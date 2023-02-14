PEGA’s Bitcoin Mining Pool to Incentivize Renewable Energy Use

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

PEGA’s Bitcoin Mining Pool to Incentivize Renewable Energy Use

Story Highlights

UK-based company PEGA has launched its services and aims to change opinions on sustainability around mining. According to BTC.com, PEGA is one of the top 10 mining operations worldwide regarding the number of blocks mined. The market share could grow further due to its environmental approach.

Blockchain has a “green” problem related to the significant energy consumption associated with the Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus mechanism. However, by incentivizing renewable energy use in Bitcoin (BTC-USD) mining, PEGA aims to change sentiments regarding the harmful environmental impact mining has.

Miners use the PoW method to validate transactions and add new blocks to the blockchain. Still, the method’s high energy consumption contributes to greenhouse gas emissions and other environmental concerns.

Ethereum (ETH-USD) has already transitioned to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism to address this issue. This transition is also known as “The Merge.” 

PoS requires much less energy than PoW, as it does not involve miners competing to solve complex cryptographic puzzles to validate transactions. Instead, it relies on validators staking their tokens as collateral and being selected to validate transactions in return for rewards.

By transitioning to PoS, Ethereum’s energy consumption was reduced by ~99.95% while maintaining a secure and decentralized blockchain. It’s an important step towards making blockchain technology more sustainable and reducing its carbon footprint.

As transitioning to PoS is not an option for the Bitcoin network, PEGA tries to address environmental concerns by incentivizing clients to mine Bitcoin with renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind power. 

At one point, China held the title of the largest cryptocurrency mining hub, with a share of 65% to 75% of the total processing power of the bitcoin network.

But after imposing a blanket ban on Bitcoin mining to protect the environment, the demand for renewable energy within the industry has increased.

Unique Selling Points of PEGA Pool

Due to a Full-Pay-Per-Share (FPPS) model, the company claims to be one of the highest-paying Bitcoin mining pools for revenue per TH (Terahash). Also, although being open to all miners regardless of the type of energy use, clients who mine with renewable energy sources enjoy 50% lower pool fees; this way, the pool hopes to attract more miners to help them adopt a more sustainable approach to mining.

In addition to incentivizing clients to use renewable energy, PEGA Pool also uses a portion of its pool fees to offset its carbon footprint. According to Ecologi, PEGA has planted over 150,000 trees, resulting in a yearly offset of 3,967 tons of CO2. 

This initiative helps to mitigate the negative impact of Bitcoin mining on the environment and gives miners peace of mind that they are doing their part to help.

PEGA Pool’s eco-friendly approach to Bitcoin mining is a welcome change in an industry that has faced criticism for its high energy consumption and carbon emissions.

A Step Toward Sustainable Crypto Mining

It’s important to note that the eco-friendly approach to Bitcoin mining is good for the environment and business. The company’s unique Global Pool Infrastructure ensures that it is resistant to outages and technical issues, including those caused by natural disasters. 

The positive green impact, combined with its attractive payout structure, makes PEGA Pool an attractive option for miners. 

The launch is well-timed as the demand for sustainable crypto-mining options continues to grow. The company’s eco-friendly approach to mining sets it apart from its competitors and positions it as a leader in the industry. 

The crypto mining industry is at a crossroads, and PEGA Pool’s launch is a clear sign that the industry is moving in a more sustainable direction.

The Takeaway

In conclusion, PEGA’s launch of its eco-friendly Bitcoin mining pool is a positive step for the crypto mining industry. The company’s commitment to sustainability, combined with its payout structure, makes it a viable option for Bitcoin miners looking to maximize their profits while doing their part to protect the environment.

If PEGA continues to grow its market share, other companies in the industry could follow in their footsteps and adopt a more sustainable mining approach.

Disclosure 

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on NASDAQ

Amazon Stock (NASDAQ:AMZN): Why I’m Buying the Dip Despite Mixed Q4
Stock Analysis & IdeasAmazon Stock (NASDAQ:AMZN): Why I’m Buying the Dip Despite Mixed Q4
35m ago
AMZN
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN): Find a Different EV Stock
NDX
MULN
Cathie Wood doubles down on these 2 small-cap stocks ⁠— here’s why you might want to ride her coattails
VLD
ACCD
More NASDAQ Latest News >

More News & Analysis on NASDAQ

Amazon Stock (NASDAQ:AMZN): Why I’m Buying the Dip Despite Mixed Q4
Stock Analysis & IdeasAmazon Stock (NASDAQ:AMZN): Why I’m Buying the Dip Despite Mixed Q4
35m ago
AMZN
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN): Find a Different EV Stock
Stock Analysis & IdeasMullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN): Find a Different EV Stock
3h ago
NDX
MULN
Cathie Wood doubles down on these 2 small-cap stocks ⁠— here’s why you might want to ride her coattails
Stock Analysis & IdeasCathie Wood doubles down on these 2 small-cap stocks ⁠— here’s why you might want to ride her coattails
6h ago
VLD
ACCD
More NASDAQ Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >