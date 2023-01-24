Pack Up and Go with These 2 Travel Stocks

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
Hot
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil Stocks
Hot
Best Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Pack Up and Go with These 2 Travel Stocks

Story Highlights

Just as the travel industry had recovered from COVID-19, along came an inflation crisis. Yet, 2023 could be stronger than the perma-bears think, and investors’ money might travel fast and far with these two picks.

The travel industry is certainly cyclical, and a weak economy might scare some folks away from travel stocks. Yet, I invite you to pack up your bags and take a trip with me as we explore two stock picks — EXPE and RCL — for adventurous investors.

Unfortunately, the post-pandemic travel boom faded in 2022, and elevated inflation compelled some consumers to delay trips. However, inflation has already declined from its mid-2022 peak, and there’s room for some travel stocks to fly higher this year. So, here are a pair of travel stock picks, EXPE and RCL, to add to your itinerary.

Expedia (NASDAQ: EXPE)

Let’s say you don’t want to wager your hard-earned capital on one particular airline or hotel. Instead, you could consider Expedia, a platform where shoppers book flights, hotel stays, and more.

EXPE stock got slammed last year, falling from over $200 at one point to less than $100. The result, though, is that Expedia’s price-to-sales (P/S) ratio is quite reasonable at 1.6x; I like a P/S ratio to be below 5x, and I believe anything below 3x is in the bargain zone.

Plus, here’s a fact I’ll bet you didn’t know: Expedia’s year-to-date website traffic for 2023, at around 595.2 million unique visitors, is up 49.02% year-over-year. This is a positive sign, as website traffic is a fairly reliable indicator of interest in a product or service.

Even while EXPE stock disappointed investors last year, Expedia’s financial performance wasn’t terrible, especially during the third quarter. Impressively, Expedia reported record quarterly revenue that was up 22% year-over-year, as well as record third-quarter lodging bookings. Moreover, Expedia’s net income increased 33% year-over-year in Q3 2022 – not too shabby, considering this was a time of high inflation.

In addition, Oppenheimer analyst Jed Kelly set his sights high with a $120 price target on Expedia stock. Kelly also upgraded the stock from Perform to Outperform, with Oppenheimer analysts assuring that ” [online-travel booking] trends remain robust on pent-up demand and a resilient consumer.” Now, let’s see how other analysts feel about EXPE stock’s future prospects.

What is the Price Target for EXPE Stock?

EXPE has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 10 Buys, nine Holds, and one Sell rating assigned in the past three months. The average Expedia stock price target of $124.05 implies 7.2% upside potential.

Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL)

If the future of online travel booking looks bright, what about cruises? Like EXPE stock, RCL stock was a poor performer last year. Like Expedia, however, Royal Caribbean delivered surprisingly strong results during 2022’s third quarter. After many consecutive quarters of negative EPS, Royal Caribbean posted EPS of $0.26 (positive, not negative) in Q3 2022. That result beat the analyst consensus estimate of $0.20, as well.

Furthermore, Royal Caribbean’s year-to-date 2023 website traffic is roughly 74.7 million unique visitors, up 97.48% compared to the same period in 2022. Clearly, there’s been a surge in prospective travelers who may be interested in booking a cruise; now, it’s up to Royal Caribbean to convert its website surfers into paying customers.

Another thing in common with Expedia is that Royal Caribbean has a very reasonable P/S ratio. Indeed, Royal Caribbean’s P/S ratio of 2.2x suggests a possible bargain, and this should pique the interest of value seekers – albeit ones with an appetite for risk and volatility.

Despite the choppy seas of 2022, Royal Caribbean actually ended the year with a show of strength. Notably, Royal Caribbean division Celebrity Cruises posted its greatest day ever in terms of Black Friday bookings and then its strongest Cyber Monday ever last year.

On top of all that, Royal Caribbean International reported that Black Friday of 2022 was “the cruise line’s single largest booking day in its 53-year history.” This, evidently, was the “third time the record was broken in 2022 and the peak of what is now the brand’s highest volume booking week.” That’s certainly a milestone moment for Royal Caribbean, so now let’s check in to see what Wall Street’s experts think about RCL stock.

What is the Price Target for RCL Stock?

RCL has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on five Buys, three Holds, and one Sell rating assigned in the past three months. The average Royal Caribbean price target of $71.89 implies % upside potential.

The Takeaway: Try These 2 Travel Stocks for the Long Haul

Last year was a bust for travel stocks, but P/S ratios indicate there may be a couple of prime bargains for long-term investors. Also, website traffic and other data point to a potential bump in travel interest and unexpectedly strong financial performances from Expedia and Royal Caribbean. Therefore, if you can handle what might be a turbulent 2023, consider a position in EXPE and RCL stock.

Join our Webinar to learn how TipRanks promotes Wall Street transparency

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on RCL

Royal Caribbean price target raised to $62 from $48 at Deutsche Bank
The FlyRoyal Caribbean price target raised to $62 from $48 at Deutsche Bank
4d ago
RCL
Royal Caribbean put volume heavy and directionally bearish
RCL
Royal Caribbean amends, extends revolving credit facilities
RCL
More RCL Latest News >

More News & Analysis on RCL

Royal Caribbean price target raised to $62 from $48 at Deutsche Bank
The FlyRoyal Caribbean price target raised to $62 from $48 at Deutsche Bank
4d ago
RCL
Royal Caribbean put volume heavy and directionally bearish
The FlyRoyal Caribbean put volume heavy and directionally bearish
4d ago
RCL
Royal Caribbean amends, extends revolving credit facilities
The FlyRoyal Caribbean amends, extends revolving credit facilities
11d ago
RCL
More RCL Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >