Palantir Technologies Stock (NYSE:PLTR): A Cathie Wood Pick for AI Believers
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Palantir Technologies Stock (NYSE:PLTR): A Cathie Wood Pick for AI Believers

Story Highlights

Palantir Technologies is known for providing outstanding cybersecurity products and big-data analytics, but don’t ignore the company’s AI angle in 2023. If you’re a buyer, then you’ll be in good company, as Cathie Wood’s fund just scooped up plenty of PLTR shares.

ARK Investment Management, a fund run by famous investor Cathie Wood, is known for its tech-focused stock picks. Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) stock is an interesting choice, though, since analysts’ views on it are mixed. Still, I am bullish on PLTR stock because the company is proving itself as a serious artificial intelligence (AI) software market contender.

Palantir Technologies is a diversified technology business. Indeed, as Palantir provides a range of products — including ones with AI capabilities — to government entities and private businesses, we can start to understand why Wood’s fund would take a big position in PLTR stock.

Cathie Wood’s Large Purchase of PLTR Stock

Here’s the rundown. An update from TheFly stated that Wood’s ARK Investment purchased 1.03 million shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a single day. Even for a big-time money manager, that’s a whole lot of shares to buy at once.

It’s difficult to know exactly why Wood would approve such a large-scale purchase of PLTR stock. However, it’s fairly well-known that Wood has a preference for technology-infused stocks with hyper-growth potential. In other words, Wood tends to choose fast movers over “steady-Eddie” stocks.

As I mentioned earlier, Palantir Technologies serves both public and private sector clients. Not long ago, Palantir secured a $250 million contract to conduct research and development services in the area of AI and machine learning for the U.S. Army. Furthermore, Palantir disclosed a five-year partnership in which the company will provide CAZ Investments with AI-powered solutions to accelerate partner onboarding and augment investment managers’ work with generative AI.

Palantir Technologies Scores an Ultra-Bullish Price Target

Could PLTR stock reach $25? This might seem far-fetched at first, but five-star-rated Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives recently gave a $25 price target to Palantir Technologies shares after attending a conference that Palantir had held the prior week. Considering Ives’ commentary, it’s reasonable to conclude that the analyst is impressed with Palantir’s current product offerings and growth prospects.

That conference seems to have convinced Ives that Palantir Technologies is a widely-diversified company with a footprint in multiple sectors of the economy. Thus, Ives cited the “range of industries” that Palantir was working with, including everything from transportation and logistics to financial services and manufacturing.

Furthermore, Ives declared that what Palantir Technologies offers “isn’t just a product base” but is instead a “hand-engineered solution for its customers’ exact pain points.” That’s high praise from this highly-regarded analyst.

In addition, Palantir Technologies’ AI market connection may have convinced Ives to issue an Outperform rating on PLTR stock. The Wedbush analyst cited Palantir’s “strong product portfolio coupled with AI” while also expressing his expectation that Palantir Technologies will “garner a meaningful share of what we believe to be a $1 trillion AI Global [total addressable market] as enterprise and government ecosystems rush to implement useful platforms for automating complex workflows.”

Is PLTR Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

On TipRanks, PLTR comes in as a Hold based on three Buys, six Holds, and six Sell ratings assigned by analysts in the past three months. The average Palantir Technologies price target is $13.88, implying 11.9% downside potential.

If you’re wondering which analyst you should follow if you want to buy and sell PLTR stock, the most accurate analyst covering the stock (on a one-year timeframe) is Keith Weiss of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Securities, with an average return of 35.83% per rating and a 90% success rate. Click on the image below to learn more.

Conclusion: Should You Consider PLTR Stock?

The idea here isn’t to just buy Palantir Technologies stock because Wood’s fund did or because Ives is bullish. However, Ives’ persuasive arguments might prompt you to consider buying a few shares of Palantir.

Palantir Technologies is evolving into an AI-enabled tech-product up-and-comer that serves a multitude of clients. Therefore, I feel it’s a good time to think about buying some PLTR stock shares — maybe not as many as Wood did, but enough to add some top-tier tech power to your portfolio.

