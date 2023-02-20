PANW Q2: What Lies Ahead?

Cybersecurity solutions provider Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) has seen its share price rise by ~21% over the past month and the company is slated to announce its second quarter numbers tomorrow.

Analysts expect PANW to deliver an EPS of $0.78 on revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter. In the year-ago period, it had posted an EPS of $0.58, comfortably surpassing the Street’s expectations by $0.03.

Overall, Wall Street has a consensus price target of $207.20 on PANW, implying a 22.4% potential upside in the stock. Impressively, the company has beat sales estimates every time over the past 12 months and all eyes will be on if it can continue the winning streak?

