, such as its IQOS line of heated tobacco products. These products heat tobacco without burning it, which the company says reduces the emission of harmful chemicals by 95%.

During its most recent quarter, Philip Morris reported shipment volume growth of 22% for these heated tobacco units. Between the first quarter of 2021 and the third quarter of 2022, the total number of IQOS users has steadily climbed from 15 million to 19.5 million.

These products have been a hit around the world, and Philip Morris is scheduled to gain full control of commercializing the product in the United States, the largest and most valuable smoke-free market in the world, in April of next year. 

Philip Morris’ Swedish Match Ambitions

In addition to the growth of IQOS, Philip Morris has another trick up its sleeve — it is pursuing the acquisition of Swedish Match. Swedish Match is best known for its Zyn nicotine pouches. These Zyn pouches have quickly grown in popularity in the United States, and if Philip Morris is successful with the acquisition, this would add another major growth driver to its arsenal.

Over two-thirds of Swedish Match’s revenue comes from smoke-free products. Furthermore, almost two-thirds of its revenue comes from the United States. The acquisition would align with Philip Morris’ goal of becoming the smoke-free champion, further strengthening its claim to this title. 

Philip Morris views nicotine pouches as a $1 billion market in the U.S. (and a $2 billion market globally), and this fast-growing category grew by 80% in the U.S. in 2021 (and 65% globally). Zyn has a leading market position in the category both in the U.S. and globally, with a 64% market share in the U.S. and 40% of the global market share. 

However, it should be acknowledged that there is the risk that the acquisition will not be completed, but Philip Morris looks like a solid enough investment on its own accord even if the acquisition doesn’t go through.

A Reasonable Valuation and Juicy Dividend 

Philip Morris trades at about 17 times earnings, which is near the broader market’s P/E ratio. So while its valuation isn’t necessarily cheap, it’s not expensive either, and the stock looks more appealing when you take its large dividend into account.

Shares of Philip Morris yield just under 5%, which is far better than the average yield of 1.6% that the S&P 500 (SPX) currently sports. It’s also superior to the yield of 3.675% that 10-Year Treasury bonds offer.

Additionally, Philip Morris has increased its annual dividend payout every year since becoming a public company (when it spun off from Altria (NYSE:MO)) in 2008. Over the course of these 14 consecutive annual dividend increases, Philip Morris has grown the dividend at a solid compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. 

Is PM Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Turning to Wall Street, PM stock comes in as a Moderate Buy. Of the 11 analysts covering the stock, seven rate it a Buy, three have a Hold rating on it, and one analyst says that it’s a Sell. The average analyst price target of $110.27 represents upside potential of about 7.9% versus the stock’s current price.

The Takeaway

Philip Morris gives you all the benefits of a defensive consumer staples stock, like a resilient business model and an attractive dividend yield. But it adds to this appeal with further upside from the growth of its heated tobacco products and the potential to add Zyn products into its portfolio if it successfully completes its Swedish Match acquisition.

The prospect of further growth in the U.S., thanks to Zyn and IQOS, combined with this above-average dividend yield, makes Philip Morris a compelling investment opportunity for any market environment. 

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on PM

Philip Morris price target raised to $118 from $109 at Morgan Stanley
The FlyPhilip Morris price target raised to $118 from $109 at Morgan Stanley
5d ago
PM
Philip Morris announces agreement to extend, deepen collaboration with KT&G
PM
FDA authorizes three new Marlboro heated tobacco products
PM
More PM Latest News >

More News & Analysis on PM

Philip Morris price target raised to $118 from $109 at Morgan Stanley
The FlyPhilip Morris price target raised to $118 from $109 at Morgan Stanley
5d ago
PM
Philip Morris announces agreement to extend, deepen collaboration with KT&G
The FlyPhilip Morris announces agreement to extend, deepen collaboration with KT&G
9d ago
PM
FDA authorizes three new Marlboro heated tobacco products
The FlyFDA authorizes three new Marlboro heated tobacco products
12d ago
PM
More PM Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >