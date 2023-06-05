OXY, COP, MPC: 3 Energy Stocks to Consider as Saudi Cuts Production

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

OXY, COP, MPC: 3 Energy Stocks to Consider as Saudi Cuts Production

Story Highlights

Saudi Arabia will further cut production as oil prices continue to slide. Goldman analysts favor OXY, COP, and MPC stocks.

Saudi Arabia, a dominant member of the OPEC+ (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies) nations, said that it would cut oil production by 1 million barrels/day to stabilize crude prices. The move comes amid declining oil prices. 

After a stellar recovery post-COVID, oil prices have steadily declined over the past year. Global economic uncertainty and weakness in China have weighed on crude prices, leading OPEC+ nations to cut output. However, Saudi Arabia was alone in announcing the latest round of additional production cuts, as other members plan to stick to their prior commitments until 2024.

The latest move by Saudi Arabia, the largest oil exporter, could help prop up prices. However, economic weakness could hurt demand. 

While Saudi Arabia plans to drive prices higher, Goldman Sachs is bullish about crude and other commodities. The financial services giant stated that commodity demand didn’t deteriorate much and stayed steady regardless of the weak macro environment. On the other hand, underinvestment and tight supply could push prices higher. 

Against this backdrop, analyst Michele Della Vigna sees “absolute value” in several companies, including Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), and Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), in the energy sector

The analyst expects OXY’s ability to generate robust free cash flows, underappreciated upstream assets, and solid earnings potential to drive its stock price. Meanwhile, the analyst is upbeat about COP’s long-term project queue in the Liquefied Natural Gas segment and attractive valuation. 

As for MPC stock, the analyst has a positive view of the midstream market. Further, the company’s consistent earnings and solid capital returns support the bullish outlook.

While Goldman Sachs is upbeat about OXY, COP, and MPC stocks, let’s look at what analysts’ consensus ratings indicate for these companies. 

What’s the Prediction for OXY Stock? 

While Goldman Sachs is bullish about OXY stock, it has received nine Buy and six Hold recommendations for a Moderate Buy consensus rating. 

Further, analysts’ average price target of $71.67 implies 20.07% upside potential from current levels. 

Is COP a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

COP stock sports a Strong Buy consensus rating on TipRanks. It has received 13 Buy and two Hold recommendations. Analysts’ average price target of $135.07 implies 31.97% upside potential. 

Is MPC Stock a Buy or Sell?

With seven Buy and three Hold recommendations, MPC stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on TipRanks. Further, these analysts’ average price target of $143.67 implies 31.92% upside potential. 

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on COP

Oil Trading Daily: Oil Closes below $70/Barrel
Market NewsOil Trading Daily: Oil Closes below $70/Barrel
5d ago
BP
ET
Oil Trading Daily: Oil Gains as Nat Gas Falls 5%
BP
ET
Oil Trading Daily: Oil, Natural Gas Close 3% Lower
BP
ET
More COP Latest News >

More News & Analysis on COP

Oil Trading Daily: Oil Closes below $70/Barrel
Market NewsOil Trading Daily: Oil Closes below $70/Barrel
5d ago
BP
ET
Oil Trading Daily: Oil Gains as Nat Gas Falls 5%
Market NewsOil Trading Daily: Oil Gains as Nat Gas Falls 5%
9d ago
BP
ET
Oil Trading Daily: Oil, Natural Gas Close 3% Lower
Market NewsOil Trading Daily: Oil, Natural Gas Close 3% Lower
10d ago
BP
ET
More COP Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >