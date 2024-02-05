Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) Q4 Earnings: Here’s What to Expect

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksMost Visited WebsitesDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
New
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsMarket Holidays
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement CalculatorMortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorDollar Cost Averaging
New
Student Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Most Visited Websites
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Commodities
Gold
New
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Market Holidays
Economic Indicators
Economic Indicators Center
Inflation Rate
Unemployment Rate
Federal Funds Rate
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) Q4 Earnings: Here’s What to Expect
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) Q4 Earnings: Here’s What to Expect

Story Highlights

Palantir is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter results on February 5. Analysts expect the company’s earnings and revenue to increase from the year-ago quarter.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) is set to release its fourth quarter 2023 results on February 5, after the market closes. The strong demand for the company’s artificial intelligence (AI) platform from government and commercial customers could have positively influenced its quarterly performance.

The software company specializes in data analysis and intelligence tools. It serves government and commercial clients with its data integration and analytics platforms.

PLTR – Q4 Expectations

Analysts expect revenue to increase by 18.5% from the year-ago quarter to $602.88 million. A rising commercial customer base, fueled by strong demand for its AI offerings, likely contributed to its topline growth. Moreover, expansion efforts in the healthcare and defense sectors are anticipated to boost revenue within its government business.

Meanwhile, analysts expect the company to report earnings of $0.08 per share in Q4 compared with $0.04 per share reported in the prior-year period.

Analysts’ Ratings 

Ahead of the Q4 earnings release, four analysts rated the stock a Sell while one assigned a Hold.

Citi analyst Tyler Radke reiterated a Sell rating on PLTR stock. The analyst anticipates that subdued demand in the government business segment might have offset strength in U.S. commercial business in the to-be-reported quarter.

Another analyst, Brent Thill from Jefferies, also gave a Sell rating to the stock. The analyst is skeptical about the revenue growth in the Commercial segment.

What is the Price Target for Palantir?

It is worth mentioning that PLTR stock has jumped nearly 106% in the past year. Moreover, the stock outperformed the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index (NDX) rally of about 42% in one year.

Given the recent rally in Palantir stock, it has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on TipRanks, reflecting two Buy, one Hold, and five Sell recommendations. Analysts’ average PLTR stock price target of $12.20 implies a 28.32% downside potential from current levels.

Insights from Options Trading Activity

Investors should note that options traders are pricing in a +/- 13.63% move in PLTR stock on earnings, higher than the previous quarter’s earnings-related move of 5.12%.

The anticipated move is determined by computing the at-the-money straddle of the options closest to the expiration after the earnings announcement.

Learn more about TipRanks’ Options tool here

Bottom Line

Palantir’s robust position in extensive language models and generative AI technologies positions it favorably to leverage the growing market for AI platform software. However, the recent rally in Palantir stock has made it expensive on the valuation front. This is reflected in analysts’ consensus ratings and average price targets. 

Disclosure

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >